Uber glitch is charging some drivers for rides, rather than paying them. One driver lost $50 on a single journey - so they quit the app.

Grace Dean
·6 min read
A driver and passenger wear face masks as Uber and Lyft drivers with Rideshare Drivers United and the&#x002028; Transport Workers Union of America conduct a &#x002018;caravan protest&#x002019; outside the California Labor Commissioner&#x002019;s office amidst the coronavirus pandemic on April 16, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Some Uber drivers say they've been charged to drive passengers thanks to a glitch in the app. Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • Uber drivers are being charged, rather than paid, for rides because of a glitch in the app.

  • One driver was charged $2.20 for a 16-minute journey. Another lost $50 on a single ride.

  • Both were later reimbursed but said they quit the app because of the experience.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Some Uber drivers have effectively paid to drive their passengers around because a glitch in the app left them out of pocket after completing rides.

One driver in Illinois said he lost $2.20 on a 13.5-mile journey. The driver, who spoke to Insider on the condition of anonymity, said he had stopped driving for Uber and Uber Eats after what he said was a poor experience with the company's driver helpline.

Another driver said she was charged nearly $50 for a ride and didn't receive a fare for another.

Uber took days to reimburse the fares on some occasions, the drivers said.

Read more: Uber's cheap and popular Pool ridesharing service lost the company as much as $1 million a week in San Francisco alone

The Illinois driver said he decided to drive early morning on May 30 after noticing that prices were spiking. Uber pays drivers more during these so-called "surges," when it hikes up fares in areas with high demand and few drivers.

The driver said he accepted a request to drive a passenger from downtown Chicago to the city's Midway International Airport - a 16-minute, 13.5-mile journey.

But, after dropping the passenger off, the driver checked his earnings on the Uber app and was surprised to find a negative balance for that ride.

He said it was the first time it had happened in his two years of driving for ride-hailing apps, which he said included nearly 1,700 rides for Uber and 500 for Lyft.

When the driver first accepted the ride, the app displayed an estimated fare of $36.67, higher than normal because it added a surge multiplier, he said. But when he checked his account, he saw Uber had removed the surge and the passenger was only charged $9.06.

And after Uber deducted a $11.26 service fee, the driver lost $2.20 from the trip, he said.

The driver sent Insider screenshots of the app that verified these claims.

"It was completely crazy to me," he said.

He isn't the first Uber driver to encounter this problem.

After sharing his experience on Reddit, other drivers said that a common glitch was to blame, and that he'd be refunded.

In a separate Reddit thread, another Uber driver shared screenshots that showed they were charged $56.71 for driving a passenger, also in Chicago.

"It's been going on for months now, and people post about it here almost weekly," one Reddit user said.

Brianna Woodham, a former Uber driver in Atlanta, Georgia, told Insider that it had happened to her twice, and that she had stopped driving for the company as a result.

It happened once in early April, when Woodham was charged $49.54 for a ride, per screenshots seen by Insider. This was due to a surge fare being deducted, rather than added, to her account on the app. During another journey two weeks later, Woodham drove a passenger for 46 minutes - and earned nothing on it, screenshots shared with Insider showed.

Other users on Reddit said that on some occasions, they had only received their tip and not the full fare.

An Uber spokesperson told Insider that fares for certain trips booked through Uber Reserve, which lets riders book journeys up to 30 days in advance, were miscalculated "due to a software bug."

"This was a terrible customer experience for drivers, and for that we apologize," the spokesperson said. "We've ensured drivers have been paid in full for all affected trips, fixed the bug, and have put new safeguards in place."

But both drivers Insider spoke to said that their glitched journeys had been booked through the standard UberX service, rather than Uber Reserve.

Drivers say they had problems contacting Uber for help

The Illinois driver said he called Uber's driver support line from the help section of the app. But the line is only staffed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, according to the automated message drivers get when they call out-of-hours - meaning no one was there to answer the phone when the Illinois driver called.

"I didn't think it was right for me to lose money on a trip and then have to wait two days to call support to have them fix it," he said.

The spokesperson told Insider that all drivers have access to 24/7 support via in-app messaging, and that drivers who have completed 3,000 trips or are Uber Pro Gold, Diamond, or Platinum drivers have access to 24/7 phone support. Drivers at the blue level have access to phone support on weekdays, the spokesperson said.

The Illinois driver told Insider that he then turned to the Uber Twitter support account for help - and that after some back and forth, the Uber Twitter account stopped replying to his messages.

The driver sent Insider screenshots of the Twitter conversation that verified his claims.

The driver decided to tweet about his experience. The tweet went viral - and Uber finally paid attention. A rep contacted him and Uber paid him the original $36.67 estimated fare, he told Insider, plus an extra $25 that the representative said was "for the inconvenience."

"It took the will of the internet to even get the issue addressed," the driver said.

Woodham, meanwhile, said that she was refunded by Uber for the first journey around a week after it happened - but that she still hasn't been paid for the second, glitched ride more than two months later.

She said that she had reached out to Uber multiple times, but never received a helpful response or refund. She didn't think the issue would ever get resolved, she told Insider.

Drivers quit Uber as a result

Because of the lack of support he received from Uber, the Illinois driver said that he was worried he'd be in danger if a serious incident happened. Drivers were "sitting ducks," he said, and referred to a recent incident in Cicero, Illinois, where a driver was shot and killed.

"If I have a serious issue, it just opens my eyes to the fact that unless it's Monday through Friday business hours, we're out there on our own, there's not gonna be anybody there to reach out to, to address an issue," he said.

He said that he had stopped driving for Uber and planned to turn to food delivery instead, and Woodham also said that she had stopped driving for Uber after the second glitched ride.

"It just made me rethink which gigs I do want to do," the Illinois driver said. "I should never be charged to work by anybody."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Khris Middleton leads Giannis-less Bucks to first NBA Finals since 1974

    The Bucks and Suns will meet in the NBA Finals.

  • Canada's structural issues prove fatal as Olympic hopes die

    Making the Olympics and eventually medalling has been Canada's stated goal for over a decade, and still it eludes them.

  • Kane carries England past Ukraine, into Euro 2020 semifinals

    England is going back home, with something to play for.

  • Springer homers again, Blue Jays hand Rays 5th loss in a row

    Toronto is gaining ground on Tampa in the standings.

  • Facing elimination in Cup final, Canadiens desperate to rediscover winning formula

    Dominique Ducharme has been here before.

  • President Joe Biden on Sha'Carri Richardson's marijuana suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

    The 100-meter dash winner at the U.S. Olympic trials is out of the event.

  • The chasm between the Lightning and Canadiens is real

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

  • Public litigation of the Trevor Bauer assault allegations is miserable and unavoidable

    The sports world is not equipped to handle the conversations sparked by the allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal shares emotions of hitting first MLB home run

    Santiago Espinal went deep for the first time in his MLB career and was really feeling the love from his teammates in the dugout afterwards.

  • Fans say seeing Habs at home in final a once in a lifetime experience

    Even with the arena at a fraction of its capacity and despite their team trailing for more than 58 minutes, the fans at Montreal's Bell Centre were never quiet on Friday night.

  • Denmark beats Czech Republic to reach Euro 2020 semifinals

    Denmark's journey at the European Championship is headed to London.

  • Lightning continue to out-class Canadiens in Stanley Cup Final

    The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.

  • Bucks hope Antetokounmpo can return for long-awaited Finals

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks proved they were good enough to wrap up the Eastern Conference finals without their best player. Now the Bucks face a quick turnaround before Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It's not known if that leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo sufficient time to recover from his hyperextended left knee that prevented him from playing in the final two games of the series against the Atlanta Hawks. “It’s just a day-to-day thing,” Bucks coach Mike Bud

  • Slater hits late 2-run homer, Giants beat Diamondbacks 6-5

    PHOENIX (AP) — Austin Slater hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, Mike Yastrzemski also had a two-run shot and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Saturday night. The Giants hit three homers to end a season-long four-game losing streak in an 11-4 win Friday and again took the Diamondbacks down with the long ball. Arizona went up 5-4 on David Peralta’s bloop single in the fifth inning, but Slater fouled off a couple of good pitches from Ryan Bu

  • Making the NBA Finals a long time coming for Giannis, Bucks

    It had to be bittersweet for Antetokounmpo, but also rejuvenating, knowing teammates could rise to the challenge, take some hard punches and deliver the knockout with him being the biggest cheerleader.

  • Hicks homers twice, Rangers snap Seattle skid with 7-3 win

    SEATTLE (AP) — John Hicks homered in his first two at-bats, Eli White added a three-run shot and the Texas Rangers snapped a 13-game losing streak in Seattle with a 7-3 victory over the Mariners on Saturday night. Texas won in Seattle for the first time since July 23, 2019, and ended the longest active losing streak in an opponents’ park in the majors. Hicks was the catalyst with his second career multi-homer game. A former prospect in the Mariners organization, he led off the third and fourth i

  • Angels defeat Orioles 4-1 to extend winning streak to 3

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Cobb allowed only one run in a season-high 7 2/3 innings, David Fletcher extended his hitting streak to 17 games and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 Saturday night for their third straight win. It is the longest outing by an Angels starter since Griffin Canning went eight innings on Aug. 30 last season against Seattle. Cobb (6-3) — who was with the Orioles from 2018-20 before being traded to Los Angeles prior to spring training — allowed four hit

  • Story hits 3-run homer in 7th, Rockies hold off Cards 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story snapped a scoreless tie with a three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Saturday night. Daniel Bard struck out Dylan Carlson with runners at second and third for his 12th save. Kyle Freeland allowed three hits over six shutout innings for the Rockies, who have won five of six. Jhoulys Chacín (2-1) worked a perfect seventh. Pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia reached on an infield single with one out in the seventh and

  • Dodgers win 8th straight, top Nats 5-3 behind Pollock's hit

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A.J. Pollock hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended a winning streak to eight for the third time this season with a rainy 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. Pinch-hitter Chris Taylor added an RBI single in the ninth for a two-run lead. Kenley Jansen allowed Starlin Castro's single leading off the bottom half and walked Yan Gomes, then struck out Gerardo Parra and Alcides Escobar, and retired pinch-hitter Josh Be

  • Choiniere's 1st MLS goal helps Montreal beat Inter Miami 1-0

    HARRISON, N.J. — Mathieu Choiniere's smile said it all. The homegrown CF Montreal player was grinning from ear to ear after scoring his first Major League Soccer goal in a 1-0 triumph over Inter Miami Saturday night at Red Bull Arena. That smile carried over all the way to his post-game press conference. "It's been a long time since I'm working on this goal," Choiniere told reporters. "Just a big relief. I'm feeling very great. "I've been waiting for that goal for a long time. I worked hard and