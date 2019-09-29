U Sports Roundup: Top-ranked Mustangs stay unbeaten with win over Lancers

WINDSOR, Ont. — Chris Merchant threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns as the Western Mustangs remained perfect on the U Sports football season with a 58-25 win at Windsor on Saturday.

Trey Humes added 92 yards and a touchdown on the ground as the top-ranked Mustangs improved to 6-0.

Malik Besseghieur and Brett Ellerman provided Merchant with a pair of lethal targets. Besseghieur had 112 yards and a touchdown, while Ellerman had two touchdowns and 53 years on just three receptions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jonathan Femi-Cole and Alex Salytchev, on a pick-6, also had touchdowns for Western, while Marc Liegghio hit all three of his field goal attempts.

Quarterback Sam Girard threw for 396 yards and two touchdowns in a losing cause for Windsor (1-5).

Elsewhere in the OUA conference, the struggling York Lions are still looking for their first win after being thumped 57-19 at Waterloo. Dion Pellerin rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns for the Warriors (4-1) while Noah Craney threw for two touchdowns for York (0-6) but was picked off three times.

Carleton (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 29-19 win over Toronto (2-3), Laurier (2-3) posted a 52-10 rout of Queen's (2-4) and Guelph (4-2) cruised to a 33-6 win over Ottawa (3-2).

Acadia continues to rule the AUS after a 24-12 win over Bishop's of the RSEQ. Duncan Patterson converted two short-yardage touchdowns for the Axemen, who are also undefeated at 5-0. Receiver Nathan Walker scored the lone TD for Bishop's (2-3).

In an all AUS-matchup, Mount Allison (1-4) picked up its first win of the season with a 36-11 romp over St. Francis Xavier (1-4), while McGill (2-3) improved to third place in the RSEQ standings with a 20-13 win over Sherbrooke (1-4).

Story continues

In the West, Manitoba (3-2) earned a 27-26 win over Regina (1-4) at home and Alberta (3-1) handed UBC (0-4) its fourth straight loss by downing the Thunderbirds 40-20 in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2019.

The Canadian Press