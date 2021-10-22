U.S. Women’s National Team draws 0-0 with Korea in Carli Lloyd’s Kansas City sendoff

Diving to her right, A.D. Franch pushed wide a screaming half-volley toward the bottom corner of her goal. The shot initially deflected, she sprang back up and cradled the bobbling ball.

The Kansas City chapter of the American Outlaws roared its approval from the north stand of Children’s Mercy Park — territory usually occupied by Sporting KC’s supporters’ section, the Cauldron.

For the American Outlaws, the avid supporters group whose members follow the U.S. national soccer teams for matches all around the country, it was a chance to cheer as their goalkeeper a save — and for Franch, her first official save during her first hometown start for the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Franch, who hails from Salina, Kansas, and plays for the KC NWSL club, earned the start and drew cheers throughout her performance as the USWNT tied the Korea Republic 0-0 Thursday night.

The tie extended a 61-game unbeaten home streak for the United States.

Franch made just that one save, in the 35th minute on a shot by Sel-Gi Jang, but it was the only one required. Korea never mounted much of an attack on the American goal.

The game also marked a special first for USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski, who directed a national team game in his hometown of Kansas City for the first time. The final score was no doubt closer than he would’ve liked against an opponent ranked 18th in the world.

But a USWNT starting front line that featured such U.S. heroes as Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Alex Morgan was unable to break down the stout Korean defense. Most of the Americans’ pressure on Korea’ came from the U.S. midfield, especially from Lindsey Horan, who was making her 100th national team appearance.

Horan at one point sent a 20-yard curler off the left post and six minutes later had a close-range header saved nicely by goalkeeper Young-Guel Yoon.

Both Heath and Rapinoe were replaced at halftime by the USWNT “new guard” of Sophia Smith and Mallory Pugh.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, Morgan, too, was subbed out in favor of Carli Lloyd, who played in her penultimate game for the U.S. She has announced that she’ll retire at season’s end.

Story continues

While Andonovski treated the game as more than just a retirement tour for Lloyd, many among the sellout crowd of 18,467 came to see Lloyd play here one last time. That much was evident in the roar that arose when she entered the game and every time she touched the ball near the Korea box.

The 39-year-old forward had an excellent chance in the 76th minute, but it was saved by Yoon.

The USWNT’s second-half trio of attackers — Smith and Pugh, in particular — looked more creative than their first-half predecessors. But they were no more successful in manufacturing a winning goal for the KC crowd.

The USWNT can make amends Tuesday against Korea in St. Paul, Minnesota. That game will be Lloyd’s 316th and final game for her country.