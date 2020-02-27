UAE Tour Stage 5 – Live report

UAE Tour 2020 - revised stages

2020 UAE Tour race hub

2020 UAE Tour start list

UAE Tour 2020 - revised stages

Result

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:48:53

2. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

3. Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott

4. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:04

5. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 0:00:07

6. Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:23

7. Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

8. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:24

9. Victor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Team

10. Rafał Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:27

General classification

1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20:35:04

2 Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:01

3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:01:33

4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:01:48

5 Rafał Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:02:11

6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:02:34

7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team

8 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:02:39

9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:02:47

10 Victor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 00:02:51

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 5 of the UAE Tour, which sees the peloton tackle the summit finish at Jebel Hafeet for a second time in three days.

We join the action with 120km of racing left on the stage. Five riders are up the road as the peloton rides through the desert. They have an advantage of 5:50 at the moment.

The men out in the break are James Knox (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Larry Warbasse (AG2R La Mondiale), Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Andrea Garosio (Vini Zabù-KTM) and Cristian Scaroni (Gazprom-RusVelo).

Just over 100km of flat roads lie between the riders and the climb to finish. It's windy out there, though much of the action today should be confined to the mountain slopes.

Here's our latest story from the race, on Astana's Alexey Lutsenko, who currently lies fifth overall.

The break are working well together and their gap is hovering around the six-minute mark.

UAE Team Emirates, Mitchelton-Scott and Team Ineos are among the teams working at the front of the peloton. Astana lie just behind.

106km remaining

There's not a ton of action going on at the moment. The helicopter cam picks out a herd of camels at the side of the road.

Oliviero Troia is the man putting in the kilometres on the front of the peloton for UAE. The 25-year-old Italian is at the start of his fourth season with the team.

100km remaining

With 100km left to race, the break still lies six minutes up the road.

Here's how your jersey riders line up today for a crucial stage in terms of General Classification. Will all four look the same come Friday? #UAETour pic.twitter.com/6dECZ3e8CGFebruary 27, 2020

Groupama-FDJ and Ineos take to the front of the peloton with some pace as the peloton turns off the wide highway to a narrower road. It looks like they were trying to split the group in the wind.

Race leader Adam Yates and his Mitchelton-Scott squad are right up at front, though.

A couple of riders are struggling to hang on at the back of the peloton under this pace. The speed at the front has seen the gap to the break drop down to 4:30.

84km remaining

A group of 14 riders have been dropped. Attilio Viviani (Cofidis), Jan Hirt (CCC Team), Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale), Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabù-KTM), Jonas Gregaard (Astana), Nikolay Cherkasov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Rafael Valls (Bahrain-McLaren), Callum Scotson (Mitchelton-Scott), Jasper De Buyst and Adam Hansen (both Lotto Soudal) are among them.

3:45 between break and peloton now. The dropped riders are around 30 seconds down.

The peloton is flying along at almost 60kph at the moment.

No major casualties from the peloton in that crosswind push, then.

76km remaining

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) drops back from the peloton to get a bike change. He's in no danger with so long to race and with the pace having dropped off.

The gap between peloton and break is now 3:30. The dropped riders have made their way back.

66km remaining

The break's advantage lies at three minutes now. The five men are still all together.

52km remaining

The peloton eased up after that brief period of chaos in the crosswinds. They're 4:40 down on the break now.

The riders hit the final 50km of the day. No change in situation at the moment.

Chris Froome heads back to the Ineos car to pick up some bottles for his teammates.

Here's our latest story on the Ineos man, who is in the midst of his first race since crashing at the Critérium du Dauphiné last year.

35km remaining

Groupama-FDJ are pushing the pace at the head of the peloton as the wind picks up again.

#UAETour 🇦🇪 More attempts to form echelons! 💨We're on the case though and are following the wheels 💪 pic.twitter.com/kaRMPMeW1TFebruary 27, 2020

Mitchelton-Scott are in control of the peloton now.

27km remaining

The situation is calm at the moment. 3:30 between the peloton and break.

It's just a case of waiting for the start of the climb now. 20km left to race.

Here's a look at the climb to the finish today.

Mitchelton-Scott and UAE Team Emirates control the front of the peloton.

Sunweb (Wilco Kelderman) and Groupama-FDJ (David Gaudu) are also up there.

15km remaining

Only a couple of kilometres until the climb and the five men are still out front. They're three minutes up the road.

2:40 now as Mitchelton-Scott push the pace.

Jack Bauer is at the head of the peloton for the Australian squad.

11km remaining

The break hit the base of the climb 2:15 up on the peloton.

Scaroni led the break over the final intermediate sprint ahead of Garosio. They're climbing now.

It's no surprise that Knox is leading the break.

9.5km remaining

The sprinters start dropping back from the peloton now.

Up front, Scaroni drops back from the break.

Bennett, Groenewegen, Cavendish, Ewan among those sitting up at the rear of the peloton.

8.5km remaining

Knox pushes on now. He's out front on his own.

Race leader Yates is fourth wheel in the peloton at the moment. No real need for his team to blow things up here given his massive advantage on the GC.

7.5km remaining

Knox is 1:25 up on the peloton.

More riders drop away from the back of the peloton. Up front, sprinter Luka Mezgec ends his stint for Mitchelton.

Formolo and Pogačar are on the front of the peloton, with Yates following the young Slovenian.

The peloton is really shattering now. No attacks up front though.

6.5km remaining

A minute between Knox and the peloton.

Formolo, Pogačar, Yates, Gaudu, Lutsenko is the order at the head of the peloton.

A grimacing Warbasse is caught by the peloton.

Dunbar, Valverde, Zakarin are also up there in what is now a 12-man elite group.

5km remaining

The group lies 45 seconds down on Knox.

Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) is still in that lead group! Great ride from the time trial specialist.

And now he lets go.

4.5km remaining

Pogačar jumps!

Yates is right on his wheel. Lutsenko and Gaudu are the next men across.

And now Yates responds.

And now Pogačar has another go but Yates is right with him. Lutsenko and Gaudu hang in there too, as Zakarin comes across to make it five.

4km remaining

Everyone is having a go now, but nobody is getting away. Knox is caught by the leaders.

Zakarin just put in a dig, followed by Pogačar. The attacks have seen Knox dropped by the leading five.

3km remaining

Another try by Pogačar but Yates is right on him. They're the two strongest here.

And now Yates goes, followed by Pogačar.

Gaudu and Lutsenko can't respond immediately, while Zakarin is out of the picture.

And now they're all back together.

2.5km remaining

Yates goes, the biggest attack so far.

Nobody can follow Yates' attack.

Pogačar is stronger than Gaudu and Lutsenko and tries to get across.

The Slovenian is coming back to Yates as the Brit passes the 2km mark.

It's a shallower gradient than when the attacks were flying a few kilometres ago.

1.5km remaining

Yates and Pogačar are together up front. Zakarin, Gaudu and Lutsenko chase.

1km remaining

Yates leads Pogačar into the final kilometre.

Gaudu flies away from Zakarin and Lutsenko.

Gaudu easily bridges the 12-second gap to the lead duo. Lutsenko made it across too!

Though maybe the gap wasn't quite 12 seconds there...

500 metres remaining

Zakarin makes it across too. Five all back together.

Pogačar lies at the back of the group, then jumps around the outside.

Lutsenko hits the front around the final bend!

Lutsenko vs Pogačar on the line with Yates just behind!

It looks like Pogačar might just have edged that. A win on home ground for UAE Team Emirates.

Knox crosses the line 1:04 down.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 5 of the UAE Tour.

Cofidis climber Jesus Herrada crosses the line over 1:30 down. Not a great day for the Spaniard.

A bit of a flub for Lutsenko at the finish there. He took a hand off the bars to start celebrating while Pogačar threw his bike across the line.

Pogačar speaks after his win.

"It was amazing. I started quite early but we went really fast into the corner so I lost a bit of speed. Lutsenko passed me on the left and it was full sprint to the finish. I threw the bike on the line to get 5cm and I'm really happy.

"It's really amazing with this first big goal of the year and home race of the team. It's unbelievable."

Two more stages left in the UAE Tour, and Yates' lead, though slightly smaller after Pogačar took the time bonus on the line, is insurmountable. Lutsenko is also a little safer in third place.

A shot of today's winner, Tadej Pogačar, racing up the climb to the finish.

UAE Tour 2020 - 2nd Edition - 5th stage Al Ain - Jebel Hafeet 162 km - 27/02/2020 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE - Team Emirates) - Adam Yates (GBR - Mitchelton - Scott) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

We have a short report and brief results up for stage 5 if you missed out on the action. Stay tuned for a full report, photo gallery and full results.

UAE Tour: Pogačar wins stage 5

The finish line shot, with Pogačar just edging out Lutsenko at the top of the mountain.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) beats Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

That's all from us today. Be sure to check back for our full race report, and come back tomorrow for more live coverage of the UAE Tour.