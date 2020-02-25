UAE Tour: Adam Yates wins atop Jebel Hafeet
Image 1 of 33
Image 2 of 33
Image 3 of 33
Image 4 of 33
Image 5 of 33
Image 6 of 33
Image 7 of 33
Image 8 of 33
Image 9 of 33
Image 10 of 33
Image 11 of 33
Image 12 of 33
Image 13 of 33
Image 14 of 33
Image 15 of 33
Image 16 of 33
Image 17 of 33
Image 18 of 33
Image 19 of 33
Image 20 of 33
Image 21 of 33
Image 22 of 33
Image 23 of 33
Image 24 of 33
Image 25 of 33
Image 26 of 33
Image 27 of 33
Image 28 of 33
Image 29 of 33
Image 30 of 33
Image 31 of 33
Image 32 of 33
Image 33 of 33
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) seized control of the UAE Tour after he soloed to victory on the summit finish at Jebel Hafeet on stage 3. The Briton finished 1:03 clear of pre-race favourite Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) to claim an empathic stage victory and move into the red jersey of race leader.
Yates began his onslaught with six kilometres of the climb remaining, when he jumped away from a reduced leading group with only Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) for company. He then proceeded to kick clear of his two companions with five kilometres remaining and never faltered thereafter.
The professional peloton has been tackling the climb of Jebel Hafeet since 2015, but the margin of victory on the ascent had never previously exceeded 17 seconds. Yates, however, was in a class of his own on Tuesday, and not even the on-form Pogacar – so dominant at the recent Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana – could match his rhythm on the upper reaches of the climb.
Pogacar didn’t react to Yates’ initial acceleration but the Slovenian ripped clear of the chasing group with five kilometres remaining, bridging across swiftly to Lutsenko and Gaudu. He later rid himself of that duo, but he was unable to even keep pace with Yates in the closing kilometres, far less reduce the deficit. He was 40 seconds behind Yates with three kilometres to go and ultimately crossed the line over a minute down on the British Mitchelton-Scott rider.
“It's my first race of the season, so it's difficult to know how everyone's going. I just really wanted to test my legs and see where I am, so I attacked maybe a little too early, but in the end I felt good,” Yates said after taking possession of the red jersey.
Lutsenko won the sprint for third on the stage ahead of Gaudu and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), some 1:30 down on Yates, while the remnants of the group of favourites, including Eddie Dunbar (Ineos), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), crossed the line almost two minutes back.
The damage caused by Yates’ acceleration was considerable. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), twice a winner of Jebel Hafeet, was dropped shortly after the Briton surged clear, and he eventually reached the summit over 2:30 down, and out of the hunt for overall victory.
Yates now holds a lead of 1:07 over Pogacar in the overall standings, while Lutsenko, who recently denied reports that he had been coached by the banned Dr. Michele Ferrari, lies third at 1:35.
Pogacar perhaps rued his decision not to follow Yates from the outset here, but he recognised that the Mitchelton-Scott man was the strongest rider on the climb.
“Maybe I could follow for longer but for sure he would have won because he was stronger. But maybe the gap wouldn’t have been so much,” Pogacar said afterwards.
He will have a chance for revenge on stage 5, which also finishes atop Jebel Hafeet, though, on this evidence, Yates will surely be favoured to carry the red jersey all the way to the finish.
“For sure, I will try but I think he is really in good shape. I will do everything to attack him,” Pogacar said.
How it unfolded
Stage 3 of the UAE Tour was always going to be decided by the 10km final haul up Jebel Hafeet, but that did not discourage a quartet of attackers forging ahead in the opening part of the stage. In temperatures touching 35°C, Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal), Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling), Umberto Marengo (Vini Zabù-KTM) and Stijn Steels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) managed to establish a lead of 7 minutes but that buffer gradually melted as the afternoon wore on.
Mitchelton-Scott joined UAE Team Emirates and Trek-Segafredo in setting the tempo at the head of the peloton, and the escapees were duly captured just as the road reared upwards with 10.8km remaining.
There was little surprise when Chris Froome (Team Ineos), in his first race since his heavy crash at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné, was among the riders distanced on the lower slopes of the ascent, but the overall rate of attrition in the front group was notably higher than in some previous visits to the climb.
CCC Team’s Jan Hirt set the pace early on for Ilnur Zarkin, before their teammate Victor de la Parte danced clear with 7.5km remaining. Merhawi Kudus (Astana) attempted to bridge across, but neither man gained much of an advantage over the 30 or so riders still in contention at that point.
The complexion of the race changed utterly with six kilometres to go, when Yates unleashed his vicious acceleration.
Lutsenko and Gaudu did well to match his initial pace, while the group behind splintered into shards, but their resistance had its limits. Five kilometres from the top, Yates was alone at the head of the race. Pogacar’s anticipated response followed soon afterwards, but the Briton was not to be denied.
“A minute is a lot, but we have to do this climb again, and maybe my legs won't be so good then,” Yates said afterwards.
“Also, I heard a rumour there are going to be crosswinds tomorrow, so we'll see. I've got a good group around me and I'll try and hold onto the lead as long as possible.”
Results
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
4:42:33
2
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
0:01:03
3
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
0:01:30
4
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5
Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
6
Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
0:01:56
7
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
8
Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
9
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
10
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
11
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
12
Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
0:02:02
13
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
14
Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
0:02:13
15
Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
16
Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
17
Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
18
Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
0:02:38
19
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
20
Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
21
Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22
Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
23
Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
0:02:49
24
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
0:03:02
25
François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:03:19
26
Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:03:23
27
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:03:29
28
Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
29
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
30
Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
0:03:54
31
Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
32
Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
33
Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
34
Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
35
Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team
36
Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
37
Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
38
Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team
39
Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
40
Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
0:03:58
41
Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
0:04:14
42
Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:04:33
43
Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:04:43
44
Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
0:04:47
45
Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:04:59
46
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
47
Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
48
Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
49
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
0:05:51
50
James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:06:25
51
Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
52
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
53
José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
0:07:20
54
Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
0:07:42
55
Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
56
Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
57
Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
0:08:09
58
Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
0:08:12
59
Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
60
Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
61
Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
62
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
0:08:15
63
Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
0:09:04
64
Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
65
Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
0:09:46
66
Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:09:55
67
Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
0:10:49
68
Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
69
Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
70
Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
71
Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
72
Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
73
Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
74
Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
75
Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos
76
Andrey Amador (CRc) Team Ineos
77
Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
78
Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79
Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
80
Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
81
James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:11:22
82
Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
0:11:23
83
Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:12:08
84
Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
0:12:10
85
Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
86
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:12:28
87
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
88
Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
89
Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
90
Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
91
William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
92
Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
93
Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
94
Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
95
Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
0:12:46
96
Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:12:57
97
Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:13:10
98
Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
0:13:17
99
Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:13:47
100
Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
0:14:14
101
Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
102
Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
0:15:19
103
Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team
0:15:22
104
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
0:16:54
105
Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
106
Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:17:18
107
Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
108
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109
Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
110
Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:17:36
111
Jay Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
0:18:57
112
Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
113
Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
114
Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
115
Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
116
Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
117
Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
118
Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
119
Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
120
Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
121
Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
122
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
123
Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
124
Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
125
Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
126
Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
127
Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
128
Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
0:19:32
129
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
0:20:22
130
Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:20:24
131
Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
0:21:06
132
Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
0:23:38
133
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:24:12
134
Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
135
Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
136
Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
137
Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:24:16
138
Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
20
2
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
16
3
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
12
4
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10
5
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9
6
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
9
7
Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
9
8
Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
7
9
Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
6
10
Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5
11
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
4
12
Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
3
13
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
2
14
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
4:43:36
2
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:00:27
3
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
0:00:53
4
Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
0:01:10
5
Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
6
Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:01:35
7
Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
8
Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
0:02:51
9
Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
0:02:55
10
Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:03:30
11
Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:03:56
12
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
13
Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
14
Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
15
James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:05:22
16
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
17
Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
0:06:39
18
Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:07:09
19
Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:09:46
20
Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos
21
Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22
Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
23
James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:10:19
24
Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
0:11:25
25
Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:11:54
26
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
0:15:51
27
Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:17:54
28
Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
29
Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
30
Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
31
Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
32
Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
33
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
0:19:19
34
Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:19:21
35
Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
0:20:03
36
Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
0:23:09
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
12:30:02
2
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
0:01:07
3
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
0:01:35
4
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:01:40
5
Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
6
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:02:06
7
Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
9
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
10
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
11
Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
0:02:12
12
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
13
Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
0:02:23
14
Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
15
Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
16
Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
17
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
0:02:48
18
Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
19
Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20
Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
21
Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
0:02:59
22
Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
0:03:06
23
Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:03:33
24
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:03:39
25
Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
26
Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
0:04:04
27
Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
28
Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
29
Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
30
Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
31
Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
32
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:04:23
33
Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team
0:04:26
34
Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
0:04:34
35
Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team
36
François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:04:38
37
Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
0:04:44
38
Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:04:53
39
Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:05:04
40
Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:05:06
41
Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:05:07
42
Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:05:09
43
Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
0:05:33
44
Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:05:39
45
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
0:06:01
46
Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
0:06:04
47
Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
0:06:06
48
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:07:05
49
José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
0:07:30
50
Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:07:31
51
Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
0:07:52
52
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
0:08:25
53
Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
0:08:36
54
Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
0:09:08
55
Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
0:09:14
56
Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
57
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
0:09:21
58
Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
0:09:28
59
Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:09:31
60
Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
61
Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
0:10:00
62
Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:10:55
63
Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
0:11:25
64
James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:11:32
65
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
0:11:41
66
Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:12:08
67
Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:12:38
68
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
69
Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
70
Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
0:12:50
71
Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
0:12:52
72
James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:12:54
73
Andrey Amador (CRc) Team Ineos
0:13:01
74
Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:13:06
75
Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:13:16
76
Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
0:13:24
77
Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:13:48
78
Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
0:13:49
79
Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
0:13:51
80
Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:13:55
81
Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
82
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:13:59
83
Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
0:14:04
84
William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
0:14:14
85
Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:14:16
86
Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
87
Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
0:14:29
88
Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
0:14:41
89
Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos
0:14:43
90
Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
0:15:34
91
Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
0:15:37
92
Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
0:15:52
93
Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
0:15:56
94
Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
0:16:00
95
Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:16:10
96
Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
0:16:40
97
Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:16:42
98
Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
0:17:11
99
Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
0:17:14
100
Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team
0:18:02
101
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:18:20
102
Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:18:29
103
Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:19:16
104
Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
105
Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:19:18
106
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
0:19:29
107
Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:19:30
108
Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
0:19:55
109
Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
0:20:28
110
Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:20:38
111
Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:20:39
112
Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
0:20:47
113
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:21:03
114
Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
0:21:05
115
Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:21:55
116
Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
0:22:54
117
Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
0:23:19
118
Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
0:23:45
119
Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
0:24:19
120
Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:24:52
121
Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
0:25:22
122
Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
0:25:31
123
Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:25:35
124
Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
0:26:08
125
Jay Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
0:26:10
126
Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:26:14
127
Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:26:22
128
Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:26:32
129
Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
0:26:43
130
Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
0:27:05
131
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
0:28:00
132
Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:28:01
133
Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:28:14
134
Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
0:28:23
135
Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
0:28:36
136
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:31:42
137
Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:31:58
138
Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
36
2
Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
29
3
Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
23
4
Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
21
5
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
20
6
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
19
7
Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
16
8
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15
9
Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
14
10
Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12
11
Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
12
12
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
11
13
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10
14
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10
15
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
9
16
Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
9
17
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
9
18
Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
8
19
Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
7
20
Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
7
21
Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
6
22
Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
6
23
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
5
24
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
4
25
Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
4
26
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
3
27
Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
3
28
Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
3
29
Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
3
30
José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
2
31
Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
2
32
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
12:31:09
2
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:00:33
3
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
0:00:59
4
Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
0:01:16
5
Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
6
Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:01:41
7
Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
0:02:32
8
Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
0:02:57
9
Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
0:03:27
10
Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:03:59
11
Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:04:00
12
Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:04:02
13
Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:04:32
14
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:05:58
15
Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:08:24
16
James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:10:25
17
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
0:10:34
18
Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:11:01
19
Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
0:11:43
20
James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:11:47
21
Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:12:48
22
Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:13:09
23
Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos
0:13:36
24
Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
0:16:07
25
Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:17:22
26
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
0:18:22
27
Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
0:19:40
28
Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:20:48
29
Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
0:22:38
30
Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:23:45
31
Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
0:24:15
32
Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:25:15
33
Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:25:25
34
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
0:26:53
35
Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:27:07
36
Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
0:27:29