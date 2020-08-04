UB40 singer Duncan Campbell recovering in hospital after stroke

UB40's Duncan Campbell performing at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018. (AP)

UB40’s Duncan Campbell has suffered a stroke at the age of 62.

The Red Red Wine singer - who replaced his brother as lead singer of the British reggae group in 2008 - is recovering in hospital and is said to be “up and about”.

A statement from the band said: "We can confirm that our lead singer and brother Duncan Campbell was taken to hospital after suffering a stroke.

"While we can report that he is already up and about, we ask fans to respect Duncan and the family's privacy as he works his way back to what we all hope will be a strong and speedy recovery.

"We look forward to seeing you all on the road next spring."

The news follows the band's announcement last week that their UK tour dates due to take place in December had been rescheduled to March next year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Duncan replaced brother Ali, 61, as lead singer of the Can’t Help Falling In Love hitmakers after he quit over a disagreement about management.

Ali has been highly critical of his replacement and said watching his brother perform the band's songs, "makes my skin crawl".

He has since toured as part of the breakaway group UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey, and the two groups have been locked in an ongoing feud.

UB40 formed in 1978 in Birmingham and have scored more than 40 top 40 songs in the UK .

At the start of the coronavirus outbreak Ali released a cover of Bill Withers classic Lean On Me to raise money for NHS Charities Together.