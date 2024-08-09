U.S. wrestler Spencer Lee appreciates French roots as he competes for gold in Paris

PARIS – The U.S. wrestling team will have a chance to add a third gold medal to its haul from the Paris Olympics, and the Americans might get some help from the locals.

Spencer Lee, who has advanced to the gold-medal match in the men's 57kg freestyle against Japan's Rei Higuchi set for Friday, has been playing the French card.

“I’m talking in French to some people,’’ Lee said Thursday after he demolished Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev in the semifinals, 14-4. “Like in the line right before I go out (to matches), because they find out that I’m half French.’’

Lee, who was born in Denver, said his mother is from France and his parents, both black-belts in judo, met in Paris. They married a year later, according to Lee, and in 1998 welcomed future U.S. Olympian Spencer Richard Lee.

Twenty-five years later, Lee may draw some extra fan support when he faces Higuchi thanks in part to his Francophile ways.

American Spencer Lee after will wrestle for gold on Friday with his French grandmother in the stands.

“It is in my mother’s home country, which is really cool,’’ he said. “I love France. Been here a lot. And I’m really excited to tomorrow do my best.''

Already, he has rock-solid support from one local – his grandmother. The Olympics have given her a chance to watch him compete in person for the first time ever, Lee said.

So far, he has treated her to three victories in as many matches. “She’s just very proud,’’ Lee said. “She’s excited.''

