UAV Propulsion System Market to Reach Value of USD 36,368.41 Million by 2030, And Rise at a CAGR of 12%, Data by Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·8 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

Farmington, Jan. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UAV Propulsion System Market is projected to reach USD 36,368.41 Million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 and 2030. Choosing a propulsion system for a UAV during the design phase is one of the most important things to do in today's high-tech world. You should choose a drive based on the mission or task it was made to do. For big projects, the propulsion unit you choose must be able to handle heavy loads like cargo and weapons.

Request Sample Copy of Report “UAV Propulsion System Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition, and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Most of the time, this kind of propulsion system is used for defense and military purposes. This modern surveillance system is already used in many developed countries. But in the current state of the environment, strategic incentives are aimed at developing propulsion systems that use fossil fuels instead of combustion engines.

UAV Propulsion System Market Recent Developments:

  • In March 2017, Rotron Power Ltd. completed a flight endurance simulation test of 1000 hours. Helps set stability, performance, and weight benchmarks for UAV propulsion systems.

  • In June 2018, Ballard subsidiary Protonex received a large order in the United States for a total of 13 fuel cell propulsion systems for unmanned aerial vehicles. The company's primary focus is to provide reliable, long-range and low-maintenance propulsion systems.

  • In January 2019, a two-stroke engine called the SP-210 FI TS was launched for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by Sky Power GmbH. A high-speed rotation of 5000 rpm is expected.

UAV Propulsion System Market Segmentation Analysis:

The global market is divided into three different types: conventional, hybrid, and full electric. In propulsion systems that use electricity, electric motors are used to drive propellers with the power stored in batteries. Electric propulsion systems are becoming more popular quickly because they make less noise, don't need as much maintenance, and are cheaper. Hybrid propulsion is made up of two engines: a thermal engine that keeps the motor turning all the time, and an electrical engine that makes more power when it's needed. Most of the hybrid systems are on UAVs that carry heavy loads. But the traditional type isn't used as much on the market because it doesn't work as well.
The target market is looked at in three ways: civil and commercial, and military. Many companies and organizations are working on new technologies. For example, hydrogen fuel cells have become an alternative to Li-ion batteries in smaller drones, and their weight-to-power ratios are getting better and better quickly.

Regional Outlook:

Because there were so many key players in North America, it had the largest share of the global market. The European region has the second-largest share of the global market. This is because UAV systems are being used more and more for reconnaissance, surveillance, and information systems, which is driving market demand for this region. The Asia-Pacific region has the fastest-growing economy and the third-largest share of the global market. This is because countries like Australia, Indonesia, China, and India are spending more on defence because terrorism is getting worse. Hence, it drives market demand.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa have the least amount of market share because their infrastructure isn't very good. Low spending money per person is another thing that keeps the market from growing in this area.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/46348/?Mode=TM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

12% from 2023 to 2030

Market Size in 2022

USD 36,368.41 Million

By Engine Type

Conventional, Hybrid, Full-electric

By UAV Type

Micro UAV, Mini UAV, Tactical UAV, MALE UAV, HALE UAV

By Applications

Civil and Commercial, Military

By Companies

United Technologies Corporation (US), UAV Turbines, Inc. (US), UAV Propulsion Tech (US), UAV Engine Ltd. (US), Sky Power GmbH (Germany), Safran SA (France), Rotron Power Ltd. (UK), Orbital Corporation (US), LaunchPoint Technologies Inc. (US), Hirth Engines GmbH (Germany), GE Aviation (US), Ballard Power Systems Inc. (US), Austro Engine GmbH (Germany), 3W International GmbH (Germany), Rolls Royce Holdings, Rotax Aircraft Engine, Honeywell International, and others

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2021

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

UAV Propulsion System Market dynamics:

Drivers

The market for UAV propulsion systems is driven by a number of things. When used in security, this propulsion system helps fight both external and internal threats. Defense forces all over the world use it a lot because it can be used from the air. This is what drives the market demand in the global market. The market is also driven by payloads and unmanned systems, which help the market grow in places like Afghanistan and Iraq. The market demand is also fueled by the fact that this system is being used more and more to watch the borders.

Opportunities

The demand for UAV propulsion systems is growing all over the world. During the next few years, there will be a lot of growth opportunities due to the research and development being done by the major players in the global market. The global market is expected to grow during the next few years because this propulsion system is being used more and more in different industries.

Restraints

Even though the UAV propulsion market share is growing very quickly on the global market, its growth is limited by a few things. The growth of the global market for thermal propulsion systems is limited by the fact that there are a lot of ways for them to fail. Also, the low endurance of electric propulsion systems is another thing that will slow the growth of the global market by a lot over the next few years.

UAV Propulsion System Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
United Technologies Corporation (US), UAV Turbines, Inc. (US), UAV Propulsion Tech (US), UAV Engine Ltd. (US), Sky Power GmbH (Germany), Safran SA (France), Rotron Power Ltd. (UK), Orbital Corporation (US), LaunchPoint Technologies Inc. (US), Hirth Engines GmbH (Germany), GE Aviation (US), Ballard Power Systems Inc. (US), Austro Engine GmbH (Germany), 3W International GmbH (Germany), Rolls Royce Holdings, Rotax Aircraft Engine, Honeywell International, and others.

Engine Type

  • Conventional

  • Hybrid

  • Full-electric

Application

  • Civil and Commercial

  • Military

UAV Type

  • Micro UAV

  • Mini UAV

  • Tactical UAV

  • MALE UAV

  • HALE UAV

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Hybrid-Electric Passenger Jet Market – The global Hybrid-Electric Passenger Jet Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40% in 2019 and is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period. Commercial aviation activity in the region has been growing rapidly owing to rising passenger traffic, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for a hybrid-electric passenger jet. China and Japan rank in the top five for both domestic and international travel.

  • Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Market – The Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Market Is Estimated To Be USD 41.5 Billion In 2022, At A CAGR Of 36.9% During The Forecast Period From 2022 To 2030. North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the well-developed transportation infrastructure in the region with advanced technology compared to developing countries such as APAC or MEA.

  • Electric Low-Speed Vehicles (LSV) Market – The Electric Low-Speed Vehicles (LSV) Market size reached US$ 3.94 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period. North America had the highest share of the global low-speed electric vehicle market. The North American (NA) market trend and outlook is forecast in an optimistic, balanced and conservative view while considering COVID-19. Europe is the second largest market for low-speed electric vehicles in the world.

  • Electric Drone MarketThe Electric Drone Market size was valued at USD 18.15 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 28.87 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030. North America is a key market for electric drones, as extensive investments by the US government and regional defense authorities have led to the development of small, lightweight, and efficient electric drones. The North American market is primarily driven by the growing use of electric drones in military operations and increasing surveillance applications.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials in various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Celtics pull away in 4th, beat Nets 109-98 for 5th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn 109-98 on Thursday night in the Nets' first game since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury. Marcus Smart added 16 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who played without Jaylen Brown because of an injury. Malcolm Brogdon also scored 16 points, teaming with fellow backup guard Payton Pritchard to lead the decisive spurt early in the fourth that sent the Celtics

  • Veteran Shelby Harris relishes first playoff trip in Seattle

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Even before the events of last Sunday, veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris was already enjoying the experience of playing the final few weeks of the season with the postseason at stake. When Seattle got the help it needed from the Detroit Lions late Sunday night to send the Seahawks to the playoffs, it also meant Harris was getting a playoff trip for the first time in his career. “Me and my wife were talking about it, not having plans already set toward the end of the ye

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Celtics top Bulls 107-99, improve NBA's best record to 29-12

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, Jaylen Brown added 19 as the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 107-99 Monday night and reached the midway point of their season with the NBA's best record. Grant Williams added 20 points and Al Horford had seven rebounds and eight points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 24 seconds to play that helped seal the win for the defending Eastern Conference champions, who are 29-12 after the first 41 games. Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points for Boston, w

  • Leafs star centre Matthews ruled out for game against visiting Predators

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was ruled out of Toronto's game against the Nashville Predators hours before Wednesday night's opening faceoff. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Matthews' status at the Leafs' skate on Wednesday morning, saying the centre's ailment is something that has "been bothering him for a while." The Leafs say Matthews is listed as "day to day" and he will be re-evaluated on Thursday. Matthews did not practise on Tuesday but he did participate in To

  • Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL. “This shows that anybody who puts their head down and goes to work can achieve pretty great things,” Duehr said. Dillon Dube scored twice in the third period and Dan Vladar made 25 saves, helping the Flames to a 4-

  • AP source: Correa reaches $200M, 6-year deal with Twins

    Carlos Correa reversed course for a second time, agreeing Tuesday to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The deal for the All-Star shortstop could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if Correa remains healthy. The agreement is subject to a successful physical, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Kamara trade request looms over CF Montreal pre-season training

    MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg

  • Joy Drop: Can a new book on running inspire me to get out in this mess?

    Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Conor Timmins becoming essential to Leafs' blue line

    The Maple Leafs suddenly appear to have incredible depth on the blue line, and Conor Timmins is giving Sheldon Keefe no reason to take him out of the lineup. In his 53rd NHL game, against Philadelphia, the 24-year-old defenceman scored his first big league goal to go with impressive performances since his November trade to Toronto.