U2 Added to Grammys Lineup With Performance From Las Vegas’ Sphere

U2 has been added to the Grammys’ Feb. 4 telecast, and the band won’t have to be leaving Las Vegas to do it.

U2’s socials and the Recording Academy joined Friday afternoon in announcing that the group will perform from the spectacular Sphere venue in Sin City, where the band’s months-long residency, “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere,” is set to wrap up March 2.

More from Variety

U2 does not currently have a show booked for Sphere that night. Whether there will be a live audience on hand for the remote Grammy performance was not immediately revealed.

The only detail given was that the segment will feature “a special awards presentation,” also yet to be revealed.

The band has a long history with the Grammys, having won 22 trophies from the Recording Academy to date.

U2 joins a long list of performers already announced for the CBS telecast, with Billy Joel, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Luke Combs and Burna Boy previously announced as set to take the stage at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

The CBS telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Feb. 4.

U2 was last seen performing on the Grammys six years ago, when the band played twice on the telecaast, including a show-opening collaborative performance with Kendrick Lamar.

U2’s Sphere engagement began Sept. 29. Variety‘s review of the opening night said it “lived up to the hyperbole.” Read our review here and a report on the making of the show and its grandiose host venue here.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.