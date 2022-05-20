Smaller telcos could feel the pinch after Ottawa prohibits use of Huawei's 4G gear

·1 min read

Experts say smaller, independent telecommunications companies will be hurt the most by a federal government decision to ban China’s Huawei Technologies and ZTE from involvement in Canada’s 5G wireless network in a move that will also eventually prohibit their products fromexisting 4G services equipment.

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the government will not be reimbursing the companies which need to remove this equipment from their networks by Dec. 31, 2027.

Telecom experts say smaller companies like Ice Wireless, which serves northern Canada and partnered with Huawei in 2019, could be negatively affected.

They say Canada's biggest telecom companies including Telus Corp. and Bell Canada parent BCE Inc. will likely be able to absorb the costs associated with having to pull out 4G Huawei gear.

Telus and BCE each said in 2020 that they would be moving away from Huawei and working with Sweden’s Ericsson as a supplier for their 5G networks.

Experts say Rogers Communications Inc., whose partnership with Ericsson began in 2018, is an even better position.

Even though rural internet provider Xplornet Communications Inc. announced in 2020 that it would no longer be relying on Huawei for its equipment, it could face financial hurdles as it transitions from 4G to 5G because it doesn't have the same money as Canada's major players, they add.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan welcomes new US Indo-Pacific economic initiative

    Japan welcomes a new U.S. economic initiative for the Indo-Pacific that President Joe Biden is expected to roll out during a visit to Tokyo next week because it demonstrates American commitment to a regional economic order that is not just about market access, an official said Friday. Biden is proposing the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, or IPEF, as an alternative to the Trans-Pacific Partnership which the United States dropped out of in 2017 under former President Donald Trump. Japan played a key role in bringing together the other 11 members of that pact, now known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

  • Shanghai economy hit on all sides in April by COVID lockdown

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's commercial hub of Shanghai reported on Friday a broad decline in its economy last month when a city-wide COVID lockdown shut factories and kept residents at home, sparking concerns among foreign firms over their presence in the country. Output of Shanghai's industries, located at the heart of manufacturing in the Yangtze River Delta, shrank 61.5% in April from a year earlier, the local statistics bureau said. That was worse than the 7.5% drop in March and was the biggest monthly decline since at least 2011.

  • UN rights chief to visit China next week, travel to Xinjiang

    The United Nations' top human rights official will visit China next week on a trip that will take her to the Xinjiang region, where rights groups and some Western governments allege the Chinese government is committing genocide and serious abuses against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will start her six-day visit on Monday, her office said Friday.

  • Biden in Asia: New friends, old tensions, storms at home

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden hopes to use his visit to Asia to confirm his belief that long-standing friendships can afford to become even friendlier — and pay dividends. His six-day trip starts in South Korea on Friday and ends in Japan at a time when world events are resetting the foundations of the global order. The coronavirus pandemic disrupted supply chains and exposed the fragilities of a trade system focused primarily on low prices for consumers and high profits for corp

  • Multi-day thunderstorm threat spans Quebec as heat and humidity builds

    Your long weekend plans in southern Quebec will need to include keeping a close eye on the forecast, with the threat for severe thunderstorms that could bring torrential rain or even rotation.

  • Canada imposes additional sanctions on Russian oligarchs, bans some luxury goods trade

    The new measures would put restrictions on 14 individuals including Russian oligarchs, their family members, and close associates of Vladimir Putin, according to an official statement. The import ban would target Russian goods including alcoholic beverages, seafood, and non-industrial diamonds, while the export ban would target luxury goods such as footwear, luxury clothing and jewelry.

  • Chance find locates possible missing WWII US airman

    The remains of an American airman missing in World War II may be heading home, thanks to a chance discovery of records in flood-threatened archives in Thailand.

  • China's international schools hit by teacher exodus

    STORY: International schools in China are facing an exodus of foreign teachers and students,<br /><br />with some in the industry saying certain schools will not survive Beijing's pursuit of covid zero.<br /><br />Travel curbs, lockdowns and increased regulation are all contributing to the woes of the sector.<br /><br />About 40% of teachers are expected to leave mainland jobs this year, up from 30% last year and 15% before the pandemic.<br /><br />Aleksa Moss is the head of early learning at an international school in Guangzhou.<br /><br />She says they are struggling to replace the teachers who are leaving:<br /><br />"Now we are in the 2022 recruiting season, we are finding a new pattern emerging of teachers and leadership and basically all constituents in international schools are choosing to leave China, so that candidate pool within the country has shrunk. So it's harder to recruit within China and it's harder to recruit outside of China. So that finding quality staff has just been really tricky, particularly in this recruiting cycle."<br /><br />International schools can be lucrative businesses with fees sometimes exceeding $44,000 dollars a year.<br /><br />They are seen by middle-class Chinese parents as a way of improving their child's chances of winning a place at a top global university.<br /><br />But in recent years, some have avoided emigrating as China, unlike elsewhere, was largely free of COVID.<br /><br />Now, as the country faces a resurgence of the virus, foreign families are choosing to return to their homes.<br /><br />Others are put off moving to China altogether.<br /><br />Tom Ulmet is executive director of the Association of China and Mongolia International Schools:<br /><br />"Many heads have told me that they have been spending up to three hundred hours or more, trying to recruit teachers to come to China. But now, people around the world have been reading about the lockdowns and just don't feel a need to subject themselves to that. So they take jobs elsewhere."<br /><br />On top of this, Beijing has moved to limit foreign influence in the education system.<br /><br />This has meant that some schools have had to grapple with changing regulations.<br /><br />Recently, a Beijing school affiliated with the English public school Harrow was forced drop its famous brand name...<br /><br />...and London's Westminster school has dropped a plan for schools around China.

  • India accuses China of illegal construction in border area

    India on Friday objected to China's construction of a second bridge across disputed Pangong Lake, an area it said has been under the "illegal occupation” of China since the 1960s. India’s challenge comes amid a two-year-old standoff involving thousands of soldiers from the two countries that has sometimes led to deadly clashes in eastern Ladakh. "We have never accepted such illegal occupation of our territory, nor have we accepted the unjustified Chinese claim or such construction activities,” said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of India’s External Affairs Ministry.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Sask. Roughriders fans express concern over players strike

    Football season is around the corner, and some Saskatchewan Roughriders fans are wondering what's next. On Sunday, seven teams in the Canadian Football League, including the Roughriders, did not take to the field at Griffiths Stadium for the start of training camp. This comes after a contract dispute between the CFL and the players association where they could not settle on a collective agreement. Some fans of Rider nation are not happy with the situation and hope a deal can be made so they can

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • Canadian-born midfielder Marcelo Flores chooses Mexico over Canada and England

    TORONTO — Canadian-born Marcelo Flores, who plays for Arsenal's under-23 side, says he wants to play internationally for Mexico. Canada had hoped to secure the services of the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who is also eligible to represent England. Flores was born in Georgetown, Ont., to a Canadian mother and Mexican father. He first moved to England six years ago and is now seen as a budding star in the Arsenal system with five goals in 11 appearances for the London club's under-23 side. "D

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a