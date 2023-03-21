UAE Next Generation Sequencing Market Report 2023: Rise in Applications of Next-Generation Sequencing in Cancer Treatment Bolsters Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Next Generation Sequencing Market By Product, By Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Sequencing by Ligation, Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE next generation sequencing market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The increasing prevalence of cancer and the rise in the applications of next-generation sequencing in cancer treatment are the primary factors driving the growth of the UAE next-generation sequencing market.

Also, ongoing advancements in next-generation sequencing platforms and support from the government for research and development activities are projected to play a significant role in accelerating the market demand in the next five years.



Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Drives the Market Growth



Cancer is one of the third leading causes of death in the UAE after trauma and cardiovascular diseases. Cancer is a type of heterogeneous disease and is caused due to accumulation of DNA mutations. Next-generation sequencing is increasingly adopted for cancer genomic research owing to the improvement and development of new sequencing technology. It is used to advance the personalized treatment of cancer and identify rare and novel cancer mutations.

Next-generation sequencing is expected to significantly improve cancer diagnosis, treatment, and management as it can sequence human genomes and thousands of cancer genomes. The process helps to understand the molecular mechanism of oncogenesis and efficiently and accurately identify high-risk patients and chemotherapeutic drugs to cure the disease.



The government is focusing on improving the healthcare sector and providing quality care to patients. In 2019, UAE healthcare expenditure as a % of GDP was 4.27%. UAE has a solid economic resource that can be utilized to improve cancer care across the country.

Story continues

Emirates Oncology Society established a UAE Oncology Task Force in 2019 to treat the growing number of cancer patients. The rise in the adoption of unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyles by people is expected to fuel the occurrence of cancer among patients. The increase in the use of next-generation sequencing technology by the market players to enhance the quality of care is expected to boost the growth of the UAE next-generation sequencing market through the forecast period.



Support from the Government in Next Generation Sequencing Technology



The UAE government is continuously working on advancing the healthcare sector and providing quality care to all of its citizens. Currently, healthcare services for free for all UAE citizens. Dubai Genetic center has extended its services and has added a genomics unit to implement next-generation sequencing technology for better disease diagnosis and treatment.

Also, the government has established a board for the Emirati Genome Program and launched a Center for Genomic Discovery which is the first of its kind to provide personalized and personal healthcare for the Emirati population. The government's growing focus on improving cancer treatment facilities and services and allocating huge funds for cancer treatment is expected to boost the UAE next generation sequencing market growth for the next five years.



Technological Advancements in Next Generation Sequencing Platforms



Market players are investing in research and development activities to advance the existing infrastructure and find novel solutions to improve the results of next-generation sequencing. The introduction of easy-to-use and portable next-generation sequencing platforms which can provide quick and accurate test results is in high demand.

Market players have started to focus on enhancing the precision of results obtained from next-generation platforms and increasing the funds for research and development activities which is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for UAE next-generation sequencing market in the forecast period.



Report Scope:



UAE Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Product:

Consumables

Platforms

Services

UAE Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Technology:

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

Others

UAE Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Application:

Biomarkers & Cancer

Diagnostics

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

UAE Next Generation Sequencing Market, By End User:

Academic & Clinical Research Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

UAE Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Next Generation Sequencing Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. UAE Next Generation Sequencing Market Outlook



7. UAE Next Generation Sequencing By Synthesis Market Outlook

8. UAE Ion Semiconductor Sequencing Market Outlook



9. UAE Sequencing By Ligation Market Outlook



10. UAE Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. UAE Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Oxford Nanopore UAE

Agiomix Labs

Illumina UAE

Thermo Fischer Scientific UAE

PerkinElmer UAE

Alliance Global UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ewm1i7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



