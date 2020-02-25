UAE Tour: Adam Yates wins atop Jebel Hafeet

Adam Yates won stage 3 of the UAE Tour atop Jebel Hafeet

Image 1 of 33

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is the new UAE Tour leader

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Image 2 of 33

Chris Froome (Team Ineos)

Image 3 of 33

The four riders in the break race across the desert

Image 4 of 33

Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling)

Image 5 of 33

A classic photo from the UAE Tour

Image 6 of 33

The UAE Tour peloton

Image 7 of 33

Chris Froome rides at the back of the peloton

Image 8 of 33

Victor Campenaerts in the break

Image 9 of 33

Caleb Ewan in the UAE Tour leader's jersey

Image 10 of 33

Image 11 of 33

Adam Yates won stage 3 of the UAE Tour atop Jebel Hafeet

Image 12 of 33

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Image 13 of 33

It wasn't a good day for Alejandro Valverde

Image 14 of 33

Davide Formolo and Tadej Pogcar (UAE Team Emirates)

Image 15 of 33

The UAE Team Emirates protected Tadej Pogacar

Image 16 of 33

It was hot in the UAE desert

Image 17 of 33

The riders pass through the sands dunes

Image 18 of 33

Wout Poels suffered in the heat

Image 19 of 33

UAE Team Emirate ride together

Image 20 of 33

Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation)

Image 21 of 33

Mark Cavendish does some early work

Image 22 of 33

Adam Yates leads the attack on Jebel Hafeet

Image 23 of 33

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Image 24 of 33

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on the attack

Image 25 of 33

A view across Jebel Hafeet

Image 26 of 33

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on the podium

Image 27 of 33

It was another poor performance from Alejandro Valverde

Image 28 of 33

Chris Froome (Team Ineos)

Image 29 of 33

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates his UAE Tour stage victory

Image 30 of 33

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 3 at the UAE Tour

Image 31 of 33

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) close-up

Image 32 of 33

The riders climb Jebel Hafeet

Image 33 of 33

A view across Jebel Hafeet

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) seized control of the UAE Tour after he soloed to victory on the summit finish at Jebel Hafeet on stage 3. The Briton finished 1:03 clear of pre-race favourite Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) to claim an empathic stage victory and move into the red jersey of race leader.

Yates began his onslaught with six kilometres of the climb remaining, when he jumped away from a reduced leading group with only Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) for company. He then proceeded to kick clear of his two companions with five kilometres remaining and never faltered thereafter.

The professional peloton has been tackling the climb of Jebel Hafeet since 2015, but the margin of victory on the ascent had never previously exceeded 17 seconds. Yates, however, was in a class of his own on Tuesday, and not even the on-form Pogacar – so dominant at the recent Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana – could match his rhythm on the upper reaches of the climb.

Pogacar didn’t react to Yates’ initial acceleration but the Slovenian ripped clear of the chasing group with five kilometres remaining, bridging across swiftly to Lutsenko and Gaudu. He later rid himself of that duo, but he was unable to even keep pace with Yates in the closing kilometres, far less reduce the deficit. He was 40 seconds behind Yates with three kilometres to go and ultimately crossed the line over a minute down on the British Mitchelton-Scott rider.

Story continues

“It's my first race of the season, so it's difficult to know how everyone's going. I just really wanted to test my legs and see where I am, so I attacked maybe a little too early, but in the end I felt good,” Yates said after taking possession of the red jersey.

Lutsenko won the sprint for third on the stage ahead of Gaudu and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), some 1:30 down on Yates, while the remnants of the group of favourites, including Eddie Dunbar (Ineos), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), crossed the line almost two minutes back.

The damage caused by Yates’ acceleration was considerable. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), twice a winner of Jebel Hafeet, was dropped shortly after the Briton surged clear, and he eventually reached the summit over 2:30 down, and out of the hunt for overall victory.

Yates now holds a lead of 1:07 over Pogacar in the overall standings, while Lutsenko, who recently denied reports that he had been coached by the banned Dr. Michele Ferrari, lies third at 1:35.

Pogacar perhaps rued his decision not to follow Yates from the outset here, but he recognised that the Mitchelton-Scott man was the strongest rider on the climb.

“Maybe I could follow for longer but for sure he would have won because he was stronger. But maybe the gap wouldn’t have been so much,” Pogacar said afterwards.

He will have a chance for revenge on stage 5, which also finishes atop Jebel Hafeet, though, on this evidence, Yates will surely be favoured to carry the red jersey all the way to the finish.

“For sure, I will try but I think he is really in good shape. I will do everything to attack him,” Pogacar said.

How it unfolded

Stage 3 of the UAE Tour was always going to be decided by the 10km final haul up Jebel Hafeet, but that did not discourage a quartet of attackers forging ahead in the opening part of the stage. In temperatures touching 35°C, Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal), Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling), Umberto Marengo (Vini Zabù-KTM) and Stijn Steels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) managed to establish a lead of 7 minutes but that buffer gradually melted as the afternoon wore on.

Mitchelton-Scott joined UAE Team Emirates and Trek-Segafredo in setting the tempo at the head of the peloton, and the escapees were duly captured just as the road reared upwards with 10.8km remaining.

There was little surprise when Chris Froome (Team Ineos), in his first race since his heavy crash at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné, was among the riders distanced on the lower slopes of the ascent, but the overall rate of attrition in the front group was notably higher than in some previous visits to the climb.

CCC Team’s Jan Hirt set the pace early on for Ilnur Zarkin, before their teammate Victor de la Parte danced clear with 7.5km remaining. Merhawi Kudus (Astana) attempted to bridge across, but neither man gained much of an advantage over the 30 or so riders still in contention at that point.

The complexion of the race changed utterly with six kilometres to go, when Yates unleashed his vicious acceleration.

Lutsenko and Gaudu did well to match his initial pace, while the group behind splintered into shards, but their resistance had its limits. Five kilometres from the top, Yates was alone at the head of the race. Pogacar’s anticipated response followed soon afterwards, but the Briton was not to be denied.

“A minute is a lot, but we have to do this climb again, and maybe my legs won't be so good then,” Yates said afterwards.

“Also, I heard a rumour there are going to be crosswinds tomorrow, so we'll see. I've got a good group around me and I'll try and hold onto the lead as long as possible.”

Results





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4:42:33 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:30 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:56 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 10 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:02 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 14 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:13 15 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 16 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 18 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:38 19 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 21 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 23 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:02:49 24 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 0:03:02 25 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:03:19 26 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:03:23 27 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:29 28 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 29 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:54 31 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 32 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 33 Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 35 Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team 36 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 37 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 38 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team 39 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 40 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:58 41 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:04:14 42 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:33 43 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:04:43 44 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:04:47 45 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:04:59 46 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 48 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 49 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 0:05:51 50 James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:06:25 51 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 52 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 53 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:20 54 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:42 55 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 56 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 57 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:09 58 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:12 59 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 60 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 61 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 62 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:15 63 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 0:09:04 64 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 65 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:46 66 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:09:55 67 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 0:10:49 68 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 69 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 70 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 71 Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 72 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 73 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 74 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 75 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos 76 Andrey Amador (CRc) Team Ineos 77 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 78 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 80 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 81 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:11:22 82 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 0:11:23 83 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:08 84 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 0:12:10 85 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 86 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:28 87 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 89 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 90 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 91 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 92 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 93 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 94 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:12:46 96 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:12:57 97 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:10 98 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:13:17 99 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:13:47 100 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:14:14 101 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 102 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:19 103 Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team 0:15:22 104 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:54 105 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 106 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:18 107 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 108 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 110 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:17:36 111 Jay Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:18:57 112 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 113 Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 114 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 115 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 116 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 117 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 118 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 119 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 120 Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 121 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 122 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 123 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 125 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 126 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 127 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 128 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:19:32 129 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 0:20:22 130 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:24 131 Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:06 132 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:38 133 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:12 134 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 136 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 137 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:24:16 138 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 16 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 4 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 6 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 9 7 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 9 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 9 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 12 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 13 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2 14 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:43:36 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:27 3 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:00:53 4 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:10 5 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 6 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:35 7 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 8 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:51 9 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:55 10 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:30 11 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:56 12 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 14 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 15 James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:05:22 16 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 17 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:39 18 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:07:09 19 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:46 20 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos 21 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 23 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:10:19 24 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:11:25 25 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:54 26 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:51 27 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:54 28 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 29 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 30 Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 31 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 32 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 33 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 0:19:19 34 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:21 35 Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:03 36 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 0:23:09





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 12:30:02 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:40 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:06 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 10 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:12 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 0:02:23 14 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 15 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 16 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 17 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:48 18 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 21 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:02:59 22 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:06 23 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:03:33 24 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:39 25 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 26 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 0:04:04 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 28 Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 29 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 30 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 31 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 32 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:23 33 Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:26 34 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:34 35 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team 36 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:04:38 37 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 0:04:44 38 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:04:53 39 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:05:04 40 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:05:06 41 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:07 42 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:09 43 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:05:33 44 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:39 45 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 0:06:01 46 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:06:04 47 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:06:06 48 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:07:05 49 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:30 50 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:07:31 51 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:52 52 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:25 53 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 0:08:36 54 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:08 55 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 0:09:14 56 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 57 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 0:09:21 58 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:28 59 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:09:31 60 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 61 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:00 62 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:55 63 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 0:11:25 64 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:11:32 65 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:41 66 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:12:08 67 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:12:38 68 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 69 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 70 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:50 71 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:52 72 James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:12:54 73 Andrey Amador (CRc) Team Ineos 0:13:01 74 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:13:06 75 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:13:16 76 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:13:24 77 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:48 78 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:13:49 79 Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 0:13:51 80 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:55 81 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 82 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:59 83 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:14:04 84 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:14 85 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:14:16 86 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 87 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 0:14:29 88 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 0:14:41 89 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos 0:14:43 90 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 0:15:34 91 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 0:15:37 92 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:15:52 93 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:56 94 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 0:16:00 95 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:16:10 96 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:16:40 97 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:42 98 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:17:11 99 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:17:14 100 Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team 0:18:02 101 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:20 102 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:29 103 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:19:16 104 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 105 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:18 106 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:29 107 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:19:30 108 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:55 109 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:28 110 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:20:38 111 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:20:39 112 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 0:20:47 113 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:03 114 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:21:05 115 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:55 116 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:54 117 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:19 118 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:23:45 119 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:24:19 120 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:52 121 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 0:25:22 122 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:25:31 123 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:25:35 124 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 0:26:08 125 Jay Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:26:10 126 Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:26:14 127 Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:26:22 128 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:26:32 129 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:43 130 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:27:05 131 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 0:28:00 132 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:01 133 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:14 134 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:23 135 Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:36 136 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:42 137 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:31:58 138 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 36 2 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 29 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 23 4 Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 21 5 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 16 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 11 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 12 12 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 11 13 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 14 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 15 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 9 16 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 9 17 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 18 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 20 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 21 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 6 22 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 23 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 5 24 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 25 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 4 26 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 3 27 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 28 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 3 29 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3 30 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 31 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 32 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 1



