UAPA Accused Atiq-Ur-Rehman Admitted to Jail Hospital as Health Deteriorates

27-year-old Atiq-ur-Rehman, one of the eight people who have been accused of a 'conspiracy to create a law and order problem' after a Dalit girl died after being raped in west UP's Hathras in September 2020, is admitted in the Mathura district jail hospital. His health condition is stated to be serious.

The UP Police's Special Task Force booked Rehman, who is a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, and seven others, including journalist Siddique Kappan, under various stringent sections of the IPC like sedition and promoting enmity between groups and even under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)—an anti-terror law.

Rehman's lawyer Saifan Shaikh received information about his failing health from the jail and his family members on Wednesday, 25 August.

Also Read: 2 Months & Counting: Hathras UAPA Accused Wait to Get Charge Sheet

Rehman's Heart Condition

Rehman, a heart patient, who is also the National Treasurer of Campus Front of India (CFI), is foisted as 'accused number one' in the case.

He suffers from a heart condition called Aortic Regurgitation, which occurs when your heart's aortic valve doesn't close tightly. Last year, he was strictly advised by his doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi that he has to undergo a Bentall procedure for his condition.

However, that could not happen as he was arrested before the medical procedure could take place.

During the second wave of COVID-19, his health condition worsened and he filed multiple applications before the Mathura ADJ for proper medical treatment. However, they were all rejected.

Recently, Rehman also approached the Allahabad High Court seeking interim bail. However, the matter is yet to be listed.

Rehman's brother Mateen, and his family, had earlier told The Quint that they fear Rehman would die in jail as his condition can lead to heart failure if proper medical attention is not provided.

Story continues

Also Read: Mathura Court Rejects Bail Plea of Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan

Campus Front of India Urges Judiciary to Immediately Consider Rehman's Plea

Meanwhile, the Campus Front of India has issued a statement urging the judiciary to immediately consider Rehman's petition seeking advanced medical care.

"...Atiqur Rahman, who was unjustly arrested on his way to Hathras is now admitted in Mathura Jail hospital, Uttar Pradesh due to severe health issues. He is a heart patient and was strictly advised by the doctors to undergo a surgery, but by then he got arrested in a fabricated case. Now, without proper medical treatments, his health condition is worsening." - Ms Sajid, National President, Campus front of India

Campus Front Of India has sought judicial intervention in Atiq-ur-Rahman's plea, taking into consideration his deteriorating condition.

They have also requested for bail to be granted to him immediately as well as advanced care at AIIMS.

Also Read: 'He Needs Surgery, He Could Die': UAPA Accused Atiq-ur-Rehman's Plea Moved in HC

. Read more on India by The Quint.UAPA Accused Atiq-Ur-Rehman Admitted to Jail Hospital as Health DeterioratesPara on Mughals Removed, Culture Section Turned Into Photo Gallery on Govt Site . Read more on India by The Quint.