UAE Team Emirates leads early-season victory count
UAE Team Emirates has come out the strongest in the first six weeks of the 2020 season, taking home 10 victories on three continents with four different riders and look on course to climb up the UCI team rankings this season.
Last season UAE Team Emirates finished the year fourth behind Deceuninck-Quickstep, Bora-Hansgrohe and Jumbo-Visma in the UCI World Team Rankings, but were sixth in the victory count, with Astana and Mitchelton-Scott taking the top step more often.
So far this year Deceuninck-Quickstep, last year's dominant team, was next best with seven wins just ahead of EF Pro Cycling with six.
UAE Team Emirates' success included three stages at the Vuelta a San Juan by sprinter Fernando Gaviria and three by Sebastian Molano at Tour Colombia 2.1. The team's sprint lead-out in both cases enlivened by new recruit Max Richeze from Deceuninck-Quickstep. Both riders outstripped Deceuninck's designated sprinter Alvaro Hodeg, who landed five of the team's podium placings but hasn't found the speed yet to take a win.
Over in Europe, Tadej Pogacar was impeccable at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, winning two stages and the overall, while Rui Costa claimed a stage win in the Saudi Tour.
Deceuninck-Quickstep's bright spot was Remco Evenepoel's overall win in Vuelta a San Juan, while EF Pro Cycling dominated the Tour Colombia 2.1, taking the top three spots overall with Sergio Higuita, Dani Martinez and Jonathan Caicedo and three stage wins.
In the WorldTour races, Lotto Soudal have had the highest hit rate, taking three wins - two by Caleb Ewan and one by Matt Holmes at the Tour Down Under. Deceuninck-Quickstep took out two wins - the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with Dries Devenyns and a stage in the Tour Down Under by Sam Bennett. Trek-Segafredo also won two WorldTour races - Richie Porte's stage and overall win at the TDU.
The biggest turnaround has come from NTT Pro Cycling who, as Dimension Data had the misfortune of being the lowest ranked surviving WorldTour squad, just ahead of Katusha-Alpecin who folded into the Israel Start-Up Nation organisation in 2020.
NTT has scored one WorldTour win already this season - Giacomo Nizzolo's stage in TDU - and three others, with Ben O'Connor taking a stage in Etoile de Besseges and Max Walscheid two stages in Tour de Langkawi, with seven podium placings to boot.
The addition of Walscheid and new management in Bjarne Riis seems to have paid off so far.
Trek-Segafredo also have four wins to date with Matteo Moschetti's two victories in the Challenge Mallorca, as do Team Sunweb - all in the Jayco Herald Sun Tour - and Arkea-Samsic thanks to Nacer Bouhanni's three wins and Nairo Quintana's overall victory in Tour de la Provence.
Of the WorldTour teams, only the CCC Team have gone without a win so far, taking seven podium placings. Last year's second-lowest WorldTeam in the rankings, CCC may have fallen shy of the top podium step so far this year, but have taken home seven podium spots.
Groupama-FDJ were the least represented on the podiums of the WorldTour teams, taking only one each podium placing and are nearly last of the WorldTeams in the UCI rankings with only Jumbo-Visma - also off to a slow start - the only top division team behind them.
Cofidis, the newest WorldTour team, has similarly struggled, taking a win in the Tropicale Amissa Bongo with Elia Viviani's brother Attilio, but the European champion's crash in Tour Down Under hampered his chances.
Team
Division
1sts
2nds
3rds
UAE Team Emirates
WT
10
4
4
Deceuninck-Quickstep
WT
7
6
6
EF Pro Cycling
WT
6
5
5
NTT Pro Cycling
WT
4
5
2
Team Arkea-Samsic
PT
4
2
3
Trek-Segafredo
WT
4
1
Team Sunweb
WT
4
0
1
Bahrain McLaren
WT
3
3
2
Nippo Delko One Provence
PT
3
2
2
Lotto Soudal
WT
3
1
Mitchelton-Scott
WT
2
5
3
Bora-Hansgrohe
WT
2
4
3
Astana
WT
2
3
4
Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
PT
2
2
1
Total Direct Energie
PT
2
2
AG2R la Mondiale
WT
2
1
1
Team Jumbo-Visma
WT
2
1
Circus-Wanty Gobert
PT
2
3
Terengganu TSG
CT
2
3
Algeria
NT
1
4
Israel Start-Up Nation
WT
1
3
3
Team Ineos
WT
1
2
4
Movistar Team
WT
1
2
1
Italy
NT
1
2
Vino-Astana Motors
CT
1
2
Cofidis
WT
1
1
6
Sapura
CT
1
1
2
Groupama-FDJ
WT
1
1
1
Eritrea
NT
1
1
1
Natura4ever-RLM
CT
1
1
Ara
CT
1
2
Fenix-Alpecin
PT
1
Cameroon
NT
1
CCC Team
WT
3
4
St George
CT
2
1
Team Medellin
CT
1
2
Bardiani-CSF Faizane'
PT
1
2
Agrupacion Virgen De Fatima
CT
1
Rally Cycling
PT
1
Thailand CC
CT
1
Rwanda
NT
1
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
PT
1
Municipalidad de Pocito
CT
1
Nero Continental
CT
1
Riwal Readynez
PT
1
Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
PT
1
B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
PT
1
Morocco
NT
1
* National championships, criteriums excluded. Wins taken while racing on national teams included with national team.
UCI Team Ranking
The UCI teams rankings tell a different story, with the classification favouring depth over podiums and WorldTour points over smaller races.
The UCI resets its teams classification at the start of the season, then takes the points of the best 10 riders on each team to form the ranking.
Mitchelton-Scott lead the teams classification by 110 points over Team Ineos, with UAE Team Emirates in third, closely followed by Trek-Segafredo.
The UCI teams classification will be critical for teams wishing to continue in the sport's top tier. The UCI will use the three-year team rankings to determine which squads will remain in the WorldTour when it is limited to 18 teams in 2022.
Mitchelton-Scott's points tally was led by Daryl Impey and Simon Yates, while Ineos' second place was the result of top finishes by Dylan van Baarle, Rohan Dennis, Pavel Sivakov and Egan Bernal.
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mitchelton-Scott
1646
2
Team Ineos
1536
3
UAE Team Emirates
1272
4
Trek-Segafredo
1247
5
Deceuninck-Quick-Step
1169
6
EF Pro Cycling
1094
7
Bora-Hansgrohe
1032
8
Team Sapura Cycling
894
9
Team Arkea-Samsic
856
10
Cofidis
714
11
AG2R la Mondiale
688
12
Bahrain McLaren
683
13
Astana Pro Team
610
14
Terengganu inc. TSG
592
15
Circus-Wanty Gobert
585
16
Movistar Team
579
17
NTT Pro Cycling
554
18
Lotto Soudal
550
19
CCC Team
542
20
Team Sunweb
532
21
Groupama-FDJ
469
22
Nippo Delko Provence
461
23
Team Jumbo-Visma
403
24
Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
385
25
St George Continental
358
26
Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
333
27
Israel Start-Up Nation
320
28
B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
279
29
Vino-Astana Motors
271
30
Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
267
31
Ningxia Sports Lottery Continental Team
264
32
Fundacion-Orbea
262
33
Total Direct Energie
232
34
Vini Zabu' KTM
231
35
NTT Continental
210
36
Team Medellin
206
37
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
168
38
Gazprom-Rusvelo
167
39
Minsk Cycling Club
153
40
Team Bridgelane
141
41
Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
139
42
Bai Sicasal Petro de Luanda
125
43
Aisan Racing Team
113
44
Protouch
110
45
Kern Pharma
104
46
Riwal Readynez
104
47
Utsunomiya Blitzen
93
48
Kometa Xstra
89
49
Mazowsze Serce Polski
85
50
Thailand Continental Cycling Team
84
51
Rally Cycling
81
52
Dukla Banska Bystrica
81
53
PGN Road
80
54
Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
78
55
Hagens Berman Axeon
73
56
Hksi Pro
72
57
Hengxiang
70
58
Bardiani CSF Faizane'
70
59
Memil Pro Cycling
66
60
Burgos-BH
62
61
Team Ukyo
61
62
Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
61
63
Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
60
64
EPM-Scott
60
65
Nero Continental
59
66
Ferei-CCN
59
67
Amore e Vita-Prodir
55
68
BIG
55
69
Ssois Miogee
53
70
Canel's Pro Cycling
52
71
Canyon dhb p/b Soreen
50
72
Kinan
48
73
Spor Toto
48
74
Biesse Arvedi
45
75
Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk
45
76
Alpecin-Fenix
42
77
Go for Gold Philippines
41
78
Akros-Excelsior-Thömus
40
79
ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
38
80
Groupement Sportif des Petroliers
38
81
Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
36
82
Sindicato de Empleados Publicos de san Juan
35
83
Municipalidad de Pocito
35
84
Wallonie Bruxelles
33
85
Equipo Continental Supergiros
32
86
Jumbo-Visma Development Team
31
87
Wibatech Merx
30
88
SEG Racing Academy
26
89
Israel Start-Up Nation
25
90
Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
25
91
A Bloc CT
22
92
Team Bridgestone Cycling
20
93
St Michel-Auber 93
20
94
Apple Team
18
95
Swiss Racing Academy
14
96
Sidi Ali Pro Cycling Team
13
97
Aevolo
13
98
7Eleven Cliqq-Air21 by Roadbike Philippines
11
99
Work Service-Dinatek-Vega
11
100
General Store-Essegibi-f.lli Curia
10
101
Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan
7
102
KFC Cycling Team
7
103
Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
6
104
Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel
6
105
Oliver's Real Food Racing
5
106
Aviludo-Louletano
5
107
Gios-Kiwi Atlantico
5
108
Friuli Asd
5
109
Transporte Puertas de Cuyo
5
110
Cambodia Cycling Academy
5
111
Lokosphinx
5
112
Orgullo Paisa
5
113
Eurocyclingtrips-CMI Pro Cycling
3
114
Shimano Racing Team
3
115
Bike Aid
3
116
D'Amico um Tools
3
117
San Luis
3
118
Beltrami TSA Marchiol
3
119
Tianyoude Hotel
1