U2 Announces Additional Las Vegas Sphere Dates for 2024

The Irish band's the residency will now include 36 performances in total

Kevin Mazur/Getty U2 performing in September

U2 added more dates to their U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency in Las Vegas.

Following the band’s first full live performances since 2019 and the first nine shows of the residency at the unique venue, the band announced an additional 11 dates set for 2024 on Thursday. This brings the residency to 36 performances.

Lead singer Bono, guitarist The Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Bram van den Berg are set to return to the stage on Jan. 26, 2024. The last scheduled performance is set for Feb. 18.

Ross Stewar U2 performing at Sphere

The residency began on Sept. 29 at the venue that houses a 16K wraparound LED screen and 167,000 speakers inside the 366-foot-tall orb just east of the Las Vegas Strip. Several A-Listers were in the crowd, including Jon Hamm, Elizabeth Banks, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Orlando Bloom and Paul McCartney.



Throughout the opening night, the band made nods to their location by calling out iconic figures who made lasting impressions on the city. During their performance, they showcased images of Elvis Presley on the walls of the venue. “Elvis has definitely not left this building," Bono, 63, joked.

The band also displayed visuals of the musicians on the sphere’s walls, with their images inside bubbles on split screens or in cubes.

The group included visuals of different statements related to their setlist, which included hits like “Believe,” “This Is Not A Rehearsal,” “It Could Never Happen Here” and "Even Better Than The Real Thing." U2 also performed "One," "With or Without You,” "Where the Streets Have No Name” and their new single, "Atomic City.”

While performing "With or Without You" during that first night, Bono sang lyrics from "Nothing Compares 2 U," the Prince song that the late Sinead O'Connor scored a hit with in 1990. O'Connor, who was also from Ireland, died in July at the age of 56.

Sphere was first illuminated on the Fourth of July weekend, with an American flag and fireworks on display. Since then, the exterior dome has transformed into a lifelike eyeball, basketball, moon, earth, and pumpkin, among other objects.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty U2 Begins Las Vegas Residency at Technologically Advanced Sphere Venue: 'What a Fancy Pad'

The "Atomic City" music video was also filmed in Las Vegas in early September. Since its release, the song peaked at the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Alternative Digital Song Sales Chart.

U2’s September set marked the first time since October 1978 that the group played a show without drummer Larry Mullen, who is dealing with health issues. He was replaced by van den Berg, the drummer of Dutch rock band Krezip.

The presale for the 2024 dates began on Thursday and ends on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 10 p.m. PT. General tickets will be available during a general sale starting Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com.

See below for the 2024 dates.



Fri, Jan. 26

Sat, Jan. 27

Wed, Jan. 31

Fri, Feb. 2

Sat, Feb. 3

Wed, Feb. 7

Fri, Feb. 9

Sat, Feb. 10

Thurs, Feb. 15

Sat, Feb. 17

Sun, Feb. 18

