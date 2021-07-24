U.S. Women's Soccer Team Raises the Roof — Really — as Match Keeps Them from Opening Ceremony

An upcoming match kept the U.S. women's national soccer team from the Summer Olympic opening ceremony on Friday — but that didn't prevent them from celebrating.

Social media posts shared by the team and players including Crystal Dunn, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe showed how they followed along even while they were training ahead of Saturday's match against New Zealand.

"No Opening Ceremonies for us as we get ready for Game Day," the official team Instagram wrote in one post, along with a photo from the training ground. "But these views."

Ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday night, Morgan, 32, tweeted: "We won't be there in person but we WILL be parading around the hotel in our opening ceremony outfits while prepping for game 2 tomorrow!"

Posts from the team show just what she meant: Abby Dahlkemper and Rapinoe, 36, giving their best versions of the parade of nations in the Ralph Lauren-designed Team USA gear.

("This is basic," Rapinoe quipped as Dahlkemper attempted — her words — to raise the roof, later writing on Instagram: "is raising the roof still cool?")

Rapinoe also joined Crystal Dunn for another strut down the hallway and the team gathered to watch basketball player Sue Bird, Rapinoe's fiancée, carry the flag for Team USA at the opening ceremony.

"Bae is carrying the [flag] for the family and the country," Rapinoe wrote on Instagram, adding a heart emoji.

And of course, there was a team photo, with Kelley O'Hara playfully reminding everyone: "We need to smile."

Of Bird's honor as a flagbearer, Rapinoe told NBC: "Obviously, she's a five-time Olympian going for her fifth gold medal, I get to see just how much that means to her and how much she puts into it. I know this means the world to her and I couldn't be prouder and happier. And I feel I get to share in it even though I'm not deserving enough to be the flag bearer."

With Saturday's match, the women's soccer team is looking to rebound from a significant defeat against Sweden and keep their Olympic hopes alive.

"Hopefully the team will feel a little bit more relaxed," Rapinoe told reporters after the loss to Sweden, which echoed the outcome of the 2016 Olympics. "You play tight, you lose — so [we] should probably switch it up. I think just be more ourselves. I think we just got a little bit in our head but we'll obviously watch film and all that. You drop points at the beginning of the tournament and now you're in sort of do-or-die mode so you've got to pick up points. Otherwise we're going home quick, and we don't want to do that."

