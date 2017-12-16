UAB 90 beats Alabama A&M 90-58

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Nate Darling made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 20 on Saturday to help UAB beat Alabama A&M 90-58.

The Blazers (7-4) led the entire way in winning their fourth of the last five. They opened with a 20-4 lead, went into halftime up 46-22 and built to their largest lead at 75-43 which they matched twice more including at the final score.

Zack Bryant added 14 points and Jalen Perry scored 12 for UAB. Bryant made all four of his 3-point attempts, Perry hit 2 of 3 and the Blazers were 14 of 21 from the arc.

Julian Walters had 15 points and Marcus Merriweather scored 12 for the Bulldogs (0-11), who have lost by double digits in all games since their season opening 61-53 loss at Ohio.

Alabama A&M made 8 of 29 from 3-point range and was outrebounded 41-21.