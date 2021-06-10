U of T to require students living in residence this fall to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Students living in residence at the University of Toronto's three campuses will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting this fall, the school says. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

The University of Toronto says it will require students living in residence this fall to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a statement on its website, the school said this week that the requirement will apply to residences across the school's three campuses starting in the upcoming academic year. That includes residences run by its federated colleges.

The university said students should have their first shot before they move in, with U of T recommending they receive it at least 14 days beforehand.

Those unable to get vaccinated before moving in will have two weeks after their move-in date to receive their first dose, with the university saying it will provide access to vaccines, depending on supply.

Sandy Welsh, University of Toronto's vice-provost, students, said the university will help to provide access to vaccines for students who require first or second doses and will work with public health officials and hospitals to host vaccine clinics on its campuses.

The university said it will also help international students who participate in its quarantine program to get vaccinated.

She said students, including international students, can go to the Ontario government's COVID-19 vaccination website to find out how to book an appointment as well.

Welsh said the measure is necessary because students in residences live in close quarters and the university wants to provide students with a "safe, welcoming and enjoyable" experience that promotes learning.

"This requirement, which is endorsed by our local public health authorities, will enable us to give our students the residence experience that they expect — and that is so important to their growth and development — without compromising on their health and safety," Welsh said.

A view of an empty lecture hall at the University of Toronto. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Welsh said students in residence who have not received a first dose within two weeks after moving in may face additional public health restrictions.

Any student who cannot be vaccinated on medical grounds, or other grounds recognized by the Ontario Human Rights Code, can request an exemption, she said.

The measure does not apply to the university's Student Family Housing, although the university encourages everyone enrolled at the university to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"Public health experts have established that vaccines are a safe and effective way to protect individuals and those around them from serious illness due to COVID-19," the university said in the statement.

Welsh said health and safety measures, such as mask-wearing, capacity limits in common spaces and regular self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms, may also be in place in the fall, depending on what public health officials are recommending at the time.

Students are asked to keep all emails, receipts and records about their vaccination so that they can confirm their vaccination status.

Welsh added that students who plan to live in residence will receive more information on how to provide confirmation of vaccination and how to request an exemption in the coming weeks.