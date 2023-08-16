UAW members to vote on strike authorization amid 'slow' negotiations with Detroit automakers

Thousands of United Auto Workers union members are being asked to authorize a strike next week against Detroit's Big Three automakers as their contracts move closer to expiring next month. UAW President Shawn Fain on Tuesday urged Ford, General Motors and Stellantis to "get serious about these negotiations," which he called "slow." Photo courtesy of UAW

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Thousands of United Auto Workers union members are being asked to authorize a strike next week against Detroit's Big Three automakers, as their contracts move closer to expiring next month.

While negotiators continue their contract talks with Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis -- which owns Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram -- next week's strike authorization vote is expected to pass.

"Whether or not there's a strike next month is entirely up to the Big Three automakers," United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said in a statement Tuesday.

"Our priorities are clear, the companies can afford them, and there's plenty of time for the Big Three to get serious about these negotiations. This is about economic justice for the autoworkers who make this industry run, and who have generated record profits for Ford, General Motors and Stellantis," Fain added.

At issue are wages, which Fain said negotiators have yet to discuss as talks move slowly.

Union leaders have blasted the automakers for not sharing more of their billions of dollars in profits, while the companies blame cost-cutting measures needed to stay competitive during expensive electric vehicle transitions.

Contracts for the UAW's 146,000 members and the three automakers are set to expire on Sept. 14. Results of the strike authorization vote, which is expected to be approved and used in the negotiations, will be reported by the end of the day on Aug. 24.

On Monday, President Joe Biden urged all parties to the negotiations to work hard to reach an agreement before contracts expire.

"I'm asking all sides to work together to forge a fair agreement," Biden said.

According to a page from the union's written demands, obtained by the Detroit News, the UAW is seeking a 46% raise increase over four years. According to a live-streamed event earlier this month, Fain said second-quarter profits this year were $3.2 billion at GM, $12.1 billion at Stellantis and $1.9 billion at Ford.

Story continues

"Record profits mean record contracts," Fain said. "As I go to the table this week I will be giving the Big Three the most audacious and ambitious set of proposals that they've seen in decades."

In response to Fain's comments regarding next week's strike authorization vote, all three automakers issued statements Tuesday.

"We've been working hard with the UAW every day to ensure we get this agreement right for all our stakeholders," General Motors spokesman David Barnas said.

"We know that our U.S. economic impact supports more than six jobs for every job created by GM. We take that responsibility very seriously, and we continue to bargain in good faith each day to support our team members, our customers, the community and the business," Barnas added.

Ford said it looks "forward to working with the UAW on creative solutions during this time when our dramatically changing industry needs a skilled and competitive workforce more than ever," according to a statement from Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker on Tuesday.

And Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Vinson called the negotiations "constructive and collaborative."

Our focus is "on reaching a new agreement that balances the concerns of our 43,000 employees with our vision for the future -- one that better positions the business to meet the challenges of the U.S. marketplace and secures the future for all of our employees, their families and our company."