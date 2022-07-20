UAE Four-Wheeler Aftermarket Service Industry is expected to grow by ~2.8% in terms of revenue between 2021 and 2026: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • The onset of COVID-19 positively contributed to the growth of the aftermarket services industry in UAE especially in the digital mode. The coming decade will see majority of the players shifting some of their services and transactions online.

  • The growing consumer awareness on different types of products and services will lead to a healthy competition in the market and favorable prices and offerings.

  • Strategic location of Dubai in the Middle Eastern region is making it a hub for automotive industry which will provide a boost.

  • UAE government’s focus to become an emission free region by 2050 will drive the electric vehicle market, which will act as a deterrent to the automotive aftermarket industry unless the current players pivot towards incorporating expertise with respect to electric vehicles.

Expansion of Digital Platforms: The advent of online portal distributing aftermarket components and companies shifting to digital platforms for smoother experience for the customers are some of the factors which will drive the growth of the UAE automotive aftermarket in the forecast period. Growing influence of social media in customer research and purchase processes and enhanced awareness of customers about the information on the price of parts are expected to favor the market growth via digitalization.

Future Analysis of UAE Four Wheeler Aftermarket Service Market
Rising Consumer Awareness: OEMs are also investing in customer experience optimization efforts and introducing differentiated aftermarket offerings to compete with independent aftermarket players, which is leading to better and affordable services available for the consumers in the market with wide options. Rising consumer awareness regarding repair and proper maintenance of vehicles and growing need for crossover and long-distance vehicles will be fueling the market growth in the coming years.

Dubai to enter new growth phase: Dubai is entering a new growth phase, it is also expected to become the Middle East region’s main automotive hub, expanding through exports and re-exports of vehicles in the Middle East. With the UAE currently having the perfect engine for growth in the automotive industry, there are plenty of opportunities for both petroleum-powered and electric vehicles in the country. Global interest in Dubai as the main hub for automotive trade will only increase, and companies looking to set up shop in the city will find that the market for vehicles and components is large enough for everyone. Dubai is also a strategic location for businesses in the automotive industry, with government support allowing it to connect with the biggest markets in the world. Dubai’s Industrial City is near both the Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport, and it will also enjoy infrastructure updates for easy transit to and from the city.

Green Mobility is the future: Sustainable business practices and alternatives are the future, and when it comes to the automotive sector, the UAE is already a step ahead with its exploration of EV and autonomous vehicles and other alternatives. In line with its goals to reduce carbon emissions, the UAE has been significantly promoting electric vehicles in the country by cutting back on their prices and other charges. Electric vehicles operate on an electric motor and emit no pollutants thereby making them better for the environment. The country is believed to have the largest number of EV charging stations in the world. These measures are in line with UAE’s Net Zero 2050, which aims to make the UAE the first in the region to be emission free by 2050. By 2030, the city is expected to have electric, or hybrid cars constitute about 10 per cent of its total car population. The government has planned to invest over AED600 billion in renewable energy to develop the Emirates into the most dynamic economy in the world.

The report titled UAE Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry Outlook to 2026: Driven by increasing number of startups and consumers’ shifting preference towards online and organized sectorprovides a comprehensive analysis on the status of aftermarket service industry in UAE. The report covers various aspects including automotive aftermarket service industry market size on the basis of revenue and number of vehicles serviced, value chain analysis, ecosystem of major entities in aftermarket service industry in UAE, trends & developments, issues & challenges faced by the industry, government regulations, SWOT Analysis, Porter 5 forces analysis, key decision making parameters of OEM and multi brand vehicle servicing companies, pain points in OEM and multi brand aftersales workshops, opportunities in OEM and multi brand aftermarket industry, market size of spare parts aftermarket industry in UAE, ecosystem by different type of spare parts &  consumables market, competition in OEM and multi brand aftermarket service industry, pricing packages of OEM and multi brand automotive service companies and other aspects.

Further, the report focuses on the UAE Four Wheeler Aftermarket Service Industry Segmentation by Type of Workshop (OEM/Authorized, Large Multi Brand, and Small/Unorganized Workshops); by Type of Vehicle Serviced (Sedans, SUVs, Hatchbacks, MPVs and Crossover); by Age of Car (0-2 Years, 2-4 Years, 4-6 Years, 6-8 Years, 8-13 Years and Above 13 Years); by Region (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other Emirates); by Booking Mode (Online, and offline); By Car Brand (Toyota, Nissan & Renault, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, BMW, General Motors, Ford, Fiat, and Others); and by Service Split (Non-Crash Repair, Crash Repair, and Body Care).

UAE Four Wheeler Aftermarket Service Industry report concludes with projections for the future of the industry including forecasted revenue and number of vehicle serviced by 2026, and analysts’ take on the future highlighting the major opportunities.

Key Segments Covered in UAE Four Wheeler Aftermarket Service Industry:-
UAE Four Wheeler Aftermarket size by

  • Revenue

  • Number of Vehicles Serviced

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTc0NDI0

Market Segmentation By Type of Workshop

  • OEM/Authorized

  • Large Multi Brand

  • Small/Unorganized

Market Segmentation By Type of Vehicle Serviced

  • Sedan

  • SUV

  • Hatchback

  • MPVs

  • Crossover

Market Segmentation By Age of Car

  • 0-2 Years

  • 2-4 Years

  • 4-6 Years

  • 6-8 Years

  • 8-13 Years

  • Above 13 Years

Market Segmentation By Region

  • Dubai

  • Abu Dhabi

  • Sharjah

  • Other Emirates

Market Segmentation By Booking Mode

  • Online

  • Offline

Market Segmentation By Car Brand

  • Toyota

  • Nissan & Renault

  • Mitsubishi

  • Hyundai

  • BMW

  • General Motors

  • Ford

Market Segmentation By Service Split

  • Non-Crash Repair

  • Crash Repair

  • Body Care

UAE Spare Parts Aftermarket Segmentation:-
By Expenditure Category

  • Spare Parts

  • Consumables

By Type of Spare Parts

  • Engine components

  • Electricals and Electronic Components

  • Suspension and Braking

  • Consumables and Miscellaneous

  • Cooling Systems

  • Body & Chassis

  • Drivetrain

By Type of consumables

  • Battery

  • Oil, fluid & filter

  • Tires

  • Others

Key Target Audience:-

  • Automotive Companies

  • OEM Vehicle Service Companies

  • Multi Brand Vehicle Service Companies

  • Automotive Spare Parts Companies

  • Government Bodies

  • Automotive Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Historical Period: 2016-2021

  • Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Automotive Aftermarket Service Companies in UAE:-
OEM/Authorized Vehicle Service Companies

  • Toyota

  • Nissan & Renault

  • Mitsubishi

  • Hyundai

  • BMW

  • General Motors

  • Ford

  • Fiat

Multi Brand Vehicle Service Companies

  • Vehpal

  • Carcility

  • Mysyara

  • 800carguru

  • Auto fix

  • AG auto / AG cars

  • Service my car

  • Royal Swiss auto service   

  
Spare Part Suppliers

  • Delphi Technologies

  • DENSO Corporation

  • Magneti Marelli S.P.A

  • ZF Services Middle East

  • Battmobile (Battery)

  • AutoPlus

  • Avatizone

  • Gliptone

For More Information, refer to below link:-

UAE Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry

Related Reports:-

Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market Outlook to 2026: Influx of new players and car variants from abroad are contributing to the growth of automotive aftermarket service industry in Indonesia

Indonesia's automotive aftermarket service industry revenue stood at USD ~ billion in 2021 and recorded a CAGR of 5.4% during 2015-2021. The multi-brand workshops dominate the Indonesian automotive aftermarket service industry due to their cheaper service fee and generalized service offerings. ~% of the after-sales care service market is captured by the multi-brand service centers owing to its low service & spare parts cost and high preference by post warranty car owners. OEM car service centers in Indonesia witness the majority of the pre-warranty cars visiting their centers. High-quality service, genuine spare parts and more reliability on the OEM service centers are other reasons why a customer prefers the OEM service centers in Indonesia.

Malaysia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market Outlook to 2025: Surging Used Car Sales contributing to the Growth of Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry in Malaysia

Malaysia automotive aftermarket service industry revenue stood at USD ~ Bn in 2020 and recorded a CAGR of 2.9% during 2015-2020. Multi-brand car service centers are majorly preferred by the users with out-of-warranty cars. Lower cost of multi-brand service centers & Availability of quality spares from reputed suppliers is leading to the growth of multi-brand car service centers in Malaysia. OEM car service centers in Malaysia witness the majority of the pre-warranty cars visiting their centers. High-quality service, genuine spare parts, and more reliability of the OEM service centers are other reasons why a customer prefers the OEM service centers in Malaysia.

Vietnam Automotive Aftermarket: OEM, Multi-brand Outlet Services and the Spare Parts Market Outlook to 2025

Vietnam‘s automotive aftermarket service industry has been expanding at a CAGR of ~14.9% during FY’15 and FY’20. Historically, motor bikes remain the top choice among the consumers due to high concentration of population belonging to rural regions having low purchasing power. However, due to rapid urbanization and fast growing middle class, the demand for passenger cars has been growing significantly in recent times which in turn is contributing to the growth of automotive aftermarket service industry. Since FY’18, a surge in the number of auto service and repair workshops has been witnessed throughout the country, especially in the two cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City complemented by the reduction in import tax to 0% for cars imported from ASEAN region. The growth of vehicle parc serve as one of the major growth drivers for the aftermarket industry in Vietnam in recent years. It has been estimated that vehicle parc expanded with a CAGR of ~4.2% in between FY’15 and FY’20. Most number of vehicles serviced in FY’20 were in the city of Hanoi, followed by Ho Chi Minh, Haiphong and Can Tho. Large multi brand workshops dominate the automotive aftermarket in terms of revenue generated due lower priced services they offer compared to OEM’s. However, in terms of number of vehicles serviced, small/unorganized workshops dominate the market owing to lower spare parts cost and high preference by post warranty car owners. Vehicle servicing through OEM workshops are preferred during warranty period. Also, consumers who demand high quality service and genuine spare parts prefer OEM servicing companies over multi brands and unorganized workshops.

Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
support@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

