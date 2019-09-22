U Sports Roundup: Tucker, Gaels hold on for win over Varsity Blues

TORONTO — Rasheed Tucker ran in an 11-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter and the Queen's Gaels held on to defeat the Toronto Varsity Blues 37-33 in U Sports football action on Saturday despite a late interception and safety.

Toronto's Jordan Gillespie caught an interception with 3 1/2 minutes on the clock, after a Nolan Lovegrove TD had pulled the Varsity Blues within six points at 37-31. The Gaels then conceded a safety with two minutes to play.

Tucker also scored the first TD of the game, putting Queen's (2-3) ahead 10-0 six minutes in. Richard Burton also had two touchdowns for the Gaels.

Michael Lehmann and Adam Williams recorded the other TDs for Toronto.

The No. 10 Varsity Blues (2-2) were nationally ranked this week for the first time since Sept. 29, 1997, when they were also No. 10.

The No. 1 Western Mustangs improved to 5-0 with a 9-3 victory over the Gryphons (3-2) in Guelph, Ont., in other early U Sports action Saturday afternoon. Chris Merchant threw for 213 yards and one interception for Western while Marc Liegghio made all three of his field-goal attempts.

Acadia also stayed undefeated at 5-0 by thrashing winless Mount Allison 53-11 in Wolfville, N.S.

Also Saturday, Saint Mary's defeated StFX 21-13, McMaster downed Windsor 37-13, Waterloo topped Carleton 34-24 to hand the Ravens their third straight defeat, Concordia topped Sherbrooke 37-35, Alberta eked out a 19-17 win over Saskatchewan, Manitoba routed UBC 37-19, and Ottawa rolled past York 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2019.

The Canadian Press