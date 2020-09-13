UAE AI University, Israel’s Weizmann Institute Of Science Sign MOU - UAE News Agency

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science have signed a memorandum of understanding “to work together across a range of fields,” the UAE’s WAM news agency reported on Sunday.

The accord is the first of its kind to be signed between two higher education institutes from the UAE and Israel, it added.

“The aim is to advance the development and use of artificial intelligence as a tool for progress,” it said.

