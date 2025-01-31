UAB takes on Tulane, looks for 4th straight road win

UAB Blazers (14-7, 5-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-7, 6-3 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hits the road against Tulane aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Green Wave have gone 8-3 in home games. Tulane ranks fourth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 34.6 rebounds. Sherese Pittman paces the Green Wave with 7.2 boards.

The Blazers are 5-4 against AAC opponents. UAB is 6-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

Tulane's average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game UAB allows. UAB averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Tulane gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Sneed is averaging 10.8 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave. Amira Mabry is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jade Weathersby is averaging 8.9 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Blazers. Journey Armstead is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press