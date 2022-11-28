U.S. urges end to port attacks in Yemen, envoy visits region -statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. special envoy Tim Lenderking is traveling to Oman and Saudi Arabia this week to support Yemen peace efforts, the U.S. State Department said on Monday in a statement that also urged an immediate end to attacks on Yemeni ports.

"At this critical moment, we remind the Houthis that Yemenis are calling for peace, not a return to war. To that end, we call on the Houthis to immediately cease their attacks on Yemeni ports, which are disrupting the flow of much-needed resources and exacerbating suffering across Yemen," the department said.

Lenderking, who previously visited the United Arab Emirates earlier this month over the United Nations-backed truce, left for the region on Sunday, it added.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)