UAE vs IRE 5th T20, UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of UAE vs Ireland on Sony Ten 1 & SonyLiv
As a part of the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021, UAE and Ireland are all set to take on each other in the 5th T20 match. Check out the live streaming details of the game below.
#UAEvIRE third match in Dafa News #UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 is LIVE NOW via https://t.co/0iMDZZW0hm
It's a steamy day & we're expecting a cracking match @ICCAcademy so tune in!
🇦🇪 🏏 ☘️ 📺
Live scoring online via cric clubs /UAE as well.
(P.S. 🎂 Capt @ahmedrazauae)
— UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) October 10, 2021
Also Read | UAE vs IRE 2nd T20I, UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of UAE vs Ireland on Sony Ten 1 & SonyLiv