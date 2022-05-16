U.S. Treasury's Yellen to push Poland on global minimum tax implementation

David Lawder
·4 min read
U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington

By David Lawder

WARSAW (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will thank Poland for hosting millions of Ukrainian war refugees on Monday, but she has another goal for meetings in Warsaw: persuading Polish leaders to back plans to implement a 15% global corporate minimum tax.

Poland is the lone holdout in the European Union's implementation plan, having vetoed a compromise in April to launch the 137-country deal reached last October aimed at ending a competitive downward spiral in corporate tax rates.

Poland's new finance minister, Magdalena Rzeczkowska, has sought a "legally binding" link between the global minimum tax and the other pillar of tax negotiations -- a reallocation of some taxing rights for large, highly profitable multinationals to "market countries" where their services and products are sold.

For some countries participating in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's negotiations, that so-called "Pillar 1" plan is the more desired global tax change, allowing them to collect revenue from large U.S. technology giants such as Google owner Alphabet, Facebook owner Meta, Amazon.com and Apple.

But the reallocation pillar was not part of the October deal and is not fully developed. That more complex plan requires changes to international tax treaties, and Rzeczkowska has expressed concerns that if it fails, the global minimum tax would put undue burdens on European businesses.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, current chair of EU finance ministers, has expressed skepticism over those arguments amid ongoing legal disputes between Poland and the EU.

EXTRA REVENUE

Yellen is due to meet with Rzeczkowska, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and central bank governor Adam Glapinski. She also is scheduled to tour a World Central Kitchen facility providing meals to Ukrainian refugees and a Jewish history museum.

A person familiar with OECD tax negotiations told Reuters that Yellen is expected to emphasize the benefits for Poland in adopting the global minimum tax, namely an estimated $2 billion in annual revenue, which could help defray the high costs of hosting Ukrainian refugees.

"Importantly, these revenues are going to be paid by large multinational corporations, not Polish individuals or small businesses," said the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the issue and declined to be named. "It's going to move investments from countries that are traditional tax havens to countries like Poland that can compete on the basis of their workforces and their economic fundamentals."

The U.S. Treasury declined comment on Yellen's specific messages, but has said she will discuss the global minimum tax deal in the Poland meetings.

Yellen will also need to reassure Polish officials about growing uncertainties over U.S. implementation of the global minimum tax, said Manal Corwin, head of KPMG's Washington national tax practice and a former U.S. Treasury official.

The U.S. Congress needs to approve changes to the current 10.5% U.S. global overseas minimum tax known as "GILTI," raising the rate to 15% and converting it to a country-by-country system.

The changes were initially included in U.S. President Joe Biden's sweeping social and climate spending bill, which stalled last year after objections from centrist Senate Democrats.

Prospects for a slimmed-down spending package with the tax changes look increasingly difficult as mid-term congressional elections approach and as lawmakers voice concerns about more spending amid high inflation.

But Corwin said lack of U.S. implementation will likely not halt the other 136 countries from proceeding, especially if Poland can be brought on board with EU implementation.

"If the EU directive is successful, I think the rest of the world is going to move with or without the U.S. changes," Corwin said. "So my sense is it's not as concerning to countries as it might have been before."

Tax experts say that EU implementation would ultimately put pressure on the United States to adopt the changes because some taxes paid by U.S. multinationals under the system would flow to foreign jurisdictions rather than to the U.S. Treasury.

Yellen, who reversed the Trump administration's past objections to a global deal on taxing rights, has been successful in persuading holdouts to accept it. This includes Ireland, which agreed to raise its current 12.5% corporate tax rate to the 15% minimum.

"Any place she's spoken to and lobbied on this, including Ireland, she's managed to win over, so I would not bet against her on the on the tax deal," said Josh Lipsky, director of the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • North Korea: Covid outbreak a great disaster, says Kim Jong-un

    North Korea's leader blames the outbreak on bureaucratic and medical incompetence.

  • This Florida black bear got pizza. This one got none. Watch as they visit family home

    One black bear went out for pizza. One black bear got none.

  • The week in Ukraine's war with Russia: Key events explained in 5 graphics

    As Russian authorities made plans to annex the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Kherson a US aid package got stalled in Congress this week.

  • Lebanon vote brings blow for Hezbollah allies in preliminary results

    Iran-backed Hezbollah has been dealt a blow in Lebanon's parliamentary election with preliminary results showing losses for some of its oldest allies and the Saudi-aligned Lebanese Forces party saying it had gained seats. The heavily armed Shi'ite Muslim group Hezbollah and its allies won a majority of 71 seats when Lebanon last voted in 2018. The current election is the first since Lebanon's devastating economic meltdown blamed by the World Bank on ruling politicians after a huge port explosion in 2020 that shattered Beirut.

  • Ukraine counter-attacks Russian forces in the east

    Russia attacked positions in eastern Ukraine as it tries to encircle Ukrainian forces in the Donbas and fend off a counteroffensive around the city of Izium. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's offensive in Donbas had stalled and Ukraine could win the war, an outcome few military analysts predicted at the outset of the conflict.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter's legal team told him he broke his NDA by revealing its sample size for fake accounts

    Elon Musk told Twitter users they are "being manipulated" by its algorithm after reviewing its process to check for fake accounts

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Lightning head back to Tampa one loss away from elimination after 4-3 loss to Leafs

    TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves in unfamiliar territory -- a loss away from elimination in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Lightning head back to Amalie Arena trailing the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in their best-of-seven opening-round playoff series after a 4-3 loss in Toronto on Tuesday. Game 6 is Thursday. The two-time defending NHL champion Lightning, who gave up a 2-0 first-period lead in the loss, said they trust that they'll regroup. "It's never a good thing when you lose two

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Olympic champion De Grasse fourth in 200 metres at Diamond League's Doha stop

    DOHA, Qatar — Olympic champion Andre De Grasse finished fourth in the men's 200-metre race Friday at the Diamond League stop in Doha. De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., completed the race in 20.15 seconds. He finished just behind Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted the same time. Americans took the top two spots, with Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) outsprinting Fred Kerley (19.75). Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., was fifth and Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., finished sixth. In the men's 800

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Chelsea's women complete domestic double by winning FA Cup

    LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr scored her second Women's FA Cup final goal in extra time to complete Chelsea's domestic double with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Sunday. The Australia forward struck from outside of the penalty area in the 99th minute to defend the cup for the west London club in front of a competition record attendance of 49,094 at Wembley Stadium. The success for Emma Hayes' side came a week after winning a third consecutive Women's Super League title. After a lack of clear-cut

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven