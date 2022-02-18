The U.S. Surgeon General And His Family All Have COVID

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy announced Friday that his whole family has tested positive for COVID-19, following the diagnosis of his 4-year-old daughter last weekend.

“My 5 year old son, my wife Alice, and I have all tested positive for COVID-19,” Murthy said in a series of tweets Friday. “Our son has a runny nose and low grade fever but is otherwise eating, drinking, playing with his sister, and watching his favorite cartoons.”

Murthy, his wife, and son are all vaccinated and experiencing minor symptoms, he said. His daughter, who tested positive first, is too young for the vaccine. Murthy said she’s experienced fevers and a sore throat in addition to congestion and lots of coughing, but is starting to improve.

“When you’ve been as safe as you can, getting COVID-19 can be frustrating and disappointing,” Murthy said. “I’ve felt that. It can also be a source of shame. Many people assume you must have been careless to get sick. Our safety measures reduce risk but they can’t eliminate risk. Nothing can.

“So if you’ve done everything you can and gotten COVID-19 anyway, don’t beat yourself up. A lot of us are doing the best we can. And let’s not assume those who get sick are careless. We don’t know people’s circumstances. They may not be able to protect themselves the way we can.”

Murthy closed with a message of unity and optimism, reminding Americans that, despite feeling “like we’re in an endless conflict,” we all share similar hopes and concerns:

“Whether you’ve had COVID or not, whatever your beliefs may be, I wish for you the love of family & friends. I know it feels like we’re in endless conflict. But we are brothers and sisters first with common hopes and common concerns. May we all find healing in the days ahead.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

