U Sports Roundup: Ottawa Gee-Gees knock off Carleton Ravens in Panda Game

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Gee-Gees snapped a four-year Panda Game skid with a 38-27 win over the Carleton Ravens on Saturday at TD Place.

The win, in the 50th edition of the showdown between the two Ottawa schools, was Ottawa's first Panda Game triumph since 2013. It came before a record crowd of 24,470.

Gee-Gees quarterback Sawyer Buettner threw five touchdown passes as Ottawa (4-1) grabbed sole possession of second place in Ontario University Athletics.

The Gee-Gees picked off Ravens quarterback Michael Arruda four times as Carleton dropped to 4-2.

---

GRYPHONS 27 GOLDEN HAWKS 24

WATERLOO, Ont. — Dotun Aketepe returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown and Guelph (3-3) scored 17 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters for a come-from-behind win over Laurier (2-3).

---

HUSKIES 27 X-MEN 24

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — Kaleb Scott threw a TD strike to Josh Henry with under two minutes to play and Saint Mary's (5-0) stayed undefeated with a win over St. FX (3-2).

---

MUSTANGS 26 GAELS 23

KINGSTON, Ont. — Quarterback Chris Merchant ran in a 12-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to lift Western (5-0) over Queen's (3-3).

---

LANCERS 26 VARSITY BLUES 24

WINDSOR, Ont. — Windsor (1-4) won its first of the season over Toronto (0-5) as Clark Green put the home side ahead with a 45-yard field goal with 26 seconds left.

---

MOUNTIES 25 GAITERS 10

LENNOXVILLE, Que. — Kiel Ambursley rushed for 121 yards as Mount Allison (2-3) kept Bishop's (0-5) winless.

---

ROUGE ET OR 53 STINGERS 2

MONTREAL — Laval (5-0) cruised to a win over Concordia (2-3) to maintain top spot in the Quebec league. Hugo Richard passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

---

DINOS 33 HUSKIES 13

CALGARY — Calgary (5-0) took a 23-3 lead after the first half and rolled home to defeat Saskatchewan (3-2) in a battle for first in Canada West. Dinos quarterback Adam Sinagra threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns.

---

RAMS 32 BISONS 31 (OT)

WINNIPEG — A failed two-point convert attempt on Manitoba's possession of overtime gave Regina (3-2) the win. Kyle Borsa hauled in a 35-yard TD pass from Regina QB Noah Picton to open the OT scoring. Picton became the U Sports career passing leader with that toss. The Bisons fell to 2-3.

---

LIONS 34 WARRIORS 32

TORONTO — York (2-4) blocked a field goal in the dying seconds to preserve an upset over Waterloo (3-3). The Warriors have lost two in a row since upsetting Wilfrid Laurier in the battle of Waterloo.

---

The Canadian Press