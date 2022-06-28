UAE Electric Power Steering Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Mando, Robert Bosch, Showa, JTEKT, Hyundai Mobis, NSK, Mitsubishi, Sona Koyo Steering System & Nexteer Thyssenkrupp AG
The "UAE Electric Power Steering Market, By Type (C-EPS, P-EPS and R-EPS), By Component (Steering Column, Steering Wheel, Sensors, Electronic Control Unit, Electric Motor and Bearings), By Vehicle Type, By Mechanism, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
UAE electric power steering market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing number of government initiatives to reduce fuel consumption and rising sales of passenger and commercial vehicles in the UAE.
Electric power steering systems are alternatives to the traditional steering systems that enable vehicles to perform efficiently in any terrain and provide a better fuel economy. Earlier, electric power steering was only used in high-end cars, but now they are used in almost every vehicle category. New expansion plans of various automotive manufacturers to set up their production plants in the UAE and increasing government mandates related to fuel-efficient technologies are also driving the growth of the UAE electric power steering market.
Measures adopted by OEMs to reduce the weight and complexity of vehicles and comply with air emission mandates are also expected to fuel the UAE electric power steering market in the coming years. The growing popularity of self-driving cars and the rising personal disposable income of the middle and upper middle-class population are contributing to the growth of the UAE electric power steering market in the forecast period.
Additionally, research and development activities by various automotive firms and advancements in sophisticated and robust steering mechanisms are supporting the growth of the UAE electric power steering market. Moreover, increasing competition to develop electric, self-driven vehicles and the growing number of acquisitions and product launches are anticipated to drive the growth of the UAE electric power steering market in the coming years.
Objective of the Study:
To analyse and forecast the market size of UAE electric power steering market, in terms of value and volume.
To classify and forecast UAE electric power steering market based on type, vehicle type, component, mechanism, and regional distribution.
To identify drivers and challenges for UAE electric power steering market.
To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in UAE electric power steering market.
To conduct the pricing analysis for UAE electric power steering market.
To identify and analyze the profile of leading players in the UAE electric power steering market..
Report Scope:
In this report, UAE Electric Power Steering market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
UAE Electric Power Steering Market, By Type:
C-EPS
P-EPS
R-EPS
UAE Electric Power Steering Market, By Component:
Steering Column
Steering Wheel
Sensors
Electronic Control Unit
Electric Motor
Bearings
UAE Electric Power Steering Market, By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Car
Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicles
Off-the-Road Vehicles
UAE Electric Power Steering Market, By Mechanism:
Collapsible EPS
Rigid EPS
UAE Electric Power Steering Market, By Region:
Dubai
Abu Dhabi
Sharjah
Rest of UAE
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE Electric Power Steering Market.
Available Customizations:
With the given market data, the publisher offers customizations according the company's specific needs.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Electric Power Steering Market
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Product Awareness
5.2. Product Pricing
5.3. Product Quality
5.4. Challenges & Unmet Needs
6. UAE Electric Power Steering Market Overview
7. UAE Electric Power Steering Market Outlook
8. UAE Passenger Cars Electric Power Steering Market Outlook
9. UAE Light Commercial Vehicle Electric Power Steering Market Outlook
10. UAE Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Electric Power Steering Market Outlook
11. UAE Off-the-Road Electric Power Steering Market Outlook
12. Supply Chain Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. UAE Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
18. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
Mando Corporation
Robert Bosch GMBH
Showa Corporation
JTEKT Corporation
Hyundai Mobis
NSK Ltd
Mitsubishi Corporation
Sona Koyo Steering System
Nexteer
Thyssenkrupp AG
