U.S. Supercapacitor Market to Reach USD 141.7 Million by 2028; Rising Consumer Preference for Electric and Hybrid Electric (HEV) Vehicles to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Companies Profiled in U.S. Supercapacitor Market report are Maxwell Technologies (U.S.), Skeleton Technologies (Estonia), Kilowatt Labs, Inc. (U.S.), CAP-XX (Australia), Cornell Dubilier Electronic (U.S.), Ioxus (U.S.), Targray (Canada), NETenergy (U.S.), Nanoramic Laboratories (U.S.), Eaton (U.S.)

Pune, India, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Supercapacitor Market size was USD 55.8 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 60.9 million in 2021 to USD 141.7 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.8% during the 2021-2028 period.

This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “U.S. Supercapacitor Market, 2021-2028.”


Request a Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/u-s-supercapacitor-market-106291


As per the research team, rising adoption by the automobile sector along with increasing consumer preference for electric and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles is likely to bolster the usage of U.S. supercapacitors growth globally. Double-layered capacitors are expected to witness the largest market share owing to availability in different capacities and various temperature ratings. Also, easier installation measures and integration of supercapacitors towards energy storage systems will gain traction during the advent of the forecast duration.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

  • Maxwell Technologies (U.S.)

  • Skeleton Technologies (Estonia)

  • Kilowatt Labs, Inc. (U.S.)

  • CAP-XX (Australia)

  • Cornell Dubilier Electronic (U.S.)

  • Ioxus (U.S.)

  • Targray (Canada)

  • NETenergy (U.S.)

  • Nanoramic Laboratories (U.S.)

  • Eaton (U.S.)

COVID-19 Outbreak to Greatly Influence Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a long-lasting harm to every industry in the world and the sector of U.S. supercapacitor is no different. The industry has suffered considerable losses in terms of operational times due to the stringent impositions such as lockdowns and social distancing measures in order to reduce the spread of the virus. Lockdowns have led to faltering supply lines, volatility in raw materials required for manufacturing, and workforce allotment issues. These factors have resulted in creating a strong backlog of fulfilling orders which have impacted the profit margins.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-supercapacitor-market-106291

Report Coverage

The report delivers a through layout of the industry in terms of market segments along with a detailed analysis of the market overview. Valuable insights of the ongoing market trends as well as opportunities is presented in the report. Additionally, an in-depth analysis of the region noted and factors how they affect the market. COVID-19 impacts have also been added to the report in order to help our readers shed light on the dominant key players and their associated strategies in order to stay the top.

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

12.8%

2028 Value Projection

USD 141.7 Million

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 60.9 Million

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

98

Segments covered

By Type, By Application

Growth Drivers

Increasing Installation of Renewable Power Generation to Fuel Growth

Extended Life Cycle & High Energy Density of U.S. Supercapacitors to Aid Market Value

Pitfalls & Challenges

Limitation of U.S. Supercapacitors To Be Used For Greater Number of Life Cycle


Segmentation

Based on application, the market can be divided into UPS, grid stabilization, transpiration, renewable energy, and others. UPS segment will account for the largest market value during the advent of the forecast period owing to rising demand for backup power requirements from the industrial and commercial sector along with increasing installations of renewable energy sources.

By type, the market can be broken down into double-layered capacitors, pseudocapacitors, and hybrid capacitors.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Number of Installation of Renewable Power Generation to Bolster Growth

The latest generation of supercapacitors have advanced features such as higher charge and discharge capabilities, higher efficiency, and a wider temperature range sustainability. Also, the new regulations laid out by the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) have given rise to a higher volume of supercapacitor consumption in the region. Increased life span and higher energy density will further propel the U.S. supercapacitor market growth.

However, limited usage of supercapacitors will hamper the growth of this market to a certain extent. Also, an average gradual voltage loss of about 10% - 20% will decrease the market share gained during the forecast duration.

Have Any Query? Speak to our Analyst:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-s-supercapacitor-market-106291

Regional Insights

Exponential Increase in Power Demand to Gain Valuable Market Share

Rising new establishments and rising demand for global power consumption are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the region. Rapid urbanization and setting up new infrastructure to support the population outburst will further propel the growth of the market. The introduction of novel products such as supercapacitors for several automobile applications will increase the U.S. supercapacitor market share in the U.S. during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Partnerships & Leaderships to Help Innovate New Expansive Business Ideas

The prominent market players for this industry employ various strategies in order to recoup a larger consumer base namely partnerships, acquisitions & mergers, and increasing product launches. These strategies are expected to reinforce the dominant position of the market. Another strategy is to constantly invest in various research and development activities in order to capture a larger market share. For example, in April 2021, Cornell Dubilier increased their capacitance values and cell sizes by adding to its DGH 2.7 volt and DSF 3.0-volt series.

Industry Development

  • February 2020: Skeleton Technologies started to deliver ultra-capacitor modules for Antibiotics. The firm offered a solution for a wide variety of fulfillment centers that includes handling tasks, which includes automated storage, retrieval, order fulfillment, and sortation systems.


Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/u-s-supercapacitor-market-106291


Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnership, etc

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Supercapacitor Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • U.S. Supercapacitor Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Double Layered Capacitors

      • Pseudo capacitors

      • Hybrid Capacitors

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Grid stabilization

      • UPS

      • Renewable Energy

        • Solar

        • Wind

        • Fuel cell

      • Transportation

      • Others

  • Competitive Analysis

    • Company Market Share Analysis, 2020

    • List of Potential Clients

      • Company Name

      • Location

      • Contact Information

      • Industry Served

    • List of Supercapacitor Integrators

      • Company Name

      • Location

      • Contact Information

      • Industry Served

    • List of Energy Management Systems (EMS) Solution Provide in USA

      • Company Name (Example-Nikola Power)

      • EMS Capabilities

      • Contact information

    • Company Profile

      • Maxwell Technologies (Tesla)

        • Business Overview

        • Product & Service Offering

        • Overall Revenue

TOC Continued…..


Quick Buy – Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106291


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Bioethanol Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Feedstock (Starch-Based, Sugar-Based, Cellulose Based, Others), By Application (Transportation Fuel, Power Generation, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Control Valve Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Motion (Linear, Rotary), By Component (Actuator, Valve Body, Others), By Application (Flow Control, Pressure Control, Others), By End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Compressed Natural Gas Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Source (Associated Gas, Non-Associated Gas, Unconventional Sources), By Application (Light Duty Vehicles, Medium/Heavy Duty Buses, Medium/Heavy Duty Trucks, Others), and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Vacuum Interrupter Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Circuit Breakers, Reclosers, Contactor, Tap Changer, Others), By End User (Electric Utility, Railways, Oil and Gas, Mining, Transportation, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Battery Electrolyte Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Electrolyte Type (Liquid, Solid, Gel), By Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lead Acid) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China's crackdowns defy critics

    BEIJING (AP) — From the deadly crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism and sanctions. As Beijing prepares to hold the Winter Olympics opening next week, China's president and party leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in control. The party has made political stability paramount and says that

  • Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

    CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • What grade does Precious Achiuwa's first half deserve?

    Toronto Raptors center Precious Achiuwa was the big acquisition in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. The 22-year-old has shown flashes of promise and moments of confusion. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Toronto Raptors coverage.

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • NHL investigation says there is insufficient evidence Evander Kane broke COVID rules

    NEW YORK — The NHL has concluded its investigation of Evander Kane and found that there was insufficient evidence that he lied about his COVID-19 status when travelling during the holiday period. The independent investigation was conducted by law firm Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler. Their report says there was not enough evidence to find that Kane "knowingly made misrepresentations regarding his COVID-19 status or test results" when travelling. As a result, the NHL said it won't pursue any more

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Rugby Canada names Jamie Levchuk as interim chief executive officer

    Rugby Canada has appointed Jamie Levchuk interim chief executive officer while the search continues for a permanent successor for Allen Vansen. Levchuk has served as the governing body's managing director of business operations since 2020, and held senior positions with Rugby Canada and the HSBC Canada Sevens since 2015. Previous to joining Rugby Canada, Levchuk was director of events for the Vancouver Whitecaps and worked with the Rick Hanson Foundation, organizing committee for the Vancouver 2

  • LA's LeBron James sits out vs 76ers with sore left knee

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has a sore left knee and will miss Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said James is day to day. The Lakers continue their road swing Friday night at Charlotte. The 37-year-old James is second in the league in scoring at 29.1 points per game, on pace for his highest average since the 2009-10 season, and has scored at least 25 points in 18 straight games. He’s about to be the first triple-quintuple

  • Coyotes in 'advanced talks' to make NCAA arena interim home

    The Arizona Coyotes may need to aggressively lean on NHL revenue sharing over the next few seasons with a move to a 5,000-seat arena.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Virus outbreak spreading in Norway's cross-country ski team

    OSLO, Norway (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak is spreading inside the powerful Norwegian cross-country skiing team, with double Olympic champion Simen Hegstad Kruger becoming the third skier in two days to test positive ahead of the Beijing Games. Norway's team doctor, Øystein Andersen, told a news conference Thursday that Hegstad Kruger was self isolating and was not showing any symptoms. His positive test comes after two-time overall World Cup winner Heidi Weng was among two members of Norway's w

  • James, 1st-timers Morant, Wiggins named All-Star starters

    NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James will return to Cleveland as an All-Star Game captain, and Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins are headed there as first-time selections. MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Warriors superstar Stephen Curry joined them Thursday as the other players voted as starters from the Western Conference. The starters from the East were Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid in the frontcourt, along with Atlanta's Trae Young and

  • Finding the 'happy bubble': Mental health key for Olympians

    MIDWAY, Utah (AP) — Sean McCann peered at the targets through a spotting scope and used a hand-held magnetic board to mark where the bullets hit. He showed the results to the athlete as they left the range and then grabbed a broom to sweep shell casings off the mat before the next skier arrived. To a casual observer, McCann appeared to be a U.S. biathlon coach helping his team get ready for the Olympic trials race earlier this season at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center. But McCann's not a coach.

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign five-time all-star kicker Rene Paredes

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed five-time CFL all-star kicker Rene Paredes. Paredes was set to become a free agent next month, but instead is returning to the team he has spent 10 seasons and won two Grey Cups with. “Rene has consistently proven himself to be one of the most dependable kickers in the CFL and we’re pleased to have him back for another season,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel in a press release. Paderes had a league-leading 155 points ov

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Grundstrom lifts Kings to 3-2 win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Cal Petersen made 23 saves to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 win over New Jersey Devils on Sunday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Kings, who snapped a three-game losing streak to start a six-game trip. Jesper Bratt scored twice for the Devils and Damon Severson had two assists. Jon Gillies, coming off his first win since 2018 the previous night, had 34 saves. Gill

  • Ban on transgender athletes advances in Indiana Legislature

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers advanced a Republican-backed bill Thursday that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in K-12 school sports that match their gender identity, despite mounting opposition from activists that it’s unconstitutional, sexist and bigoted. The bill would prohibit students who were born male but identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls. But it wouldn’t prevent students who identi