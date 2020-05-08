U.S. Unemployment Reaches 14.7%, Worst Since The Great Depression

Click here to read the full article.

The unemployment rate reached 14.7% in April, as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the job market.

The Labor Department said that 20.5 million jobs were lost.

“We are moments away from an historic jobs report,” said CNN’s John Berman said minutes before the figure was announced.

