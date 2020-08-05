U.S. Well Services Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (the “Company”, “U.S. Well Services” or “we”) (NASDAQ: USWS) today reported second quarter 2020 financial and operational results.



Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Averaged 3.4 fully-utilized fleets compared to 8.9 fully-utilized fleets during the first quarter of 2020 Total revenue of $39.8 million compared to $112.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 Net loss attributable to the Company of $18.1 million compared to net loss of $172.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $8.5 million compared to $12.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 Reported annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet of $10.0 million compared to $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2020(2) Total liquidity, consisting of cash and availability under the Company’s asset-backed revolving credit facility, was $13.4 million as of June 30, 2020 Each of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Please read “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet equivalent is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the product of average active fleets during the quarter and the utilization rate for active fleets during the quarter.

“U.S. Well Services demonstrated its resiliency during the second quarter, posting solid results despite the unprecedented disruption of the global economy by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Joel Broussard, President and CEO of U.S. Well Services. “Our performance this quarter is a testament to both the hard work and dedication of the U.S. Well Services team as well as the superior value proposition we offer to our customers.”

“We responded rapidly to the deterioration in U.S. completion activity by rightsizing our business and working to reduce costs across the board, and as such, we believe U.S. Well Services is well positioned to capitalize on any market recovery. Moreover, the utilization of our all-electric frac fleets during the second quarter far surpassed industry-wide utilization of conventional diesel-powered frac fleets, evidencing the continued demand for electric frac services. Our team will continue to be disciplined in evaluating opportunities to redeploy fleets on terms that offer attractive returns.”

Outlook

While commodity prices have improved significantly from trough pricing experienced following the global economic shutdown early in the second quarter of 2020, the recovery in completion activity for U.S. producers has only just begun. We expect demand for frac services to increase in the second half of 2020, but to remain muted relative to historical levels.

U.S. Well Services is well positioned to redeploy idled fleets in a recovering market environment, as customers high-grade their service providers to capitalize on best-in-class service quality, safety performance and technological innovation. The rationalization of the Company’s cost structure over the last two quarters provides U.S. Well Services with significant flexibility as well as an improved ability to generate profits amidst challenging market conditions.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 decreased 64% to $39.8 million versus $112.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, driven by a sharp decrease in activity levels resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Well Services averaged 4.3 active fleets during the quarter, as compared to 10.7 for the first quarter of 2020. Utilization of the Company’s active fleets averaged 79% during the second quarter, resulting in a fully-utilized equivalent of 3.4 fleets. This compares to 84% utilization and a fully-utilized equivalent of 8.9 fleets for the first quarter of 2020.

Costs of services, excluding depreciation and amortization, for the second quarter of 2020 decreased to $29.0 million from $85.2 million during the first quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of reduced activity levels, continued customer self-sourcing of consumables and a benefit from the proactive cost cutting initiatives implemented by the Company beginning in the first quarter of 2020.

Selling, general and administrative expense (“SG&A”) decreased to $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 from $19.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding stock-based compensation and non-recurring transaction costs, SG&A in the second quarter of 2020 was $4.1 million compared to $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. This sequential decrease was primarily attributable to the reduction in compensation and professional fees.

Net loss attributable to the Company decreased sequentially to $18.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 from $172.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 34% in the second quarter of 2020 to $8.5 million from $12.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet was $10.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 21% from 11% in the first quarter of 2020.(1)

Operational Highlights

U.S. Well Services exited the second quarter with 4 active frac fleets, of which three were new-generation electric fleets. Two of our fleets were working in the Appalachian Basin, one fleet was in the Eagle Ford and one fleet was in the Permian Basin. The Company recently redeployed a new-generation electric frac fleet to work for a previous customer in the Permian Basin, and now has all of its new-generation electric frac fleets working.

Story continues