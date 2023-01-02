U.S. terminates Burkina Faso from AGOA trade preference program -USTR

Jan 1 (Reuters) - The United States has terminated Burkina Faso from the AGOA trade preference program for failing to meet the requirements of the Agoa statute, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said in a statement on Sunday.

The Biden administration is "deeply concerned by the unconstitutional change" in government in Burkina Faso, according to the statement. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)