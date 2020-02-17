UAE Team Emirates leads early-season victory count

Laura Weislo
Cycling News
UAE Team Emirates
UAE Team Emirates

UAE Team Emirates has come out the strongest in the first six weeks of the 2020 season, taking home 10 victories on three continents with four different riders and look on course to climb up the UCI team rankings this season.

Last season UAE Team Emirates finished the year fourth behind Deceuninck-Quickstep, Bora-Hansgrohe and Jumbo-Visma in the UCI World Team Rankings, but were sixth in the victory count, with Astana and Mitchelton-Scott taking the top step more often.

So far this year Deceuninck-Quickstep, last year's dominant team, was next best with seven wins just ahead of EF Pro Cycling with six.

UAE Team Emirates' success included three stages at the Vuelta a San Juan by sprinter Fernando Gaviria and three by Sebastian Molano at Tour Colombia 2.1. The team's sprint lead-out in both cases enlivened by new recruit Max Richeze from Deceuninck-Quickstep. Both riders outstripped Deceuninck's designated sprinter Alvaro Hodeg, who landed five of the team's podium placings but hasn't found the speed yet to take a win.

Over in Europe, Tadej Pogacar was impeccable at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, winning two stages and the overall, while Rui Costa claimed a stage win in the Saudi Tour.

Deceuninck-Quickstep's bright spot was Remco Evenepoel's overall win in Vuelta a San Juan, while EF Pro Cycling dominated the Tour Colombia 2.1, taking the top three spots overall with Sergio Higuita, Dani Martinez and Jonathan Caicedo and three stage wins.

In the WorldTour races, Lotto Soudal have had the highest hit rate, taking three wins - two by Caleb Ewan and one by Matt Holmes at the Tour Down Under. Deceuninck-Quickstep  took out two wins - the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with Dries Devenyns and a stage in the Tour Down Under by Sam Bennett. Trek-Segafredo also won two WorldTour races - Richie Porte's stage and overall win at the TDU.

The biggest turnaround has come from NTT Pro Cycling who, as Dimension Data had the misfortune of being the lowest ranked surviving WorldTour squad, just ahead of Katusha-Alpecin who folded into the Israel Start-Up Nation organisation in 2020. 

NTT has scored one WorldTour win already this season - Giacomo Nizzolo's stage in TDU - and three others, with Ben O'Connor taking a stage in Etoile de Besseges and Max Walscheid two stages in Tour de Langkawi, with seven podium placings to boot.

The addition of Walscheid and new management in Bjarne Riis seems to have paid off so far.

Trek-Segafredo also have four wins to date with Matteo Moschetti's two victories in the Challenge Mallorca, as do Team Sunweb - all in the Jayco Herald Sun Tour - and Arkea-Samsic thanks to Nacer Bouhanni's three wins and Nairo Quintana's overall victory in Tour de la Provence.

Of the WorldTour teams, only the CCC Team have gone without a win so far, taking seven podium placings. Last year's second-lowest WorldTeam in the rankings, CCC may have fallen shy of the top podium step so far this year, but have taken home seven podium spots.

Groupama-FDJ were the least represented on the podiums of the WorldTour teams, taking only one each podium placing and are nearly last of the WorldTeams in the UCI rankings with only Jumbo-Visma - also off to a slow start - the only top division team behind them.

Cofidis, the newest WorldTour team, has similarly struggled, taking a win in the Tropicale Amissa Bongo with Elia Viviani's brother Attilio, but the European champion's crash in Tour Down Under hampered his chances.


Team

Division

1sts

2nds

3rds

UAE Team Emirates

WT

10

4

4

Deceuninck-Quickstep

WT

7

6

6

EF Pro Cycling

WT

6

5

5

NTT Pro Cycling

WT

4

5

2

Team Arkea-Samsic

PT

4

2

3

Trek-Segafredo

WT

4

1

Team Sunweb

WT

4

0

1

Bahrain McLaren

WT

3

3

2

Nippo Delko One Provence

PT

3

2

2

Lotto Soudal

WT

3

1

Mitchelton-Scott

WT

2

5

3

Bora-Hansgrohe

WT

2

4

3

Astana

WT

2

3

4

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

PT

2

2

1

Total Direct Energie

PT

2

2

AG2R la Mondiale

WT

2

1

1

Team Jumbo-Visma

WT

2

1

Circus-Wanty Gobert

PT

2

3

Terengganu TSG

CT

2

3

Algeria

NT

1

4

Israel Start-Up Nation

WT

1

3

3

Team Ineos

WT

1

2

4

Movistar Team

WT

1

2

1

Italy

NT

1

2

Vino-Astana Motors

CT

1

2

Cofidis

WT

1

1

6

Sapura

CT

1

1

2

Groupama-FDJ

WT

1

1

1

Eritrea

NT

1

1

1

Natura4ever-RLM

CT

1

1

Ara

CT

1

2

Fenix-Alpecin

PT

1

Cameroon

NT

1

CCC Team

WT

3

4

St George

CT

2

1

Team Medellin

CT

1

2

Bardiani-CSF Faizane'

PT

1

2

Agrupacion Virgen De Fatima

CT

1

Rally Cycling

PT

1

Thailand CC

CT

1

Rwanda

NT

1

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

PT

1

Municipalidad de Pocito

CT

1

Nero Continental

CT

1

Riwal Readynez

PT

1

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

PT

1

B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

PT

1

Morocco

NT

1

* National championships, criteriums excluded. Wins taken while racing on national teams included with national team.

UCI Team Ranking

The UCI teams rankings tell a different story, with the classification favouring depth over podiums and WorldTour points over smaller races.

The UCI resets its teams classification at the start of the season, then takes the points of the best 10 riders on each team to form the ranking.

Mitchelton-Scott lead the teams classification by 110 points over Team Ineos, with UAE Team Emirates in third, closely followed by Trek-Segafredo.

The UCI teams classification will be critical for teams wishing to continue in the sport's top tier. The UCI will use the three-year team rankings to determine which squads will remain in the WorldTour when it is limited to 18 teams in 2022.

Mitchelton-Scott's points tally was led by Daryl Impey and Simon Yates, while Ineos' second place was the result of top finishes by Dylan van Baarle, Rohan Dennis, Pavel Sivakov and Egan Bernal.


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Mitchelton-Scott

1646

2

Team Ineos

1536

3

UAE Team Emirates

1272

4

Trek-Segafredo

1247

5

Deceuninck-Quick-Step

1169

6

EF Pro Cycling

1094

7

Bora-Hansgrohe

1032

8

Team Sapura Cycling

894

9

Team Arkea-Samsic

856

10

Cofidis

714

11

AG2R la Mondiale

688

12

Bahrain McLaren

683

13

Astana Pro Team

610

14

Terengganu inc. TSG

592

15

Circus-Wanty Gobert

585

16

Movistar Team

579

17

NTT Pro Cycling

554

18

Lotto Soudal

550

19

CCC Team

542

20

Team Sunweb

532

21

Groupama-FDJ

469

22

Nippo Delko Provence

461

23

Team Jumbo-Visma

403

24

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

385

25

St George Continental

358

26

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

333

27

Israel Start-Up Nation

320

28

B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

279

29

Vino-Astana Motors

271

30

Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

267

31

Ningxia Sports Lottery Continental Team

264

32

Fundacion-Orbea

262

33

Total Direct Energie

232

34

Vini Zabu' KTM

231

35

NTT Continental

210

36

Team Medellin

206

37

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

168

38

Gazprom-Rusvelo

167

39

Minsk Cycling Club

153

40

Team Bridgelane

141

41

Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

139

42

Bai Sicasal Petro de Luanda

125

43

Aisan Racing Team

113

44

Protouch

110

45

Kern Pharma

104

46

Riwal Readynez

104

47

Utsunomiya Blitzen

93

48

Kometa Xstra

89

49

Mazowsze Serce Polski

85

50

Thailand Continental Cycling Team

84

51

Rally Cycling

81

52

Dukla Banska Bystrica

81

53

PGN Road

80

54

Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels

78

55

Hagens Berman Axeon

73

56

Hksi Pro

72

57

Hengxiang

70

58

Bardiani CSF Faizane'

70

59

Memil Pro Cycling

66

60

Burgos-BH

62

61

Team Ukyo

61

62

Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

61

63

Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team

60

64

EPM-Scott

60

65

Nero Continental

59

66

Ferei-CCN

59

67

Amore e Vita-Prodir

55

68

BIG

55

69

Ssois Miogee

53

70

Canel's Pro Cycling

52

71

Canyon dhb p/b Soreen

50

72

Kinan

48

73

Spor Toto

48

74

Biesse Arvedi

45

75

Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk

45

76

Alpecin-Fenix

42

77

Go for Gold Philippines

41

78

Akros-Excelsior-Thömus

40

79

ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

38

80

Groupement Sportif des Petroliers

38

81

Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling

36

82

Sindicato de Empleados Publicos de san Juan

35

83

Municipalidad de Pocito

35

84

Wallonie Bruxelles

33

85

Equipo Continental Supergiros

32

86

Jumbo-Visma Development Team

31

87

Wibatech Merx

30

88

SEG Racing Academy

26

89

Israel Start-Up Nation

25

90

Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

25

91

A Bloc CT

22

92

Team Bridgestone Cycling

20

93

St Michel-Auber 93

20

94

Apple Team

18

95

Swiss Racing Academy

14

96

Sidi Ali Pro Cycling Team

13

97

Aevolo

13

98

7Eleven Cliqq-Air21 by Roadbike Philippines

11

99

Work Service-Dinatek-Vega

11

100

General Store-Essegibi-f.lli Curia

10

101

Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan

7

102

KFC Cycling Team

7

103

Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

6

104

Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel

6

105

Oliver's Real Food Racing

5

106

Aviludo-Louletano

5

107

Gios-Kiwi Atlantico

5

108

Friuli Asd

5

109

Transporte Puertas de Cuyo

5

110

Cambodia Cycling Academy

5

111

Lokosphinx

5

112

Orgullo Paisa

5

113

Eurocyclingtrips-CMI Pro Cycling

3

114

Shimano Racing Team

3

115

Bike Aid

3

116

D'Amico um Tools

3

117

San Luis

3

118

Beltrami TSA Marchiol

3

119

Tianyoude Hotel

1

