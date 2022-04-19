How an Uber driver's dashcam footage assisted in the arrest of a Capitol rioter

Brigid Kennedy, Staff Writer
·2 min read
Ride-sharing app homescreen.
Ride-sharing app homescreen. wundervisuals/iStock.

An Uber driver helped the FBI arrest a participant in the Capitol riot by turning in a dashcam recording of a conversation he had with a passenger on Jan. 6, NBC News reports per court records unsealed Tuesday.

On Jan. 6, the Uber driver picked up a rioter, named Jerry Braun, in downtown Washington, D.C. about an hour after the curfew imposed by Mayor Muriel Bowser. The driver and his passenger — who was sporting a visible eye injury — subsequently began chatting about the insurrection while a camera mounted in the car recorded the conversation.

Braun then admitted to having attended the riot and tearing down barricades leading up to the Capitol. "How'd that work out for ya?" the driver asked Braun, per NBC News.

"Well," he reportedly replied, "it looks like, uh, Biden's gonna be our president."

The Uber driver afterward gave footage of the conversation to the police, and Braun was eventually arrested earlier this month on charges of obstruction during civil disorder, entering and remaining on restricted grounds, and violent or disorderly conduct.

A group of "online sleuths" also helped the FBI catch Braun, though that isn't explicitly mentioned in the affidavit, NBC News reports. The group has "successfully identified hundreds of additional Capitol rioters who have not yet been arrested by the FBI," NBC News writes.

When the FBI searched Braun's California home in November of 2021, the bureau found a selfie on his phone in which his eye injury is visible. Braun called the mark a "souvenir from D.C."

"After being asked by the agents if BRAUN had anything he wanted to tell them before he departed the search location, BRAUN responded, 'Guilty,'" the affidavit reads, per NBC News. "When asked what he was guilty of, BRAUN responded, 'Everything.'"

You may also like

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

84 percent of GOP voters say the world would be better off if Biden weren't in office. 83 percent say the same of Putin.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • LA Kings beat Columbus 2-1, take step toward playoff spot

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault scored his career-high 24th goal, Dustin Brown also scored in the first period and the Los Angeles Kings took a big step toward a playoff berth with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the third-place Kings in just their second win in six games. The Kings couldn’t find the net again after their two first-period goals despite outshooting the Jackets 38-22, but their lead stood up. Los Angeles is in a t

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an