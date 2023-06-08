All Uber Eats couriers to use zero emission vehicles by 2040

All Uber Eats couriers will use zero emission vehicles by 2040, the company has announced.

Deliveries are currently made by people using cars, motorbikes and bicycles.

Uber Eats also plans for all restaurants providing food for the service to use sustainable packaging by 2030.

At an event in central London, Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said: “Driving emissions to zero, I believe, is the defining challenge of our generation.”

He added that London is “the leader in electrification” but “the world is absolutely not making the transition to green fast enough”.

Uber previously announced it wants all its minicab drivers in London to use electric cars by the end of 2025.