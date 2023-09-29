UAW strike to expand with calls for additional 7,000 Ford, GM workers to walk off the job

UAW President Shawn Fain said starting at noon the union's strike will expand at two Detroit automakers' plants.

Fain said at noon workers at Ford Motor Co. Chicago Assembly and at General Motors Lansing Delta Township assembly will walk off the job. It is a total of 7,000 workers.

Fain said because the union has made significant progress at Stellantis in recent hours and it will not expand a strike at that automaker.

Biden joins picket lines: 'Folks, stick with it.' Biden joins picket line with striking UAW workers in historic visit

"Over the last week the vice presidents and our office have been working night and day," Fain said. “Sadly despite our willingness to bargain, Ford and GM have failed to make meaningful progress at the table."

Fain urged those who continue in the plants to keep refusing mandatory overtime. He said negotiations have not broken down and "we’re still talking to the companies and he is confident they can reach a deal. Fain said Lansing Regional stamping will continue working.

Fain said that despite the UAW's willingness to bargain, Ford and GM have refused to make meaningful progress at table.

At noon today, about 25,000 UAW members will be on strike, Fain said. He first declared a strike as contract talks failed before the current contract expired at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14. Fain announced the first wave of plants the union would strike as: Ford Michigan Assembly Plant (Final Assembly and Paint only) in Wayne, Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio and GM's Wentzville Assembly in Missouri.

There are about 13,000 workers on the picket lines at those three sites in addition to those sent out Friday.

A week later, he ordered another 5,500 members at 38 parts distribution centers belonging to GM and Stellantis.

Free Press reporter Jamie L. LaReau contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: UAW strike update: Calls for 7,000 Ford, GM workers to walk out