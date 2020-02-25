UAE Tour: Adam Yates wins atop Jebel Hafeet

Barry Ryan
Cycling News
Adam Yates won stage 3 of the UAE Tour atop Jebel Hafeet
Adam Yates won stage 3 of the UAE Tour atop Jebel Hafeet

Image 1 of 33

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is the new UAE Tour leader
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is the new UAE Tour leader
Image 2 of 33

Chris Froome (Team Ineos)
Chris Froome (Team Ineos)

Image 3 of 33

The four riders in the break race across the desert
The four riders in the break race across the desert

Image 4 of 33

Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling)
Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling)

Image 5 of 33

A classic photo from the UAE Tour
A classic photo from the UAE Tour

Image 6 of 33

The UAE Tour peloton
The UAE Tour peloton

Image 7 of 33

Chris Froome rides at the back of the peloton
Chris Froome rides at the back of the peloton

Image 8 of 33

Victor Campenaerts in the break
Victor Campenaerts in the break

Image 9 of 33

Caleb Ewan in the UAE Tour leader's jersey
Caleb Ewan in the UAE Tour leader's jersey

Image 10 of 33

Image 11 of 33

Adam Yates won stage 3 of the UAE Tour atop Jebel Hafeet
Adam Yates won stage 3 of the UAE Tour atop Jebel Hafeet

Image 12 of 33

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Image 13 of 33

It wasn't a good day for Alejandro Valverde
It wasn't a good day for Alejandro Valverde

Image 14 of 33

Davide Formolo and Tadej Pogcar (UAE Team Emirates)
Davide Formolo and Tadej Pogcar (UAE Team Emirates)

Image 15 of 33

The UAE Team Emirates protected Tadej Pogacar
The UAE Team Emirates protected Tadej Pogacar

Image 16 of 33

It was hot in the UAE desert
It was hot in the UAE desert

Image 17 of 33

The riders pass through the sands dunes
The riders pass through the sands dunes

Image 18 of 33

Wout Poels suffered in the heat
Wout Poels suffered in the heat

Image 19 of 33

UAE Team Emirate ride together
UAE Team Emirate ride together

Image 20 of 33

Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation)
Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation)

Image 21 of 33

Mark Cavendish does some early work
Mark Cavendish does some early work

Image 22 of 33

Adam Yates leads the attack on Jebel Hafeet
Adam Yates leads the attack on Jebel Hafeet

Image 23 of 33

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Image 24 of 33

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on the attack
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on the attack

Image 25 of 33

A view across Jebel Hafeet
A view across Jebel Hafeet

Image 26 of 33

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on the podium
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on the podium

Image 27 of 33

It was another poor performance from Alejandro Valverde
It was another poor performance from Alejandro Valverde

Image 28 of 33

Chris Froome (Team Ineos)
Chris Froome (Team Ineos)

Image 29 of 33

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates his UAE Tour stage victory
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates his UAE Tour stage victory

Image 30 of 33

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 3 at the UAE Tour
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 3 at the UAE Tour

Image 31 of 33

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) close-up
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) close-up

Image 32 of 33

The riders climb Jebel Hafeet
The riders climb Jebel Hafeet

Image 33 of 33

A view across Jebel Hafeet
A view across Jebel Hafeet

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) seized control of the UAE Tour after he soloed to victory on the summit finish at Jebel Hafeet on stage 3. The Briton finished 1:03 clear of pre-race favourite Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) to claim an empathic stage victory and move into the red jersey of race leader.

Yates began his onslaught with six kilometres of the climb remaining, when he jumped away from a reduced leading group with only Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) for company. He then proceeded to kick clear of his two companions with five kilometres remaining and never faltered thereafter.

The professional peloton has been tackling the climb of Jebel Hafeet since 2015, but the margin of victory on the ascent had never previously exceeded 17 seconds. Yates, however, was in a class of his own on Tuesday, and not even the on-form Pogacar – so dominant at the recent Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana – could match his rhythm on the upper reaches of the climb.

Pogacar didn’t react to Yates’ initial acceleration but the Slovenian ripped clear of the chasing group with five kilometres remaining, bridging across swiftly to Lutsenko and Gaudu. He later rid himself of that duo, but he was unable to even keep pace with Yates in the closing kilometres, far less reduce the deficit. He was 40 seconds behind Yates with three kilometres to go and ultimately crossed the line over a minute down on the British Mitchelton-Scott rider.

“It's my first race of the season, so it's difficult to know how everyone's going. I just really wanted to test my legs and see where I am, so I attacked maybe a little too early, but in the end I felt good,” Yates said after taking possession of the red jersey.

Lutsenko won the sprint for third on the stage ahead of Gaudu and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), some 1:30 down on Yates, while the remnants of the group of favourites, including Eddie Dunbar (Ineos), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), crossed the line almost two minutes back.

The damage caused by Yates’ acceleration was considerable. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), twice a winner of Jebel Hafeet, was dropped shortly after the Briton surged clear, and he eventually reached the summit over 2:30 down, and out of the hunt for overall victory.

Yates now holds a lead of 1:07 over Pogacar in the overall standings, while Lutsenko, who recently denied reports that he had been coached by the banned Dr. Michele Ferrari, lies third at 1:35.

Pogacar perhaps rued his decision not to follow Yates from the outset here, but he recognised that the Mitchelton-Scott man was the strongest rider on the climb. 

“Maybe I could follow for longer but for sure he would have won because he was stronger. But maybe the gap wouldn’t have been so much,” Pogacar said afterwards.

He will have a chance for revenge on stage 5, which also finishes atop Jebel Hafeet, though, on this evidence, Yates will surely be favoured to carry the red jersey all the way to the finish. 

“For sure, I will try but I think he is really in good shape. I will do everything to attack him,” Pogacar said.

How it unfolded

Stage 3 of the UAE Tour was always going to be decided by the 10km final haul up Jebel Hafeet, but that did not discourage a quartet of attackers forging ahead in the opening part of the stage. In temperatures touching 35°C, Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal), Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling), Umberto Marengo (Vini Zabù-KTM) and Stijn Steels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) managed to establish a lead of 7 minutes but that buffer gradually melted as the afternoon wore on.

Mitchelton-Scott joined UAE Team Emirates and Trek-Segafredo in setting the tempo at the head of the peloton, and the escapees were duly captured just as the road reared upwards with 10.8km remaining.

There was little surprise when Chris Froome (Team Ineos), in his first race since his heavy crash at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné, was among the riders distanced on the lower slopes of the ascent, but the overall rate of attrition in the front group was notably higher than in some previous visits to the climb.

CCC Team’s Jan Hirt set the pace early on for Ilnur Zarkin, before their teammate Victor de la Parte danced clear with 7.5km remaining. Merhawi Kudus (Astana) attempted to bridge across, but neither man gained much of an advantage over the 30 or so riders still in contention at that point.

The complexion of the race changed utterly with six kilometres to go, when Yates unleashed his vicious acceleration.

Lutsenko and Gaudu did well to match his initial pace, while the group behind splintered into shards, but their resistance had its limits. Five kilometres from the top, Yates was alone at the head of the race. Pogacar’s anticipated response followed soon afterwards, but the Briton was not to be denied.

“A minute is a lot, but we have to do this climb again, and maybe my legs won't be so good then,” Yates said afterwards.

“Also, I heard a rumour there are going to be crosswinds tomorrow, so we'll see. I've got a good group around me and I'll try and hold onto the lead as long as possible.”

Results


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott

4:42:33

2

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

0:01:03

3

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:01:30

4

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

5

Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

6

Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

0:01:56

7

Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

8

Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team

9

Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis

10

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos

11

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb

12

Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

0:02:02

13

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

14

Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo

0:02:13

15

Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling

16

Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team

17

Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team

18

Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

0:02:38

19

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

20

Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation

21

Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal

22

Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale

23

Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team

0:02:49

24

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling

0:03:02

25

François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:03:19

26

Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:03:23

27

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:03:29

28

Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis

29

Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

30

Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team

0:03:54

31

Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

32

Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

33

Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

34

Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

35

Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team

36

Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis

37

Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren

38

Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team

39

Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

40

Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team

0:03:58

41

Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren

0:04:14

42

Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb

0:04:33

43

Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:04:43

44

Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

0:04:47

45

Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:04:59

46

Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team

47

Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb

48

Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb

49

Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale

0:05:51

50

James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:06:25

51

Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

52

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

53

José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team

0:07:20

54

Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

0:07:42

55

Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren

56

Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott

57

Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis

0:08:09

58

Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott

0:08:12

59

Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

60

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

61

Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal

62

Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott

0:08:15

63

Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale

0:09:04

64

Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep

65

Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ

0:09:46

66

Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:09:55

67

Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos

0:10:49

68

Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

69

Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis

70

Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos

71

Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling

72

Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

73

Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team

74

Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

75

Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos

76

Andrey Amador (CRc) Team Ineos

77

Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team

78

Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal

79

Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

80

Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

81

James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:11:22

82

Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team

0:11:23

83

Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:12:08

84

Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos

0:12:10

85

Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma

86

Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:12:28

87

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

88

Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

89

Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo

90

Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos

91

William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo

92

Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team

93

Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren

94

Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

95

Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal

0:12:46

96

Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:12:57

97

Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:13:10

98

Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team

0:13:17

99

Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:13:47

100

Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal

0:14:14

101

Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep

102

Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ

0:15:19

103

Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team

0:15:22

104

Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team

0:16:54

105

Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis

106

Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:17:18

107

Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

108

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal

109

Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

110

Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:17:36

111

Jay Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling

0:18:57

112

Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

113

Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

114

Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

115

Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team

116

Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren

117

Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis

118

Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling

119

Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren

120

Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

121

Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates

122

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

123

Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team

124

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates

125

Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM

126

Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

127

Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ

128

Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

0:19:32

129

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb

0:20:22

130

Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:20:24

131

Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

0:21:06

132

Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

0:23:38

133

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:24:12

134

Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

135

Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

136

Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling

137

Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:24:16

138

Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott

20

2

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

16

3

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

12

4

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal

10

5

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

9

6

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling

9

7

Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

9

8

Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

7

9

Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

6

10

Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

5

11

Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

4

12

Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team

3

13

Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis

2

14

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

4:43:36

2

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:00:27

3

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos

0:00:53

4

Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo

0:01:10

5

Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling

6

Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:01:35

7

Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale

8

Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team

0:02:51

9

Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team

0:02:55

10

Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb

0:03:30

11

Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:03:56

12

Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team

13

Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb

14

Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb

15

James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:05:22

16

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

17

Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

0:06:39

18

Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:07:09

19

Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:09:46

20

Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos

21

Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal

22

Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

23

James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:10:19

24

Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team

0:11:25

25

Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:11:54

26

Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team

0:15:51

27

Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:17:54

28

Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis

29

Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling

30

Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

31

Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM

32

Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

33

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb

0:19:19

34

Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:19:21

35

Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

0:20:03

36

Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling

0:23:09


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott

12:30:02

2

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

0:01:07

3

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:01:35

4

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:01:40

5

Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

6

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:02:06

7

Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

8

Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

9

Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis

10

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos

11

Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

0:02:12

12

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

13

Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team

0:02:23

14

Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling

15

Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo

16

Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team

17

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

0:02:48

18

Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

19

Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal

20

Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation

21

Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team

0:02:59

22

Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team

0:03:06

23

Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:03:33

24

Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:03:39

25

Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale

26

Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren

0:04:04

27

Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

28

Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

29

Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

30

Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team

31

Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

32

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:04:23

33

Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team

0:04:26

34

Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team

0:04:34

35

Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team

36

François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:04:38

37

Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis

0:04:44

38

Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:04:53

39

Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:05:04

40

Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:05:06

41

Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb

0:05:07

42

Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb

0:05:09

43

Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren

0:05:33

44

Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:05:39

45

Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale

0:06:01

46

Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis

0:06:04

47

Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

0:06:06

48

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:07:05

49

José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team

0:07:30

50

Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:07:31

51

Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott

0:07:52

52

Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott

0:08:25

53

Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren

0:08:36

54

Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott

0:09:08

55

Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale

0:09:14

56

Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep

57

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling

0:09:21

58

Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis

0:09:28

59

Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:09:31

60

Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal

61

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

0:10:00

62

Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:10:55

63

Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis

0:11:25

64

James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:11:32

65

Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team

0:11:41

66

Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:12:08

67

Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:12:38

68

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

69

Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

70

Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

0:12:50

71

Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ

0:12:52

72

James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:12:54

73

Andrey Amador (CRc) Team Ineos

0:13:01

74

Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:13:06

75

Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:13:16

76

Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team

0:13:24

77

Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:13:48

78

Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos

0:13:49

79

Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling

0:13:51

80

Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:13:55

81

Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

82

Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:13:59

83

Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal

0:14:04

84

William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo

0:14:14

85

Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:14:16

86

Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb

87

Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team

0:14:29

88

Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos

0:14:41

89

Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos

0:14:43

90

Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos

0:15:34

91

Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team

0:15:37

92

Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team

0:15:52

93

Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo

0:15:56

94

Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos

0:16:00

95

Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:16:10

96

Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren

0:16:40

97

Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:16:42

98

Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal

0:17:11

99

Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team

0:17:14

100

Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team

0:18:02

101

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:18:20

102

Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:18:29

103

Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:19:16

104

Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma

105

Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:19:18

106

Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team

0:19:29

107

Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:19:30

108

Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ

0:19:55

109

Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates

0:20:28

110

Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:20:38

111

Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:20:39

112

Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling

0:20:47

113

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:21:03

114

Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren

0:21:05

115

Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:21:55

116

Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ

0:22:54

117

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates

0:23:19

118

Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis

0:23:45

119

Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis

0:24:19

120

Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:24:52

121

Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling

0:25:22

122

Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team

0:25:31

123

Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:25:35

124

Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren

0:26:08

125

Jay Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling

0:26:10

126

Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:26:14

127

Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:26:22

128

Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:26:32

129

Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team

0:26:43

130

Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

0:27:05

131

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb

0:28:00

132

Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:28:01

133

Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:28:14

134

Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

0:28:23

135

Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

0:28:36

136

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:31:42

137

Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:31:58

138

Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal

36

2

Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM

29

3

Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott

23

4

Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

21

5

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

20

6

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

19

7

Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep

16

8

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

15

9

Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

14

10

Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

12

11

Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

12

12

Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott

11

13

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

10

14

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal

10

15

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling

9

16

Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

9

17

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

9

18

Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

8

19

Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

7

20

Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

7

21

Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale

6

22

Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

6

23

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb

5

24

Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

4

25

Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team

4

26

Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis

3

27

Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team

3

28

Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling

3

29

Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

3

30

José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team

2

31

Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

2

32

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

12:31:09

2

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:00:33

3

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos

0:00:59

4

Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling

0:01:16

5

Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo

6

Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:01:41

7

Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale

0:02:32

8

Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team

0:02:57

9

Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team

0:03:27

10

Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:03:59

11

Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb

0:04:00

12

Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb

0:04:02

13

Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:04:32

14

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:05:58

15

Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:08:24

16

James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:10:25

17

Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team

0:10:34

18

Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:11:01

19

Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

0:11:43

20

James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:11:47

21

Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:12:48

22

Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:13:09

23

Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos

0:13:36

24

Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team

0:16:07

25

Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:17:22

26

Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team

0:18:22

27

Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling

0:19:40

28

Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:20:48

29

Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis

0:22:38

30

Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:23:45

31

Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling

0:24:15

32

Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:25:15

33

Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:25:25

34

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb

0:26:53

35

Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:27:07

36

Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

0:27:29

