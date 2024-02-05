U2 Takes Viewers to Las Vegas Sphere Residency with 'Atomic City' Performance at 2024 Grammys

The band belted out their 2023 hit "Atomic City" from the home of their Vegas residency

CBS Bono of U2 performing at Sphere during the 2024 Grammys

U2 knows how to put on a show.

The Irish rock band delivered the first-ever televised performance from the Las Vegas venue Sphere during Sunday night's 2024 Grammy Awards.

The 22-time Grammy-winning group, fronted by Bono, belted out their recent hit "Atomic City" off their 2023 album of the same name from the much-talked about Vegas venue, marking their first Grammys performance in six years.

CBS Adam Clayton of U2 performs at the 2024 Grammys

The iconic group gave an electrifying performance, as their set was first projected onto the exterior of the awe-inspiring venue before cameras took viewers inside the space. Once fans got an inside look at the "With or Without You" band close up on the stage, the frontman gave a commanding performance while strobe lights and visuals were synchronized perfectly to the song's beat.

As Bono repeated, "Atomic City / Atomic City / Atomic Sun for everyone / For everyone," it's as if he was inviting the Grammys audience to join them at Sphere.



This year's award show is being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but fans didn't need to be in L.A. or Vegas to catch a glimpse of U2's incredible residency show.



Viewers were able to marvel at Sphere's 16K wraparound LED screen and 167,000 speakers inside the 366-foot-tall orb from the comfort of their own homes during Sunday's ceremony.

The segment also featured a special awards presentation, as Bono announced the winner for best pop vocal album, which went to Taylor Swift for her 2022 project Midnights.



U2 joined a whole host of incredible artists performing at the 2024 Grammys, with musicians including Billy Joel, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Travis Scott taking the stage.

The group's U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere residency kicked off in September 2023, with band members Bono, guitarist The Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Bram van den Berg performing hits including "One," "With or Without You" and "Where the Streets Have No Name."

Kevin Mazur/Getty U2 performs at Sphere in Las Vegas

U2 performed the opening residency show on Sept. 29, with the band paying homage to Vegas with a performance of "Atomic City," having filmed the music video for the song there earlier that month.

“What a fancy pad,” Bono said of the venue.

The rockers' Las Vegas residency will come to a close on March 2.

