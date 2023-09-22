UAW invites President Biden to join the picket line as auto strike expands

WASHINGTON - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain on Friday invited President Joe Biden to join striking workers on the picket line as the union ratchets up its strike against the nation's three largest automakers.

"We invite and encourage everyone who supports our cause to join us on the picket line − from our friends and families, all the way up to the president of the United States," Fain said, giving his first explicit public invitation for Biden to stand side-by-side with workers.

Biden has endorsed UAW's demands for higher pay, saying last week that "record corporate profits, which they have, should be shared by record contracts for the UAW." But at the request of the UAW, Biden has stayed out of negotiations with Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis.

Some Democrats have also urged Biden to join UAW workers on the picket line, following appearances from Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Sen. Bernie Sanders and others who each traveled to striking sites this week.

The White House declined to comment on Fain's comments.

Fain extended the invitation after announcing plans to expand UAW's strike to 38 new sites across the country. He said the union has made good progress with Ford Motor Co. this week, but General Motors and Stellantis "will need some pushing."

A White House team led by Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and White House adviser Gene Sperling was originally scheduled to visit Detroit this week. But the trip was scrapped after UAW's leadership made it clear they did not want help at the negotiating table.

Biden faces a political tightrope with the UAW strike. He has decades of close ties with organized labor and said he wants to be known as the "most pro-union president" in U.S history. But Biden also wants to avoid national economic repercussions that could result from a prolonged strike.

