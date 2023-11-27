UAE planned to use COP28 UN climate talks to strike oil and gas agreements

Dr Sultan al-Jaber, the president of COP28, is also the CEO of the UAE state-owned oil company Adnoc - Bryan Bedder/Getty Images North America

The United Arab Emirates planned to use its role as the host of United Nations climate talks to strike oil and gas deals, it has been reported.

Leaked documents obtained by the BBC and journalists at the Centre for Climate Reporting have shown the UAE preparing to discuss potential fossil fuel agreements with 15 nations ahead of COP28, which starts this week in Dubai.

Briefing notes prepared for Dr Sultan al-Jaber, the president of COP28, were said to include a series of proposed “talking points” for some countries regarding Adnoc, the state-owned oil company.

Dr Jaber, who is the UAE special envoy for climate change and minister for industry and advanced technology, is also the CEO of Adnoc and the chairman of Masdar, the state-owned renewables company.

According to the BBC, one “talking point” to raise with China is that Adnoc is “willing to jointly evaluate international LNG [liquefied natural gas] opportunities” in Australia, Canada and Mozambique.

Another document shows Adnoc “stands ready” to support Colombia to develop its fossil fuel resources.

Thirteen other countries, including Germany and Egypt, have also been earmarked for talks with the UAE over the development of future fossil fuel projects.

‘Private meetings are private’

Briefings also show the UAE preparing for discussions concerning commercial opportunities for Masdar, ahead of meetings with 20 countries, including the UK, United States, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Brazil, Egypt, China, Kenya and Saudi Arabia.

According to the BBC, the leaked documents show Dr Jaber had been briefed to “seek government support” to more than double the size of a wind farm off the coast of Sheringham in Norfolk in which Masdar has a stake.

The UAE team has not denied using COP28 for business talks and said that “private meetings are private”.

In a statement released to the BBC, the UAE’s COP28 team told the BBC: “The fact that Dr Sultan al-Jaber holds a number of positions alongside his role as COP28 president-designate is public knowledge and something we have been transparent about from the outset.

“Dr Sultan al-Jaber is singularly focused on the business of COP and delivering ambitious and transformational climate outcomes at COP28.”

The statement added it would be a “distraction” to suggest work undertaken Dr Jaber has not “been focused on meaningful climate action”.

But concerns have been raised by some who point out hosts of UN COP summits are expected to act without bias or self-interest.

‘This could mean failure of COP’

Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, the president of COP20 and a Peruvian former environment minister, told the BBC that a collapse in trust could result in no meaningful progress on tackling climate change in Dubai.

“The president of the COP is the leader of the world, is trying to build consensus on behalf of the planet,” he said.

“If any president of the COP tries to bring a particular interest, [including] commercial interest, that could mean the failure of the COP.”

Tom Rivett-Carnac, a former political strategist for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said that the BBC report raises major questions for the UAE.

“We are three days out from the launch of this thing and trust is already beginning to ebb away in the COP president which could be potentially disastrous for him and for what’s due to happen in Dubai,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“It’s a big deal he needs to take serious steps to re-establish trust.”

COP28 marks the UN’s latest round of annual climate talks, with the summit taking place in Dubai from Nov 30 until Dec 12.

The summits are often considered the world’s most important meetings on how to tackle climate change, with this year’s event following extreme global weather events in which many climate records have been broken.

COP stands for “Conference of the Parties”, where “parties” are nations that signed up to the original UN climate agreement in 1992.