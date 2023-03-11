U.S. sports broadcaster misses payment to MLB team as it nears bankruptcy, sources say

Dietrich Knauth
·2 min read

By Dietrich Knauth

March 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. regional sports broadcaster has failed to make a scheduled payment to Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, a sign that bankruptcy is near for the company that provides local television broadcasts for nearly half of MLB, National Basketball Association and National Hockey League teams, according to Reuters sources.

Diamond Sports, a Sinclair Broadcast Group subsidiary that operates the "Bally Sports" branded channels, said in a Friday statement that it missed a payment owed to the Diamondbacks but continues to pay broadcasting rights fees owed to other teams.

The broadcaster had said last month that it missed a $140 million payment owed to its lenders, which triggered a 30-day grace period on its debt agreements. The company said at the time that it would use the 30 days to pursue restructuring talks with creditors and other key stakeholders.

Sources familiar with the negotiations who asked remain anonymous to speak frankly expect those talks to lead to a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing next week.

In a response to a Reuters request for comment on the possible bankruptcy, Diamond Sports and MLB have both said that the company's financial constraints will not impact broadcasts for the baseball season that opens March 30. MLB has staffed up a new local broadcast division to provide replacement broadcasts if necessary, according to an MLB spokesman.

But MLB's contingency planning for broadcasting games would not replace payments owed by Diamond Sports to the 14 MLB teams who rely on revenue from local TV broadcast deals.

The missed payment amounts to $31 million, according to a source familiar with the matter, which would represent a significant chunk of the Diamondbacks' payroll.

The Diamondbacks declined to comment on the missed payment and its impact on the team's finances.

A bankruptcy filing would not immediately interrupt the broadcasting agreements, but could provide Diamond with leverage to renegotiate or terminate the contracts in bankruptcy court.

Diamond owes more than $1 billion in baseball broadcasting fees in 2023, according to a source familiar with the matter. The company also owns the rights to local broadcasts for the Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and Minnesota Twins, among others.

Regional sports broadcasts were once seen as a prized offering in cable TV packages, but consumer cord-cutting has made the business model less sustainable.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Aurora Ellis)

Latest Stories

  • Colin Kaepernick Says His White Adoptive Parents Perpetuated Racism

    The activist and ex-Super Bowl quarterback recounted "problematic things" he encountered at home even though he knows his parents love him.

  • 4 Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended for season, coach and GM for 5 games after 'off-ice incident': WHL

    The head coach and general manager of the Western Hockey League's Moose Jaw Warriors have been sidelined, along with four major junior hockey players, following an investigation into an undisclosed off-ice incident while the team was in Edmonton. The league announced the conclusion of an investigation into a violation of team rules and the league's policies on Friday, along with the resulting sanctions against the Warriors, which include a $25,000 fine. The four Moose Jaw players, who were previ

  • One Dodgers rookie stopped swinging because he had to. Data says more MLB hitters should follow suit

    Everyone knew he wasn't going to swing. And Miguel Vargas still walked four times. Does a depressing new strategy loom for MLB?

  • Curling Canada calls for end to double standards, misogynistic comments levelled at women curlers

    Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson's volume increased with each of three times she belted out "clean" after throwing her final rock in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts last month in B.C., clinching a record-tying fourth straight Canadian women's championship title. The shouting comes with the territory in curling, regardless of the gender of the person tossing the rock, but a small segment of spectators seems particularly bothered by the sounds when they come from women curlers. That's according t

  • Young Sheldon EP Says 'Conversations' Have Begun About Whether Big Bang Prequel Will End With Season 7

    It doesn’t take a genius to see that Young Sheldon is closer to the end than it is the beginning. The Big Bang Theory spinoff, currently in Season 6, is two years into a three-season renewal, which culminates in Season 7. And according to executive producer Steve Holland, preliminary talks have begun, at least internally, about whether […]

  • Sally Field Has Hilarious Reaction to Her High School Cheerleading Photo: 'Oh, Good God in Heaven!'

    The actress recalled during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she "didn't know any women went out for sports" in high school

  • How MLB pitch clock is impacting baseball's 'unwritten rules'

    The pitch clock has been the talk of the town since the beginning of spring training.

  • Magic Mike: Ontario's McEwen sends host team to final four, Bottcher also wins

    LONDON, Ont. — Mike McEwen's first lead of the game came at the perfect time. The Ontario skip made a big-weight hit to score a pair in the 10th end for a thrilling 9-8 victory over Alberta's Kevin Koe in a crossover elimination game Friday at the Tim Hortons Brier. "That was one for the ages," McEwen said. "I haven't been in a game quite like that in some time." The victory moved the home side into the four-team Page playoffs on the weekend at Budweiser Gardens. Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher a

  • Source: CFL reaches agreement to sell Montreal Alouettes franchise

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes ownership issue has been resolved. According to a source, the CFL has reached an agreement to sell the franchise and will make the formal announcement Friday at a news conference in Montreal. The source requested anonymity as neither the league nor Alouettes have released details of the agreement. But the move will come roughly a week after the CFL entered into an exclusive negotiation with Quebecor Inc. regarding ownership of the franchise. Quebecor Inc.'s pres

  • Panthers trade for No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft in blockbuster deal with Bears, per reports

    The Carolina Panthers jumped several other quarterback-needy teams to move all the way to the top of the first round in April's NFL draft.

  • Northern Ontario's Tanner Horgan books playoff ticket at Tim Hortons Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — Northern Ontario coach Mike Harris didn't say a word when Tanner Horgan vented some frustration by smacking the top of a water bottle a few times after giving up a mid-game steal on Thursday. Lead Colin Hodgson, with a grin on his face, later grabbed a napkin and helped soak up some of the spilled liquid on the coach's bench. Some intensity can often be a good thing for a Northern Ontario foursome that's now playoff-bound at the Tim Hortons Brier. "When he gets angry, he plays bet

  • Jon Jones takes exception with Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier during UFC 285 reflection

    After a few days of relative inactivity on social media since UFC 285, Jon Jones took jabs at Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier.

  • UFC Fight Night 221 video: Petr Yan hits Merab Dvalishvili in neck during heated faceoff

    After exchanging many words during fight week, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili finally had the chance to face off for UFC Fight Night 221 – and it got physical.

  • Oilers escape McDavid scare, win 3-2 to snap Bruins' streak

    BOSTON (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers escaped a scare when NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in Thursday night's 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining. McDavid struggled to the bench after a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Derek Ryan. But the two-time NHL MVP returned to help the Oilers hold on when Boston pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman for an extra skater in the final minutes. Boston led 2-0 after one,

  • F1 LIVE: Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers reveal ‘insane’ ticket prices

    Organisers have revealed ticket prices for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, while Jenson Button has signed up to three NASCAR races and Red Bull boss Christian Horner has confirmed engine talks with McLaren

  • Rory McIlroy weighs in on Cameron Smith not being allowed to defend Players title

    Rory McIlroy weighs in on Cameron Smith not being allowed to defend Players title | Brad Galli has more

  • Toronto Blue Jays fans fifth least annoying in Major League Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays fans have earned themselves a good reputation around Major League Baseball. A recent survey of fans voted Blue Jays supporters the fifth least annoying and 11th best-behaved in all of MLB. Fans of the New York Yankees, Toronto's division rival, have the distinction of being the most annoying and the worst behaved. Houston Astros shortstop Jose Altuve was named baseball's most annoying player by the survey of 999 fans. Despite retiring on Oct. 3, Chicago White Sox manager Tony L

  • NFL awards 49ers league-high 7 compensatory draft picks

    The San Francisco 49ers added a league-high seven compensatory picks in next month’s NFL draft, giving them 11 total selections. The NFL awarded 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams on Thursday for the upcoming draft on April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The 49ers got three of those five diversity picks in the end of the third round as rewards for developing Robert Saleh, Martin Mayhew, Mike McDaniel, Ran Carthon and DeMeco Ryans in the last three hiring cycles.

  • McDavid hurt late in game as Oilers beat Bruins 3-2

    BOSTON (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers escaped a scare when NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in Thursday night’s 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining. McDavid struggled to the bench after a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Derek Ryan. But the two-time NHL MVP returned to help the Oilers hold on when Boston pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman for an extra skater in the final minutes. Boston led 2-0 after one,

  • Elias Pettersson's re-emergence a huge silver lining in Canucks' bleak year

    In this edition of 10 Insights and Observations, we look at a fake slap shot, an interesting trade, Elias Pettersson the penalty killer and much more.