U Sports Roundup: Top-ranked Western cruises into eighth straight Yates Cup final

LONDON, Ont. — The top-ranked Western Mustangs are back in the Yates Cup for the eighth straight year.

Western defeated the Queen's Gaels 47-20 on Saturday to book its ticket into the Ontario University Athletics football championship game.

Evan Hillock went 19-of-30 passing for 308 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the semifinal victory. Savaughn Magnaye-Jones had 10 receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Entering the second half only up 19-17, the reigning two-time Yates Cup champion Mustangs outscored the Gaels 28-3 in the final two quarters to remain undefeated on the year.

Western will next face the No. 3 Laurier Golden Hawks, who defeated the Windsor Lancers 21-14 in the other semifinal.

The Mustangs (8-0) and Golden Hawks (7-1) finished atop the OUA standings, with Western pulling out a 33-30 win in the two sides' lone matchup in the regular-season finale on Oct. 21.

In the RSEQ conference, reigning Vanier Cup champion Laval Rouge et Or outlasted the Concordia Stingers 34-27 in double overtime to advance into the Dunsmore Cup final.

The fourth-ranked Rouge et Or will matchup against second-ranked Montreal Carabins, who defeated the Sherbrooke Vert et Or 54-3 in the other semifinal.

In the Atlantic University Sport conference action, the St. Francis Xavier X-Men ended the Saint Mary's Huskies season with a 36-20 victory.

The X-Men will next meet the Bishop's Gaiters in the Loney Bowl title game. The Gaiters advanced to the AUS final with a 34-15 win over the Mount Allison Mounties.

Nov. 4, 2023.

