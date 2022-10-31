U18 South Kent Lightning LL1 win season opener 6-1

The Sobeys South Kent Lightning U18 hockey team is back in the win column.

The Lightning picked up their first win of the season on Oct. 21 at Ridgetown Arena in dominating fashion as they defeated the Mooretown Jr. Flags 6-1.

Ayden Larkin opened the scoring just three minutes in with assists from Nolan Compton and Connor Lackie.

Drew Zapotochny would score the second goal of the season for the Lightning, unassisted, to give his team an early 2-0 lead.

Jon Beckett would also find the back of the net in the 2nd period with an assist from Nolan Compton. Also scoring in the 2nd period for the Lightning was Eric Romano.

Owen Ramboer would score in the 3rd period, assisted by Nolan Compton.

“Then Compton added his own unassisted goal to end up with a four-point night,” said head coach Mike Pugh, who is returning behind the bench for the Lightning.

Pugh is returning for another season as head coach after helping lead the U18 South Kent Lightning to the 2022 Kinsmen Cup in Dresden last February.

The South Kent Lightning U18 LL1 will return to game action on Nov. 7 when they travel to Blenheim to take on the South Kent Lightning U18 LL2 team. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Bird Bouchard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News