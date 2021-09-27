U.S. wins Ryder Cup by largest margin of victory in recent history

Team USA with the Ryder Cup. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The United States won the Ryder Cup Sunday in Wisconsin, defeating Europe 19-9 — the largest margin of victory in modern history.

The U.S. lost in 2018 at Le Golf National, France, but had a strong start this time around that they they kept up through Sunday; the U.S. entered Sunday with a lead of 11-5, and when Collin Morikawa tied with Viktor Hovland in their match, his half point guaranteed the Americans would get the 14.5 points necessary to win. "It means so much," Morikawa said, adding, "to clinch this and bring the cup back to home soil, it feels so good."

The U.S. ended up scoring the most points in any Ryder Cup since 1975, leading Captain Steve Stricker to call this the "greatest team of all-time right here." The golfers "all came together," he added. "They had a mission this week. ... This is a new era for USA Golf."

