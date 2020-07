U.S, UK agree to work to promote 'additional trusted 5G solutions' FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a news conference at the State Department in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. and British foreign ministers agreed to promote the development of "additional trusted 5G solutions," the U.S. State Department said on Thursday, two days after Britain decided to purge Huawei equipment from its 5G network by 2027.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab today and discussed the UK's decision to prevent the use of unsecure technology in its 5G networks. The Secretary and Foreign Secretary agreed to work together to promote the development of additional trusted 5G solutions," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, providing no further details.





(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Leslie Adler)