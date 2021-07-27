U.S. Women's Soccer Ties Australia At Olympics To Advance To Quarterfinals, Ruffling Fans
The U.S. women’s soccer team turned in another lackluster performance at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, but its 0-0 tie with Australia still advanced the top-ranked Americans into the quarterfinals as a second-place squad in group play.
It was ugly against the world No. 9 Aussies. A disallowed goal by Alex Morgan over an offside call was one of the few offensive attacks the Americans could muster, NBC Sports reported. For Australia, Mary Fowler headed a ball that ricocheted off the goal crossbar.
The U.S. will play the Netherlands or Brazil in Yokohama on Friday, AP noted. But first, the defending World Cup champions ― who endured a shocking 3-0 defeat to Sweden in the Olympics’ first game before thrashing New Zealand ― will have to face a lot of discontented fans on Twitter.
This team is blah. No drive or determination to win.
— .MHouse. (@mhousez) July 27, 2021
So many thoughts about this USA woman’s soccer team during this Olympics. Where is the beat everybody mentality??
— Joleigh Hartman† (@joleighartman14) July 27, 2021
I CANT KEEP STAYING UP UNTIL 3AM FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/ZRNQkhKhgI
— ruby (@godIivesthrough) July 27, 2021
Tony Gustavsson on the #USWNT: "The one thing that surprised me a little bit was that they were a bit passive in their pressing and I'm used to seeing them very very aggressive."
— Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) July 27, 2021
I’ve never seen this team look so lackluster in my life. Vlatko for the love of all gold medals, change it up!
— Daniella ن (@DaniellaYousif) July 27, 2021
Me, watching the #USWNT this morning.....
#Olympics#Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/ot5gaOvkqB
— US SOCCER CORNER🇺🇸 (@USMNTCORNER) July 27, 2021
The US women’s soccer starting to look kinda like the basketball men out there. Y’all realize y’all’s immense talent not gonna be enough to just flip a switch when you feel like it right????
— Olympic Frank (@Squirrely_Wrath) July 27, 2021
Lmao this team is bad
— deandre willams (@dandrewilly1969) July 27, 2021
So glad I woke up at 4am to watch this#USWNT#Olympics#Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/aSiFOKZjkC
— US SOCCER CORNER🇺🇸 (@USMNTCORNER) July 27, 2021
FT USWNT 0:0 Australia. US takes 2nd in group, advances to QF in Yokohama on Friday, likely vs Netherlands or Brazil. And that's all I'll say about that game.
— Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) July 27, 2021
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.