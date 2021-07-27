U.S. Women's Soccer Ties Australia At Olympics To Advance To Quarterfinals, Ruffling Fans

The U.S. women’s soccer team turned in another lackluster performance at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, but its 0-0 tie with Australia still advanced the top-ranked Americans into the quarterfinals as a second-place squad in group play.

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Steph Catley of Australia battles for possession with Lynn Williams of the United States. (Photo: Atsushi Tomura via Getty Images)

It was ugly against the world No. 9 Aussies. A disallowed goal by Alex Morgan over an offside call was one of the few offensive attacks the Americans could muster, NBC Sports reported. For Australia, Mary Fowler headed a ball that ricocheted off the goal crossbar.

The U.S. will play the Netherlands or Brazil in Yokohama on Friday, AP noted. But first, the defending World Cup champions ― who endured a shocking 3-0 defeat to Sweden in the Olympics’ first game before thrashing New Zealand ― will have to face a lot of discontented fans on Twitter.

This team is blah. No drive or determination to win. — .MHouse. (@mhousez) July 27, 2021

So many thoughts about this USA woman’s soccer team during this Olympics. Where is the beat everybody mentality?? — Joleigh Hartman† (@joleighartman14) July 27, 2021

I CANT KEEP STAYING UP UNTIL 3AM FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/ZRNQkhKhgI — ruby (@godIivesthrough) July 27, 2021

Tony Gustavsson on the #USWNT: "The one thing that surprised me a little bit was that they were a bit passive in their pressing and I'm used to seeing them very very aggressive." — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) July 27, 2021

I’ve never seen this team look so lackluster in my life. Vlatko for the love of all gold medals, change it up! — Daniella ن (@DaniellaYousif) July 27, 2021

The US women’s soccer starting to look kinda like the basketball men out there. Y’all realize y’all’s immense talent not gonna be enough to just flip a switch when you feel like it right???? — Olympic Frank (@Squirrely_Wrath) July 27, 2021

Lmao this team is bad — deandre willams (@dandrewilly1969) July 27, 2021

FT USWNT 0:0 Australia. US takes 2nd in group, advances to QF in Yokohama on Friday, likely vs Netherlands or Brazil. And that's all I'll say about that game. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) July 27, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.