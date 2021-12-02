UBC Millwrights Congratulates Ontario Power Generation and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario congratulates Ontario Power Generation (OPG) on advancing their clean energy project and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy for being selected as the Small Modular Reactor technology partner.

The Darlington New Nuclear Project is the only site in Canada currently licensed for a new nuclear build with an approved Environmental Assessment and regulatory licence.

"UBC Millwrights is leading the way in developing virtual safety, installation and maintenance training programs that directly support OPG and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy success with this clean energy generation project." said Mark Beardsworth, Director of Operations with the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario.

We look forward to working together with OPG and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy to develop enhanced skills training programs to safely deploy and maintain a Small Modular Reactor (SMR) at the Darlington new nuclear site, projected to be completed as early as 2028.

UBC Millwrights are committed to the success of this project and support OPG and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy as they collaborate on the SMR engineering, design, planning, licensing preparation, permitting materials, and performing site preparation activities. All of which are required in achieving the mutual goal of constructing Canada's first commercial, grid-scale Small Modular Reactor.

About the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO)

The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO) is composed of eight affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across the Province of Ontario.

We represent thousands of women and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery.

UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.

