U.S. tells Haiti leaders on delayed elections: ‘Do your respective jobs’

A senior U.S. State Department official warned Wednesday that there could soon be consequences for those in Haiti seeking to stand in the way of the country’s democratic process.

The Trump administration and the Organization of American States have each separately called on Haitian President Jovenel Moïse to organize legislative elections. But Moïse, who has been ruling without a Parliament since January and is one of only 11 elected officials in the entire country of nearly 11 million, has had a hard time sitting a nine-member Provisional Electoral Council.

Key sectors that have been part of a provisional electoral commission, or CEP, since 1986 —the Catholic Church, the Protestant Federation, private sector associations, presidents of universities and human rights advocates — have all categorically refused to participate and designate a representative as they have done for past elections.

But the Trump administration is having no part of the resistance.

“Frankly, I have to say I’m a little bit tired of every group, every opposition party in Haiti saying, ‘Well, I won’t appoint my person,’ or ‘We won’t have an election,’ or ‘We won’t run in this until you meet all of my political demands,’ ” said the official, speaking during a State Department briefing ahead of a visit this week by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Suriname, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia. “That’s not democracy. And so we are quite insistent on this, and it’s going to start to have consequences for those who stand in the way of it.”

On Wednesday, Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe, appearing on a Port-au-Prince based radio show, said that a new CEP would soon be named and sworn-in by Moïse via executive order.

Appearing on Vision 2000 as its guest of the day, Jouthe said he believes that elections could take place despite what some political observers are describing as the most severe crisis Haiti has faced since dictator Jean-Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier was overthrown by a popular uprising 34 years ago and the country ushered in democracy.

“It is neither the CEP nor the government that will conduct the elections. It is the competitors,” Jouthe said, echoing similar comments made by the State Department official, who continued to blame Parliament and not Moïse, for the lack of an electoral law. Moïse never sent a law to be voted by the chamber before it became dysfunctional in January.

During the briefing, the official compared Haiti to Guyana, saying the issue the State Department has in the French-speaking nation is very similar to what the U.S. faced in the South American country, where former President David Granger and his government last year were accused of overstaying their constitutional mandate while insisting Guyana had a democratic government.

“That’s what’s happened in Haiti, perhaps through no fault of President Moïse, but the legislature there never passed a electoral law during the entire time it was in. So he has the opportunity to do that by his rule by decree, and we believe he should,” the State Department official said. “You can’t maintain a democracy for very long with one of the main branches of government being absent.”

Robert Maguire, the former chair of the Haitian Area Studies program at the State Department’s Foreign Service Institute, said it is unfair to compare Haiti, a country where a disillusioned electorate is being asked to vote on empty bellies, to Guyana, which is poised to become one of South America’s wealthiest nations following its recent discovery of oil off its coast.

