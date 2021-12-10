U.S. wins appeal in UK court over request to extradite WikiLeaks' Julian Assange

LONDON – A British court Friday opened the door for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States on espionage charges after it overturned a decision by a lower court that he was too high a suicide risk to withstand the American criminal justice system.

Assange is likely to appeal the ruling.

A lower court judge in January refused a U.S. request to extradite Assange to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied extradition on mental health grounds, saying Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.

However, Friday's ruling by the U.K.'s High Court after a U.S. appeal came after two judges said they were reassured by U.S. promises that it would reduce Assange's suicide risk. U.S. authorities also told the British judges that if they agree to extradite Assange, he could serve any U.S. prison sentence he receives in his native Australia.

U.S. prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of leaked military and diplomatic documents. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, although Lewis said “the longest sentence ever imposed for this offense is 63 months.”

Assange, 50, is currently being held at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison.

