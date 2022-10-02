U.S. and Turkish officials discuss Ukraine and NATO in unannounced meeting

Katharine Jackson
·1 min read

By Katharine Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's chief adviser Ibrahim Kalin in Istanbul on Sunday and discussed "progress on NATO accession for Finland and Sweden", the White House said in a statement.

The two, whose meeting was unannounced to the media beforehand, also discussed Turkey's condemnation of Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory.

Turkey, a NATO member, has conducted a diplomatic balancing act since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Ankara opposes Western sanctions on Russia and has close ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, its Black Sea neighbours. It has also criticised Russia's invasion and sent armed drones to Ukraine.

Sweden and Finland applied to join the military alliance in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but NATO ally Turkey expressed concerns about their candidacies.

The three countries reached a breakthrough agreement on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid in June, with Turkey lifting its veto and Sweden and Finland agreeing to a set of steps to be taken to address Turkey's concerns.

During their meeting, Sullivan and Kalin also discussed "their support for peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve any disagreements in the Eastern Mediterranean, and their condemnation of Russia’s attempted, illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory," the statement said.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Latest Stories

  • Turkey rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory

    Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it rejects Russia's annexation of four regions in Ukraine, adding the decision is a "grave violation" of international law. Turkey, a NATO member, has conducted a diplomatic balancing act since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • UPDATE 1-Ukraine advance in Lyman shows it can push back Russian forces -NATO chief

    Ukraine's capture of a city within territory of Russian President Vladimir Putin's declared annexation demonstrates that Ukrainians are making progress and able to push back against Russian forces, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday. "We have seen that they have been able to take a new town, Lyman, and that demonstrates that the Ukrainians are making progress, are able to push back the Russian forces because of the courage, because of their bravery, their skills, but of course also because of the advanced weapons that the United States and other allies are providing," Stoltenberg said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press." The best way to counter Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine is to continue supporting the government in Kyiv, Stoltenberg said.

  • Borissov Heads for Bulgaria Vote Win, Though Paralysis Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysIndonesia Soccer Stampede Kills 131 as Use of Tear Gas QueriedOPEC+ Will Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: US Sees Russia Pullout From Lyman as EncouragingBulgaria’s former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov appeared on track to take first place in a parliamentary election, though a fragmented party landscape

  • Liberals to launch Indo-Pacific strategy this year, shaped by looming China assembly

    OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she will release Canada's long-delayed Indo-Pacific strategy this year. She says the strategy will be shaped by a major meeting the Chinese government is holding in two weeks. The strategy will include co-operation on climate change, she said in an interview with the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington, D.C. Joly also revealed she will visit Peru next week for the Organization of American States summit. In mid-October, she will head to Ja

  • Lev Tahor: Jewish sect leaders arrested in Mexico jungle raid freed

    The release is the latest twist in events surrounding the group after a dramatic breakout in Mexico.

  • Kyiv residents praise NATO membership bid

    STORY: "It’s long overdue," said 50-year-old Kyiv resident Larysa.Zelenskiy signed the NATO application papers in an online video clearly intended as a forceful rebuttal to the Kremlin after Russian President Vladimir Putin held a ceremony in Moscow to proclaim four partially occupied regions as annexed Russian land.Russia moved to annex the regions after holding what it called referendums – votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.Zelenskiy said that while Ukraine waits for consensus among NATO member states, it could be protected under draft security guarantees proposed by Kyiv and known as the Kyiv Security Compact, which Moscow has rejected as an idea.

  • Putin's 'annexation' announcement changes little on the ground in Ukraine

    For all the fanfare about a land grab, Putin was once again out-publicitied by Volodymyr Zelensky.

  • $4-million verdict for LAPD captain over fake nude photo shared by cops

    Capt. Lillian Carranza sued the city, claiming the LAPD did nothing about a fake nude photo of her shared by officers.

  • Ukrainian troops take down pro-Russian flags

    STORY: Video posted by Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, first deputy chief of the Ukraine's Department of Patrol Police, showed a Ukrainian service member climbing a metal structure before throwing to the ground the black-blue-red flag of the Donetsk People's Republic and the white-blue-red Russian flag.Ukrainian troops said on October 1 that they had retaken the key bastion of Lyman in occupied eastern Ukraine. Voices in the video can be heard referring to the 81 Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - a unit which was one of the first units to enter Lyman and help retake the town - according to Ukrainian army.

  • Ukraine advance in Lyman shows it can push back Russian forces -NATO chief

    Ukraine's capture of a city within territory of Russian President Vladimir Putin's declared annexation demonstrates that Ukrainians are making progress and able to push back against Russian forces, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday. "We have seen that they have been able to take a new town, Lyman, and that demonstrates that the Ukrainians are making progress, are able to push back the Russian forces because of the courage, because of their bravery, their skills, but of course also because of the advanced weapons that the United States and other allies are providing," Stoltenberg said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press." The best way to counter Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine is to continue supporting the government in Kyiv, Stoltenberg said.

  • China JD.com founder Liu settles U.S. rape civil suit

    Billionaire Richard Liu, founder of one of China's largest e-commerce platforms JD.com, has settled a civil suit brought by former University of Michigan student Liu Jingyao, who had accused him of rape. The suit was part of a long-running legal battle between Richard Liu and Liu Jingyao, who was a 21-year-old student in 2018 when she said Richard Liu raped her after an evening of dinner and drinks. A statement from the lawsuit's parties, and provided to Reuters by JD.com, said: "The incident between Ms. Jingyao Liu and Mr. Richard Liu in Minnesota in 2018 resulted in a misunderstanding that has consumed substantial public attention and brought profound suffering to the parties and their families."

  • Northern Ireland minister apologises for past ‘ferocious’ Brexit stance

    Steve Baker said ministers needed to act with ‘humility’ to restore relationships with the Republic of Ireland and the EU.

  • U.S. judge dismisses Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit against gun makers, Mexico to appeal

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit seeking to hold U.S. gun manufacturers responsible for facilitating the trafficking of a deadly flood of weapons across the U.S.-Mexico border to drug cartels. The decision by Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor in federal court in Boston is a victory for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, Sturm, Ruger & Co and others accused of undermining Mexico's strict gun laws by designing, marketing and selling military-style assault weapons that cartels could use. Mexico said it would appeal the decision.

  • Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones

    Russia attacked the Ukrainian president’s hometown and other targets Sunday with suicide drones, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war. Russia’s loss of the eastern city of Lyman, which it had been using as a transport and logistics hub, is a new blow to the Kremlin as it seeks to escalate the war by illegally annexing four regions of Ukraine and heightening threats to use nuclear force. Russian President Vladimir Putin's land grab has threatened to push the conflict to a dangerous new level. It also prompted Ukraine to formally apply for NATO membership, a bid that won backing Sunday from nine central and eastern European NATO members fearful that Russia’s aggression could eventually target them, too.

  • Retreat draws angry criticism in Russia; drone attack targets Zelenskyy's hometown: Ukraine live updates

    Retreat drew public criticism in Russia because Lyman is in Donetsk Oblast, a top-priority region Russia is attempting "liberate," experts say.

  • Germany says it will supply Ukraine with air defence system in days

    Germany will deliver the first of four advanced IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming days to help ward off drone attacks, its defence minister Christine Lambrecht said during an unannounced visit to Odessa on Saturday. As air raid sirens sounded in the port city above, Lambrecht held talks with her Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov in an underground bunker.

  • Cops Who Described Amber Alert Teen As A Threat To Officers Under Review For Her Killing

    A 15-year-old who was potentially kidnapped by her father leapt out of his truck after a dramatic police pursuit. She was shot and killed.

  • Jennifer Garner Stuns in an All-Black Outfit That's the Epitome of Chic

    Actress Jennifer Garner was spotted out in New York City rocking an all black outfit that is the epitome of chic.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p