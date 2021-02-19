Uber drivers are workers and are entitled to holiday pay, Supreme Court rules in landmark gig economy decision
Uber drivers must be treated as workers, not self-employed contractors, the Supreme Court has ruled in a landmark decision which could have far-reaching implications for the UK’s gig economy.
The country’s most senior court rejected Uber’s appeal against an earlier decision after legal action brought by two drivers, James Farrer and Yaseen Aslam.
The decision means tens of thousands of Uber drivers are set to be entitled to the national minimum wage, holiday pay and whistleblower protection.
Lawyers said Uber now faces a barrage of compensation claims as well as Employment Tribunal claims for holiday pay and unpaid national minimum wage.
Alexandra Mizzi, legal director, at law firm Howard Kennedy, said: “Businesses can’t have it both ways, if they want to protect their brand through tight quality control, it’s more difficult to claim that the individuals providing the service are self-employed.”
Uber had maintained throughout the long-running court battle that drivers using its platform were independent contractors and therefore not entitled to a range of employment rights.
The ride-hailing app said it had made substantial changes to its app since 2016 when the case began and the court’s decision applied only to a “small number” of drivers.
Supreme Court justices found that Uber exerted control over drivers in a number of ways.
The company had complete control over setting fares, drivers had no say over any terms under which they contracted with Uber and had only limited ability to reject fares.
Russell Dann, an associate at Clarkslegal, explained: “The Supreme Court found that this showed that the drivers were in a subordinate and dependent position relative to Uber, which controlled the relationship.
“The drivers had very little opportunity to improve their position using entrepreneurial or commercial skill. the only way for drivers to earn more what’s to accept more fares.”
The decision means that Uber will have to consider its drivers workers from when they log into the company’s app until they log off, not just when they have a passenger in their car. Drivers must therefore be paid at least national minimum wage for those hours.
During the pandemic, some drivers say they have seen their income from fares plummet to below the costs of running their car.
Drivers will be classified as workers which, in English law, is distinct from being an employee which confers additional rights. Unlike workers, employees are entitled to paternity and maternity leave and pay, as well as redundancy pay. They also have the right not to be unfairly dismissed.
Jamie Heywood, Uber’s manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, said: “We respect the Court’s decision which focussed on a small number of drivers who used the Uber app in 2016.
“Since then we have made some significant changes to our business, guided by drivers every step of the way. These include giving even more control over how they earn and providing new protections like free insurance in case of sickness or injury.
“We are committed to doing more and will now consult with every active driver across the UK to understand the changes they want to see.”
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady described the ruling as an “important win for gig economy workers and for common decency.”
Workers’ rights campaigners and unions have long argued that employment law must be updated to reflect how online platforms have radically changed the way many people work.
