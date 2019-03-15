UBC star Kiera Van Ryk named national player of year in women's volleyball

EDMONTON — UBC Thunderbirds outside hitter Kiera Van Ryk is the U Sports women's volleyball player of the year.

The Surrey, B.C., product received the Mary Lyons Award on Thursday night, kicking off national championship tournament week.

Van Ryk, the national rookie of the year in 2017-18, led the country this season in kills, points and aces.

"For her to accomplish what she has as a second-year player is so impressive," UBC coach Doug Reimer said in a statement. "Her high-end is incredible and I've been impressed with her development over the season in terms of her consistency of play."

The Waterloo Warriors took home two awards, with outside hitter Sarah Glynn being named rookie of the year and Richard Eddy being selected coach of the year.

Saint Mary's Huskies libero Hannah Stienburg earned the Marilyn Pomfret Award for Student-Athlete Community Service for her outstanding contribution both on and off the court.

The Canadian Press